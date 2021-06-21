Battlefield 2042's announcement octupled Battlefield 4's player count

Pity the poor Battlefield 4 players of Boring, Oregon. Battlefield 2042's announcement caused an uptick in players in the US West server region, leading to long server queues for the eight-year-old FPS. The influx of players was large enough for EA to spin up more server capacity to help players get back to the game.

Excitable EA community manager Straatford said: "We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal.

"Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing."

"We’ll continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary."

Here’s the trailer for BF2042. Let’s see if we can inconvenience the players of Ding Dong, Texas.

Okay. Yeah. That's the first time I've watched it and it had my fingers itching to get into the game. Alongside Brendy's look at the new game's huge battles and level-wiping weather patterns, I can see why people have returned to the soothing salve of a previous Battlefield. As you can see on SteamDB, just a few weeks ago BF4's population was around 1.5k players, but there’s been a consistent growth of population since the rumours of a new game started, peaking at almost 12k. It probably won't sustain that, but with the release date being October 22, the servers won't be strained for too long.