Avowed release date and system requirements

Wondering when Avowed releases? Avowed, the latest Obsidian RPG set in the enchanting world of Eora, is a spin-off of the Pillars of Eternity series. Players will take on the role of the Envoy, a representative of the Aedyr Empire in the Living Lands, a dangerous frontier filled with a wide variety of wonders and threats. From spore-infested bears to landscapes full of gigantic crystals, there's much to see and many hours of discovery to experience.

In this guide, we'll break down the release date for Avowed so you can be ready to customise your Envoy and take off into the Living Lands as soon as possible. We've also outlined pre-order information and Avowed's system requirements.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass. The game will be available on multiple storefronts, including Steam, Battle.net, and the Windows store. The exact time of Avowed's release in each region on February 18 has yet to be revealed.

Anyone interested in pre-ordering Avowed can do so now on either Steam or Battle.net. The game is available in the following two editions:

Standard Edition : £59.99/$69.99. Includes the base game.

: £59.99/$69.99. Includes the base game. Premium Edition: £79.99/$89.99. Includes up to 5 days Early Access, letting players start playing Avowed on February 13. Also includes two sets of bonus skins for every companion, a digital artbook and a soundtrack.

Here's those extra outfits you get if you order the Premium Edition. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Obsidian

Avowed system requirements

Avowed features the following system requirements:

Minimum Requirements Recommended Specifications Operating System Windows 10 version 1809 with DirectX 12 and SM6.6 Windows 10 version 1809 with DirectX 12 and SM6.6 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel i7-10700K Video AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580 AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080 Memory 16GB 16GB Storage PCIe 4.0 SSD PCIe 4.0 SSD

That's a wrap on Avowed's release date. We'll update this guide accordingly once more info is revealed - in the meantime, here's everything we know about Avowed at the moment. Keep a close eye on Rock Paper Shotgun as we proceed to reveal all that Avowed has to offer in the upcoming weeks, from the skills of your four companions to all of the nifty armour and weaponry you'll be able to uncover across the wild frontier of the Living Lands.