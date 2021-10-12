Want to know how to unlock all of the cleaners in Back 4 Blood? When you start Back 4 Blood, you will see that only 4 out of the 8 cleaners are playable. Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee are locked, so you won’t be able to play as them straight away. Doc and Hoffman are some of the best characters in Back 4 Blood, so you’ll want to know how to unlock them as soon as possible.

Back 4 Blood is a difficult game, regardless of whether you are playing on Recruit or Nightmare mode. If you’re new to the game, you won’t have many cards unlocked, so it’s especially important to choose the best cleaners for your team in the early stages. This guide will cover everything that you need to know to unlock all cleaners in Back 4 Blood.

How to unlock all cleaners in Back 4 Blood

To unlock Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee in Back 4 Blood, you need to complete the first chapter of Act 1, The Devil’s Return. This consists of four levels: Resurgence, Tunnel of Blood, Pain Train, and the Crossing. After you complete the Crossing, you will watch a cutscene which introduces the locked cleaners. This completes the Paid The Toll accomplishment, which rewards you with 150 Supply Points and unlocks all of the cleaners. You can change your character by pausing the game and opening the Character Select menu.

Every cleaner has a different starting weapon and passive bonuses, so spend some time finding the best one for your playstyle. No matter which character you decide to use, check out our list of the best cards in Back 4 Blood to find some powerful cards that can fit into any deck and help you defeat any enemies that come your way, including the Special Ridden.

That’s everything that you need to know to unlock all of the cleaners in Back 4 Blood. If you are struggling to beat the first chapter, or just want to refresh yourself on how to survive the Ridden hordes, check out our tips and tricks for Back 4 Blood. If you want to unlock more cards for your deck, take a look at our Supply Lines guide to learn how to earn Supply Points and buy new cards.