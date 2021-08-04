EA has revealed that the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest, or preview, will start August 12 and continue to August 16. In order to sign up for a chance at the technical playtest, you’ll need to register at EA Playtesting with a new or existing EA account. The playtest will be available across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation - a testament to DICE’s commitment to getting cross-play into Battlefield 2042.

EA and DICE’s Battlefield 2042 was among some of the most anticipated titles revealed during this year's endless summer of game annoucements. Although the first-person shooter is set to drop October 2021, the hype train has already built considerable momentum.

The game will release in three editions: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate, and all three provide players an opportunity to gain access to the game’s Open Beta when it gets announced. Only the Gold and Ultimate Editions grant players access to the full game one week before launch.

The following system requirements, courtesy of System Requirements Lab, show the beefy PC you’ll need to maximize your Battlefield experience.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Core i5 6600K / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11.0 Compatible video card with 2 GB VRAM (AMD Radeon HD 7850 / nVidia GeForce GTX 660)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB



Recommended System Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7 4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11.1 Compatible video card 8GB AMD Radeon RX 580 / 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6GB (8GB AMD)



EA and DICE also revealed more information about their new game mode Battlefield Portal. According to their latest update about the mode, Portal will “let you create and find fantastic experiences made by the series’ creative and passionate community.” With the ability to alter game settings to your liking for various game modes, it looks to be the series’ most ambitious feature, with an emphasis on community experience.