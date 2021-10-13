Want to know how to enable crossplay in Back 4 Blood? Nightmare mode can be pretty tough, so you’ll want to assemble the best team possible to survive the zombie onslaught in Back 4 Blood. Fortunately, you can stretch beyond your platform to find only the best zombie slayers by enabling crossplay.

This guide will explain how to enable and disable crossplay, so that you can pick and choose exactly who you play with in Back 4 Blood. Before hopping online, you should probably finish up the tutorial and figure out how to unlock all cleaners so that you can fit into any team.

How to enable Crossplay in Back 4 Blood

If you want to enable crossplay, you need to head to the play screen. This is where you can start campaign runs, join Swarm matches, and replay the tutorial in Back 4 Blood. To access this screen, either talk to an NPC in the Fort Hope hub area, or just press the tab key.

In the play menu, click on preferences. This will open up your matchmaking preferences menu, where you can choose to enable or disable crossplay. Crossplay is enabled by default, so you can just hop into a match when you’re ready to team up with players across PC, Xbox, and Playstation and start slaying hordes of zombies and Special Ridden.

If you want to play with people who are on your platform, make sure to go to the preferences tab and disable crossplay before searching for a lobby.

That’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Back 4 Blood. Once you’ve gathered your team and selected the best characters, take a look at our tips and tricks to help you survive Nightmare mode. If you’re looking to make the perfect build, check out our list of the best weapons and best cards in Back 4 Blood.