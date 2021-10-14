Want to know the best build for Mom in Back 4 Blood? Mom is one of the best characters in Back 4 Blood, with the ability to instantly revive a teammate once per level. She also grants the team an extra life and has an increased support inventory, which you can use for bandages, painkillers, or other medicinal goodies that you find on your zombie-stomping adventures.

With our Mom build, we push these supportive capabilities to the limit. Mom won't be able to match more combat-focused characters like Walker when fighting the undead, but she'll definitely pull you back from the brink of death and defeat. This guide will show you how to make the best Mom build in Back 4 Blood.

Best Mom build in Back 4 Blood

Mom has a lot of possible playstyles, but she is very clearly geared towards a support role. She doesn’t have any bonuses with a particular kind of gun, so you should take a look at our list of the best weapons in Back 4 Blood to decide on your personal killing machine of preference.

Here are the cards you need for our Mom build:

Inspiring Sacrifice

Avenge The Fallen

Amped Up

Charitable Soul

Rousing Speech

Pep Talk

Smelling Salts

Combat Medic

EMT Bag

Antibiotic Ointment

Poultice

Group Therapy

Experienced EMT

Support Scavenger

Chemical Courage

Inspiring Sacrifice earns the top spot, because it lets you benefit from what should be a very bad situation. Each time you or a teammate go down, everyone else heals 25 health. Back 4 Blood is brutally difficult, so any chance to claw back some HP should be taken. There’s a reason Inspiring Sacrifice made it onto our list of the best cards in Back 4 Blood - it’s really that good. In a similar vein, Avenge The Fallen increases everyone’s damage, reload speed, and gives your team unlimited ammo for 10 seconds whenever someone is downed. That’s plenty of time to push back against the hordes and revive your fallen ally. You can grow even stronger by activating Chemical Courage and using pain meds to boost your damage by an additional 25%.

Amped Up is another card for the whole team (we weren’t lying when we said Mom is geared towards helping others). With Amped Up active, your team gains 50 temporary health when you exit a safe room, giving you a significant boost at the start of every level. With Support Scavenger active, you can be on the lookout for more bandages and painkillers straight away too, so you don’t need to worry about dying when that temporary health boost goes.

Okay, so most of the cards in our Mom build help the whole team, but there’s nothing wrong with being a little bit selfish. Charitable Soul lets you look out for number 1 by giving you health back every time you heal a teammate. That’s definitely a win-win, especially when you count the extra healing effect granted by Combat Medic, Poultice, Group Therapy, and Experienced EMT.

Rousing Speech, Pep Talk, and Smelling Salts all focus on your revive speed. Actually, they basically eliminate the need for a revive bar at all, because you’ll get a 475% revive speed increase with them all active. That can be really useful, especially for your melee teammates, like Holly and Evangelo, who might go down more often. There’s a pretty significant drawback here, though. Rousing Speech disables offensive accessories for Mom, so you won’t be able to use grenades and molotovs anymore.

There’s a lot of extra healing already from this Mom build, but EMT Bag and Antibiotic Ointment take it to the extreme. These cards increase your healing efficiency by a total of 60%, which means you’ll heal a lot more health back when using a medical accessory on yourself or your teammates. This might not seem necessary, but the extra health is crucial if you want to survive on Nightmare mode.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Mom build in Back 4 Blood. If you find yourself missing some of these cards, take a look at our Supply Lines guide to learn how to get more Supply Points and cards. If Nightmare mode is still too much to handle, check out our Back 4 Blood tips and tricks for some extra help. If you’ve only just started playing Back 4 Blood, make sure you take a look at our guide on how to unlock all of the cleaners.