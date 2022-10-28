Become a traffic dork in All Quiet Roads

Having recently complained about managing traffic in building games, it is only natural and right that I now praise one that is entirely about managing traffic.

I've had an eye on All Quiet Roads for months, but between Tile Cities and Blink Planets it seemed a bit much to throw this recommendation at you as well. But a game exclusively about the thing I hate most holding my interest this well has to be respected. All Quiet Roads also balances relaxing, freeform play with stressful, occasionally overwhelming challenges, giving it a tonal variety that I wasn't really expecting from such a simple concept.