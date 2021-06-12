Become a grim reaper crow in Death's Door next month

Nothing is dying and so the creatures of the world need to be reaped - of course the crows are the ones who do it. During Devolver Digital's E3 stream, they announced the dark fantasy action-RPG Death's Door is coming out on July 20th. Developed by Acid Nerve, the folks behind Titan Souls, Death's Door puts players into the shoes (talons?) of a small crow who is also the grim reaper. It looks gloomy yet charming, and you can catch the new trailer below.

In Death's Door, you'll get assignments from your crow friends in the crow world to head off into other realms to reap some souls. It gets more complicated than that, of course, with you ending up on the hunt for a thief who's stolen a soul you need to collect.

During your adventures, you'll do plenty of platforming and fighting. It looks as though you can have different weapons, from glowing swords, to scythes and bows, and you have abilities like dashes that'll help you out too.

The environments all look very lovely. I admire the sorts of designs that look bleak, yet still have a prettiness about them. Death's Door also has lots of weird and wonderful-looking character designs.

I mentioned it in my Day Of The Devs roundup (during which we saw footage of Death's Door), but it has similar dark-yet-cute vibes to Hollow Knight, which are the sorts of vibes I'm very much here for. All in all, it seems like a good little adventure that I'm quite looking forward to.

Death's Door arrives on PC via Steam on July 20th, and it'll cost £17/$20/€20. It's also coming to Xbox consoles.

Acid Nerve's previous game Titan Souls is currently free on Steam if you fancy checking it out. Our Titan Souls review calls it a "beautifully crafted boss battle bonanza".

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.