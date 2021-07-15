If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Baldur's Gate 3's patch 5 lets you nudge the dice

Make those rolls better when no one is looking
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

I haven't played Baldur's Gate 3 yet, because I'd rather wait until it finished its early access journey before diving into a vast narrative RPG.

Today, the game received its fifth major patch - simultaneously tempting me to start playing, and vindicating my decision to wait. It adds a new active roll system, background goals for characters to help steer your roleplaying, a toggle for non-lethal attacks and much more.

As always, Larian put out the video below to talk through the changes, hosted by the affable Swen Vincke:

All of the changes seem like a response to criticisms I've seen of previous builds of the game. The active roll system, for example, lets you and your party cast spells to nudge dice rolls more in your favour. Baldur's Gate 3 is the kind of game where you're supposed to fail and deal with the consequences, but having a little more agency over random chance is welcome.

The background goals sound cool, too. At character creation, you can set a goal such as "folk hero", and then when you perform actions in-game that a folk hero would perform, you'll earn inspiration points and XP. If I were a folk hero, the townspeople would sing ballads about the magnificent piles of cheese I can eat in a single sitting.

There are a hundred or so other changes listed in a post on Steam, but I'll pull out a couple more. You can now break your enemy's concentration during fights, hopefully by singing The Ballad Of Graham The Cheese Eater in a squeaky voice. My favourite change, however, is the ability to toggle on non-lethal attacks. It's a button in the UI that makes people not die when you bash them with weapons, which is quite a powerful button.

The video ends with a mention that patch six will be coming than people expect, and that Baldur's Gate 3 is still aiming for a 2022 release. I will stay strong and continue to wait for it to be finished.

Tagged With

About the Author

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch