Following the recent delay of Battlefield 2042's launch into November, Electronic Arts have now confirmed new timing for the open beta test of Dice's near-future shooter. It'll start on Friday the 8th of October and run until the morning of Sunday the 10th, inviting everyone to play Conquest mod on the map Orbital.

So! Preloading will begin on Tuesday the 5th so you'll have time to download the beta client in advance. Open beta will start at 8am UK time (midnight Pacific) on the 8th, then end at 8am on the 10th (again midnight Pacific). The beta will also have a closed "early access" period who either pre-order or are EA Play members, starting at 8am on October 6th.

The beta will pack the classic point-capturing Conquest mode with 128-player matches (unless you're on PS4 or Xbone, in which case the limit is 64 players) on the Orbital map. That's set around a rocket launch site in French Guiana, spiced up with novelties including ziplines, a tornado, and a chuffing rocket launch. It'll only have four of the game's Specialists: Boris the engineer, Casper the camouflaged sniper, Falck the medic, and Mackay the... guy with a grappling hook gun? Oh hell yeah.

Minimum PC requirements: OS: 64-bit Windows 10

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB Recommended PC requirements: OS: 64-bit Windows 10

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

Along with more info, today's announcement details the PC beta system requirements:

Battlefield 2042 is due to launch November 19th on Steam, Origin, and Epic. Neatly, the open beta will be on all three stores, so you can use the client you prefer.

Our warboy Brendy has the info on Battlefield Portal, a new tool in 2042 which will let you create your own modes, even bringing in maps, weapons, and soldiers from across the history of the series.