Want to know the best build for Jim in Back 4 Blood? Jim is quick to take aim and fire thanks to his increased ADS speed, but damage is his real strength. With each precision kill, Jim gains 2.5% stacking damage, which stays until you are hit. This means you could increase Jim’s damage to ridiculous levels if you avoid damage. Oh, and he also gets a 10% boost to team weakspot damage, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jim deserves a spot on your team in Back 4 Blood.

This guide will show you everything that you need to know to make the best Jim build in Back 4 Blood.

Best Jim build in Back 4 Blood

Jim starts with a Magnum, which is very powerful and worth using over most other pistols. However, we recommend grabbing a Desert Eagle if you find one. The Desert Eagle is one of the best weapons in Back 4 Blood, and it’ll help you quickly pull off precision kills. Pair that with an assault rifle to make light work of even the most brutal enemies.

Use these cards in your Jim build:

Broadside

Hyper-Focused

Reckless Strategy

Ridden Slayer

Sadistic

Shredder

Silver Bullets

Steady Aim

Pep In Your Step

Evasive Action

Ammo Scavenger

Ammo Stash

Widemouth Magwell

Reload Drills

Hunker Down

Broadside starts this build off with a bang, as it has a 20% chance to cause Ridden corpses to explode and damage surrounding enemies. With this card, a few well-placed shots have the potential to wipe out hordes by turning your zombie foes into particularly gory grenades.

Jim already grants the whole team an extra 10% weakspot damage, but we can do better than that. Just like in our Walker build, use Hyper-Focused, Reckless Strategy, and Ridden Slayer to increase your weakspot damage by an additional 100%. When Special Ridden like the Ogre and Tallboy appear, you’ll be able to take them down with ease. Sadistic increases your weakspot damage even further, granting you a 5% bonus for each precision kill in the last 10 seconds. Of course, you’ll be dealing with a lot of regular Ridden too, so you’ll want to increase your normal damage. Use the Shredder and Silver Bullets cards to make every shot count against the undead by increasing your bullet damage with all guns. Shredder is one of the best cards in Back 4 Blood, so consider giving it a spot in every deck you make.

Jim is all about dealing damage, which means you need to be able to quickly snap to enemies when firing. Steady Aim increases Aim Speed by 80%, so you don’t need to wait to start shooting. Whether an Ogre rises from the ground or a horde of Ridden runs from a nearby building, you’ll be able to swiftly turn, aim, and fire. Unfortunately, this does slow your movement whilst aiming down sights, so take Pep In Your Step and Evasive Action to get some much-needed speed boosts.

With this Jim build, you’ll burn through ammo pretty quick. No one likes to be caught short without spare bullets in the middle of a ravenous horde, so use Ammo Scavenger and Ammo Stash to remedy your ammo troubles. With Ammo Scavenger, you’ll find more ammo for your primary weapon, which also helps your teammates if they run out, giving Jim a support role like Doc and Mom. Ammo Stash gives you unlimited ammo for your secondary, but this does slow down your secondary weapon reload speed, so we’ve put Widemouth Magwell and Reload Drills in the deck to balance it out.

Reckless Strategy and Widemouth Magwell both improve this Jim build a lot, but they also decrease Jim’s damage resistance by a total of 10%. Hunker Down fixes this problem, taking damage resistance back to your normal levels when crouching, whilst also giving you an extra 40% accuracy, which is perfect for hitting those weakspots.

That's everything you need to know to make the best Jim build in Back 4 Blood.