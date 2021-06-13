Babylon's Fall aims to be a Nier Automata that never ends

Babylon's Fall was first revealed back in 2018 and has been MIA ever since. It was re-revealed tonight at E3 2021, and looks more or less as I remember it. It's a live service hack-and-slasher from Platinum Games, and developers during Square Enix's E3 showcase basically pitched it as a Nier Automata that never ends.

Find the trailer below.

During the broadcast, they followed up the above trailer with a short two minute video of developer quotes, and there's now a 12 minute version online. Those developers explained that they really liked Nier's combat, wanted to do more of it, and so here comes an MMO with lots of dashing and slashing. It's not a bad pitch for a game, is it.

Where it differs most is that, while you can play Babylon's Fall solo, it's mostly designed for teams of four to bash through its dungeons together. There's a high fantasy style to all the character designs, and the combat does look fun. The developers also mentioned that you'd be customising your characters as you'd go via the "Gideon coffin" visible on each player's back. I guess that's the glowy bit in the screenshot above.

Platinum Games rarely put a foot wrong when it comes to smashing people into the air until they burst. I'm less keen on Babylon's Fall's environments, which look like a generic castle, a big cave, a big cave with lava, and so on.

There's no release date as yet, but sign-ups are open now for its eventual closed beta.

