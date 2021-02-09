Battlestar Galactica Deadlock devs are making a Warhammer 40K game

After turning cyclical war into a video game with Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, Black Lab Games are now ready for a licensed adaptation of epic war, endless war, only war. Publishers Slitherine today anjnounced Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, a new turn-based strategy take on Games Workshop's tabletop world of spacefascists. It will pit the Space Marines of the Blood Angels against the Tyranid hive mind, doubtless shouting catchy battle cries like "For the Emperor!" and "Hssskkkklllrrppppblbgrgle!"

Battlesector is set after the Devastation Of Baal, when the Tyranid Hive Fleet Leviathan came calling at the Blood Angels homeworld then the newly-resurrected Ultramarines Primarch Roboute Guilliman popped over to give them a kicking. The 20-mission singleplayer campaign focuses on the Blood Angels fighting Tyranids on the moon Baal Secundus, while the xenos will become playable in the multiplayer and Skirmish modes.

Slitherine say maps are grid-based, and armies will field 10-25 units depending on the scenario - but with that wargame way of a 'unit' potentially comprising a number of models. With their example of a Hormagaunt unit being eight models, that could be hundreds of spacemen scrapping. We'll even get to play with some of those shiny, beefy Primaris Space Marines. Yep, they've invented a new type of boy. Go on, time for you to fall down a 40K lore wiki hole once again.

While I've never played Deadlock, I have heard some gushing about it over the years - though old man Alec Meer (RPS in peace) did think it was well 2005. What say you all?

Slitherine have published several 40K strategy games before, including 2014's Armageddon and 2017's Sanctus Reach in 2017 and Gladius. But this is the first made by Black Lab.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is due to debut on Steam in May, with Xbone and PS4 versions to follow in the summer. The announcement raises the possibility of adding new factions, units, and tilesets in future expansions.

Slitherine plan to show some of Battlesector in action on Twitch at 5pm today (that's 9am Pacific).