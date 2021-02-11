Axiom Verge 2 is headed to PC after all, as an Epic exclusive

Axiom Verge 2 was announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2019 with a 2020 release date. No other platforms were announced at the time, but now it seems it's coming to PC after all - as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The announcement was made during the Epic Games Store spring showcase, which highlighted new games coming to EGS this year. Axiom Verge 2's trailer capped off the show, albeit with the same announcement trailer from back in 2019.

Here's the Switch original, because all it's missing is some Epic logos:

Developer Thomas Happ wrote a post on the game's official site, explaining the reason behind the exclusivity. Basically, it gives him financial security:

I have a wife and child who depend on me and the game. I love that I get to work on my hobby all day, but at the same time, I’m always aware of the responsibility I have to my family. I don’t want to go into too many details about the nature of the arrangement I have with Epic other than to say that I’ve been able to put my stress about how the game will perform out of my mind for a bit and just focus on making the game I want to make. Making games can be fun, but it can also be stressful. With this deal in place, game development started feeling like a hobby again.

The same post also confirms that the game will come to Steam eventually. Typically Epic exclusivity lasts for a year.

John loved Axiom Verge enough to name it as one of the best metroidvanias on PC, so it's good news that the sequel is headed our way. The sequel sounds like a step up in lots of ways, too, with enemies that no longer follow a fixed path and a more complex art style.

Axiom Verge 2 is "coming soon", and you can wishlist it on Epic Games Store now.

The biggest news from the EGS showcase was that the Kingdom Hearts series is headed to PC.