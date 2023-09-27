Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix #7 released, Larian "looking into" shared stash complaints

Larian have released a new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix - lucky number seven - which fixes several crash bugs while also stopping characters and items cloning themselves when you move between levels, under certain conditions. Gosh, I do love patch notes for massive RPGs. Even the relatively minor ones read like failed alchemical experiments plucked from a mage's workshop, like the one you find behind [REDACTED] in [REDACTED] in Baldur's Gate 3 Act [REDACTED].

The hotfix follows a massive Baldur's Gate 3 patch last week which, among many other things, added a Magic Mirror to your campsite, allowing players to change their pronouns and appearance after exiting the character creator. Here's what today's update does in detail:

- Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.

- Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.

- Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers' Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.

- Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.

- Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.

- Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.

- Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.

In keeping with Baldur's Gate 3 changelogs in general, this one has attracted a landslide of people complaining that the specific bug they're grappling with hasn't been addressed. Above all, Baldur's Gate 3 players are up in arms over one of Patch 3's grander additions - a shared stash feature whereby party members will dump their entire inventories on you when you dismiss them.

Larian have this to say on the subject: "We continue to look at your feedback, and are preparing additional hotfixes for issues you’ve reported. This includes an issue with shared items when dismissing companions, which we are aware of and looking into."

Less urgent requests at the time of writing range from people wanting a proper screen-merging feature in co-op, to "please make our cat bald again", which - I don't know. I'm assuming this concerns a feline NPC in the game and isn't just some Xitter rando demanding that Larian give their pet a haircut, but I have learned to expect the unexpected.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.