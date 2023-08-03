Baldur's Gate 3: How to romance Gale

Want to know how to romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3? In Baldur's Gate 3, you may find yourself enchanted by the human Wizard mage with a fondness for magic, intelligence, kindness, and perhaps a romantic poem or two.

To form a connection that goes deeper than a romantic mind meld, you'll have to gain Gale's approval first. Here's what you need to know about romancing Gale in Baldur's Gate 3, including how can gain or lose his approval, and the exact dialogue options you need to successfully get him in your bedroll.

Note: if you're unsure about how romance mechanics work in Baldur's Gate 3, read everything you need to know in our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide!

How to romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

To romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3 and spark a steamy romance scene, you have to gain a high approval rating from him and will also need to choose specific dialogue and action choices during specific encounters. We'll explain this in more detail, but first we'll cover how to gain approval from Gale.

You'll meet Gale in the game's first act by the Roadside Cliffs waypoint near the Nautiloid wreckage. He's likable and friendly, and you'll quickly get him to like you, too, if you're inclined to be kind and overall nonviolent. You'll later learn Gale suffers from a unique condition, which you can use to your advantage by showing empathy toward him in knowing consequences could be dire if he fails to properly manage it.

Unlike most of the other Baldur's Gate 3 character romance options, Gale's romance trajectory progresses in stages. However, it's important to ensure you're building a proper rapport with him from the outset. He is among the easier companions to woo, simply because his moral choices tend to be quite obvious — make intelligent, ethical choices, and reap the rewards of the mage's affection.

Gain Gale's approval by:

Demonstrating intelligence

Showing magical knowledge

Using nonviolent approaches

Displaying kindness

Exercising kindness toward animals

Showing an interest in poetry

Giving him artifacts to consume

You will lose Gale's approval by displaying:

Unnecessary violence

Stupidity

Lack of curiosity

Judgment regarding his condition

Gale romance: dialogue choices

To romance Gale, you'll need to pay attention to two distinct encounters. Initially, you can begin to gain his approval by talking to him while in camp as often as possible. As you reach medium approval, he'll open up to you about his condition, and he'll want your help to get an artifact that he needs in order to temper it.

As you continue to bond with Gale, he'll eventually also share information about the mysterious Weave. He'll then invite you share to share an experience with him in the Weave.

To begin the process of romancing Gale in Baldur's Gate 3, you must choose the following dialogue options:

"Magical." or "You're a good teacher."

You hold on to the moment. It's a good night for intimacy.

You picture kissing him.

Whenever you next approach him, you can ask Gale to reflect on your shared moment in the Weave. Continue to work toward gaining approval, and after another night at the camp, he'll approach you with a "Thank you."

To successfully romance Gale, you should then choose the following dialogue options:

I'm sure you're welcome.

Make merry, just the two of us. What would that entail?

You're remarkably upfront about your intentions.

I think that sounds delightful.

You can then head to your bedroll for the night, at which point you'll see the option to have Gale join you. Select it to share a kiss and invite him to stay the evening with you, which will trigger a steamy cutscene.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.