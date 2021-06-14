Battlefield 2042 looks like Battlefield but with big storms

I've been after a shooter that'll loosen my grip on Call Of Duty: Warzone and I think Battlefield 2042 might be it. Having watched the gameplay trailer at Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 showcase, it's large-scale shooty bang in areas exclusively ravaged by tornadoes and storms. Clear skies and an easy shot? Nah mate, not any longer. Have a tornado.

The Battlefield 2042 trailer basically showed off a bunch of things mentioned in Brendan's preview. Like the way the big tornado pulls helicopters and tuk tuks into it, then shreds them. I think it looks mightily impressive, especially the way these storms totally blanket the map in red dust.

We also got a look at the attachment swapping on the fly, which seems super handy. No more fiddling with scopes and magazines in a post-death screen. Oh, and Brendan also mentioned a "Canadian with a grappling hook", who makes an appearance early on in the trailer. They grapple up to the top of a big crane and it is marvellous. I know who I'm maining.

If you're hankering for some Battlefield 2042, you'll have to wait until October 22nd where it'll launch on Steam and Origin. If you pre-order (don't you dare do this), you'll get early access to the open beta.

