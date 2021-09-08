If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

6

Battlefield 2042 shows off new specialists, who all seem very familiar

If it ain't broke
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on

EA have dropped new gameplay showing off five of Battlefield 2042's specialists doing things like pulling the trigger, laying down turrets, pulling the trigger, and healing friends with a needle gun. They look good, if very, very predictable.

First up, we've got Webster Mackay. He's a soldier alright. And he's one equipped with a grappling hook that lets him get up to those high spots and backstab any camping snipers. He also has "increased agility" when aiming down sights, or ziplining, which should make him a go-to for folks who like running and gunning. Honestly, he'll be my go-to. You can't beat a grappling hook.

Then you've got Maria Falck, the game's healing class. She's equipped with a pistol that fires off healing rounds, a bit like Ana from Overwatch. And as you'd expect, she comes outfitted with a defibrillator that can bring fallen comrades back to life. Hmmm yes, I look forward to many Maria's running straight past my corpse and yelling at my monitor with surprising gusto.

Now Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, he's the big lad who deploys turrets that automatically spits bullets at nearby enemies. Stand near your turret and it'll get a boost to its "efficiency", which I can only presume to mean speed-of-shooty-bang.

Oh yes, Wikus "Caspar" Van Daele must be the sniper because he's the only one who's bothered to turn up in a ghillie suit. What gun does he use? A sniper rifle. What gadget does he have? A drone that lets him survey the field. What other gadget does he have? A sensor thingy that detects nearby enemies. Shame he's not got a gadget that'll land all those headshots for me, but hey ho, can't have everything.

Finally there's Kimble "Irish" Graves who returns from Battlefield 4. He's played by the brilliant actor Michael K. Williams who sadly passed away earlier this week. As an engineer, he's capable of dropping a sheet of impenetrable cover and dishes out armour to fellow friends on the battlefield.

So far, anyone could've predicted these Battlefield 2042 classes. Still, there's more to come, as EA plan on revealing another four specialists on their specialists page. And when the game launches, they'll add one per season, making a grand total of 14 super soldiers a year after launch. So maybe, just maybe they'll surprise us with some wacky new additions. Here's hoping for a soldier that fights with a broken guitar and another that controls a house robot from Robot Wars.

What's markedly more interesting is Brendan's preview of Battlefield Portal, Battlefield 2042's equivalent of a level editor, and his look at the game's tornado-filled, 128 player maps.

Battlefield 2042 is due to release on 22nd October and its open beta is scheduled for sometime this month.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch