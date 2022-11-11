Baldur’s Gate 3's Patch 9 and release date announcement are coming next month

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs Larian Studios are hosting another of their whimsical Panel From Hell streams in December, and they're teasing that we’ll get to find out more about the RPG threequel’s 2023 release. The broadcast will coincide with the launch of Patch 9 for Baldur’s Gate 3, although Larian are keeping schtum for now about what new things are coming to the game. Start gathering your party, folks.

Baldur's Gate 3's last patch back in July introduced bards and gnomes.

What we do know is that Baldur’s Gate 3 is "on track for release in 2023". Larian say they’ll have more to share on this during the Panel From Hell stream. They've already let slip that Acts 2 and 3 are being actively playtested now, though, so that’s a good indicator that things are moving closer to release. The devs have opened a new motion capture studio in the UK, too, setting up shop in Guildford to add to their set-ups in Ghent, Kuala Lumpur, Quebec, and Dublin. They say it's an "ideal location", due to it being "nestled in between a bustling high street and a place that sells 12 different kinds of sausage rolls". You can read more about the preparations for Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 9 here.

By the time Patch 9 rolls around ahead of the holidays, it’ll have been five months since Baldur’s Gate 3 last received an update. Patch 8 rocked up to introduce bards to the early access game in July, and brought gnomes and snazzy new hair-shading for those delightful highlights you so desperately wanted. Patch 8 also chucked in Swarm AI to group minor enemies together in combat, and added a killcam to showcase those bad-arse ranged crits from projectile weapons and spells.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in early access on Steam and GOG for £50/$60/€60. You can expect to watch the festive Panel From Hell sometime in December.