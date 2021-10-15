Want to know the best build for Karlee in Back 4 Blood? Karlee isn’t one of the best characters in Back 4 Blood, but she still has some killer abilities that deserve a spot in your team. Most notably, Karlee can sense nearby hazards and Special Ridden, so you won’t be surprised when a Tallboy smashes around the corner. She also gets an extra quick inventory slot (used for defibrillators and stun guns) and increases the team’s use speed by 50%.

This guide will show you how to make the best Karlee build in Back 4 Blood, so you can stop staring at cards and start using them. Of course, you’ll need to unlock all the cleaners in Back 4 Blood before you can play as Karlee.

Best Karlee build in Back 4 Blood

There are a lot of ways we could take Karlee, as she isn’t beholden to one specific playstyle. For this build, replace Karlee's Tec 9 with a machete, which is one of the best weapons in Back 4 Blood. For your primary, take an SMG so that you can turn Back 4 Blood into a fast-paced looter shooter. If you'd rather focus on increasing damage, take a look at our list of the best cards.

Use the following cards in your Karlee build:

Run And Gun

Adrenaline Fueled

Battle Lust

Motorcycle Helmet

Marked For Death

Knowledge Is Power

Support Scavenger

Weapon Scavenger

Ammo Scavenger

Utility Scavenger

Offensive Scavenger

Copper Scavenger

Hazard Pay

Share The Wealth

Lucky Pennies

For the top card, we’ve used Run And Gun. This card, which we also used in our Evangelo build, allows you to shoot whilst sprinting, so that you don’t need to slow down and lose your flow to kill zombies. Next, we’ve taken some cards that are used in our melee-focused Holly build. Adrenaline Fueled gives you 20 stamina back for each kill, which is much better than the standard stamina regeneration in Back 4 Blood.

Likewise, Battle Lust heals you for 2 health with each kill, turning hordes of Ridden into giant, rotten bandages. Since you’ll be getting nice and close to some zombies, we’ve also put Motorcycle Helmet into our Karlee build so that you have some extra health and damage resistance. This does disable ADS, but that’s not too troublesome for this run and gun build.

Karlee’s passive ability makes her the resident scout on the team, so we’ve used Marked For Death and Knowledge Is Power to bolster this particular playstyle. Marked For Death highlights any Special Ridden that you ping, whilst increasing your team’s damage by 10% against them. Knowledge Is Power increases damage further, and allows your team to see damage numbers and health bars when attacking enemies.

So, we mentioned that this is a looter shooter build. Well, we weren’t lying. The rest of this Karlee build is stacked with scavenging cards that will help the whole team, regardless of what you’re looking for. With these cards, you will find more weapons, support items, offensive accessories, quick accessories, ammo, and copper. Whether you need a bandage, some grenades, a new gun, or some more cash to buy another team upgrade in the next safe room, Karlee should be able to find it.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Karlee build in Back 4 Blood. Those extra items should make Nightmare mode a lot more manageable, but check out our tips and tricks if you’re still struggling. If you need to unlock a few extra cards for this build, take a look at our Supply Lines guide to learn how to earn supply points and new cards.