Bandai Namco seems to be teasing Tekken 8

Bandai Namco have released a teaser for...well, something Tekken related, although exactly what is open to interpretation. The brief trailer, shown yesterday at Evo 2022, replays the moment from Tekken 1 in which Kazuya Mishima drops his father's body off a cliff, before cutting to a much more modern looking Kazuya and the simple invocation: "GET READY".

The teaser, which shows up in the last 20 seconds of the video above, has warranted a flurry of questions alongside general excitement, because, well, "get ready" for what, exactly? The most common consensus seems to be that this is probably an announcement for Tekken 8. Although footage from the original Tekken makes up most of the teaser, the inclusion of Kazuya's later look, complete with red glowing eye, would suggest that it's not pointing towards a remake.

In the Evo livestream where the footage debuted, the feed cut from the enigmatic image back to the excited folks cheering on the commentary desk. And Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada briefly appeared among them, jumping and pointing, before leaving without giving any actual information, or even saying anything at all. Confusing!

Although it got somewhat overshadowed by the tease, it was also announced that a free balance update will be coming to Tekken 7 on August 17. The finals of the Tekken World Tour 2022 also got their own date; that'll be taking place on February 4th and 5th next year in Amsterdam.

Hopefully they won't leave fans waiting that long for more details on whatever this new thing turns out to be.

Er, an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that it was Capcom rather than Bandai Namco behind the Tekken series. I blame my 15 years of Ace Attorney fandom for making me fixated on the former. Sorry!