Banned WWE 2k24 modder has account reinstated after player backlash, some mods will return

Popular WWE 2k24 modder Status was banned from the game and their creations taken offline earlier this week, with an in-game message stating that the cause was violation of the game's End User License Agreement. Today, Status has been reinstated, after backlash to the decision caused #FreeStatus to trend on X for several days, with at least some of his mods due to return.

".@WWEgames & I have met on how my mods can impact the game," Status shared on X (formerly Twitter). "We've come to an agreement, and a fair one at that. Thank you guys for the support, thanks to all of you, my ban has been lifted. I am free".

"We’ve heard your voices and wanted to let you know we’ve met with Status and had a productive discussion, touching on stability concerns and performance issues related to some popular mods," said WWE Games in a statement on Reddit. "As a result of this discourse, we are lifting Status’ ban, effective immediately, working with him to bring back some of his content which doesn’t cause stability issues, and moving forward with him towards a common understanding. We invite you all to move forward with us and continue to enjoy and celebrate the fun to be had in WWE 2K24."

The original ban notice did not contain specific details of what modded content had violated the terms of service. Status' uploads included characters that are in WWE2k24 but not normally playable, such as the match commentators, and versions of every female wrestler that allowed them to wrestle against their male counterparts, something the game doesn't normally allow.

Status has said that he should, "have an update for you guys soon about what I can do and can not do." At the time of writing, all his mods remain offline.