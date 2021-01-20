If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Balan Wonderworld will release a co-op demo next week

Prep for the costume change
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published

Bright and colorful platformer Balan Wonderworld isn't too far away from its March release date now but you can try it out next week if you're keen. Square Enix have announced that you can hop in and give it a go on January 28th. You can even try out the local co-op bits if you're planning to play along with a pal when it launches.

From its original announcement trailer just below, Balan Wonderworld sure does look like a classic mascot platformer 'em up. Your two heroes Leo and Emma will collect a ton of different outfits to give them special puzzle-y abilities as they run and jump and collect shiny, gold treasures along each zone. There appear to be some pretty big boss fights along the way too.

"The setting for this tale is the fantastic, imaginary land of Wonderworld; a place where people's happy and positive memories mix with their restless worries and negativity," Square Enix say. "Leo and Emma are led into Wonderworld by the enigmatic maestro Balan and set off on a journey to find what is most precious to them."

As for that demo, Square Enix say you'll be able to find it on Steam on January 28th. Multiplayer is local co-op only, mind, so it seems like the kind of breezy fun you might be sharing with your kids or a younger sibling.

Balan Wonderworld will launch on March 26th, also on Steam.

