Looking for the latest Bee Swarm Simulator codes for free in-game items? Despite its alarming title, Bee Swarm Simulator is one of Roblox's gentler experiences, focused not around summoning swarms of angry hymenoptera to ruin an innocent picnic, but instead on tending and growing your own hive to produce honey. Classed under Roblox's adventure category, you also get to explore the mountainside where your bees reside, unlocking treasures and secrets as you go. It's all surprisingly cute.

Bee Swarm Simulator codes can be redeemed for items that help your swarm out on their adventures in various different ways. Read on for a comprehensive list of active codes and their rewards, and how to redeem them in-game.

Bee Swarm Simulator codes list

Last checked: 27th April, 2022

38217 : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Banned : 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff

: 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff BeesBuzz123 : 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial

: 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial BopMaster : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Buzz : 5,000x Honey

: 5,000x Honey ClubBean : 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean

: 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean ClubConverters : 10x Micro-Converters

: 10x Micro-Converters Cog : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Connoisseur : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Crawlers : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets Cubly : 10x Bitterberry, 1x Bumble Bee Jelly, 1x Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr)

: 10x Bitterberry, 1x Bumble Bee Jelly, 1x Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr) GumdropsForScience : 15x Gumdrops

: 15x Gumdrops Marshmallow : 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr)

: 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr) Nectar : 5,000x Honey

: 5,000x Honey PlushFriday : 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry

: 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry Roof : 5x Tickets

: 5x Tickets SecretProfileCode : Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly

: Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly Sure : 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins)

: 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins) Teespring : 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee

: 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee Wax : 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets

: 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets Wink : 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph

: 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph 500mil : 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph

: 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph DarzethDoodads : 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff

: 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox : 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

: 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff WalmartToys : 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock

: 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock 10mMembers : 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff

: 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff FourYearFiesta : 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff

: 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff 1MLikes: 1x Bamboo Field Boost, 1x Bitterberry, 1x Blue Boost, 1x Blue Flower Field Boost, 1x Blueberry, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Clover Field Boost, 1x Coconut, 1x Field Dice, 1x Gumdrops, 1x Honey, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Moon Charm, 1x Mountain Top Field Boost, 1x Mushroom Field Boost, 1x Pineapple, 1x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Red Boost, 1x Spider Field Boost, 1x Stinger, 1x Strawberry, 1x Strawberry Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Seed, 1x Ticket, 1x White Boost, Ant Pass, Baby Love Buff, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr), Melody Buff, Mother Bear Morph, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff, Wealth Clock Buff

How to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

To redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator, simply click the settings (gear) icon at the top of the main menu screen. This will bring up a pop-up entitled Promo Codes. Type or copy-and-paste your chosen code into the box, and if it's a new and valid code, you'll receive your rewards instantly.

Note that unless otherwise stated, boosts and buffs from codes only last 15 real-time minutes, beginning from when you redeem the code. They also don't stack, so be sure to redeem these one at a time and only when you're ready to use them.

List of expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes

100MVisits

12HourGeneral

1MFavorites

1MoreTime

2MFavorites

2Years

2YearsAfterParty

300MVisits

3YearFix

3YearParty

3YearPartyFix

4MilMembers

5mMembers

AccentMaster

AceUnhackedLoot

AceUnhatched

Afternoon

AnniversaBee

Arizona

August

BeeDay2019

BeeMine

BeesmasBegins

BeesmasCheer

Berlin

BigBag

BillionVisits

BlackBearMythic

BlackFriday

BloxyBoost

BloxyCelebration

Breeze

BrownBearReboot

Buoyant

Buzzy

ByeBeeBear

Cactus4Now

CantSleep

Change

ClubBasket

ClubCloud

ClubJellies

ClubParty

ClubSnacks

CookieClub

Cornsyrup

Crafty

DarzethDonation

DarzethPack

Decaboost

Discord100k

Discord50k

DontUseThisJelly

EggReboot

Elladiely

ExoExtract

ExtraPass

FeelingLucky

FestiveFinale

FestiveFrogs

Friday

FruitMachine

FruitSalad

FuzzyFarewell

FuzzyReboot

Gel

General

GravycatFan

GravyGoodies

GremlinGoodies

Gumaden10T

GummyBoost

GummySausage

HappyNewYear

HasteHelper

JellyHill

JollyJelly

Keen4

kot?kbean

LateNightGumdrops

Leftovers

MagicMittens

Market

MayRuTreats

MegaMittens

Meow

MillionMembers

MinhMaMaMoons

MischiefMaker

Mocito100T

MondoOutage

MoonMiracle

MoreTime

NewMic

NikTacAttack

Nonchalant

Noobasha+

NoobashaBonus

NotHoney

OffToOrlando

OnettJelly

OodlesOfNoodles

PandaPower

Pectin

PineappleParty

PingBoost

Poke

PreUpdate

PumpkinOfJustice

PuppyPerk

Reboooot

Reboot

Reboot2020

RebootBag

RebootBoost

RebootCheer

RebootCloud

RebootCode

RebootFriday

RebootPC

Reboots

RebootXmas

RedCatBee

RedMarket

RobziRampage

RobziRobot

RoyalRobzi

SaleEnd

SDMittens1T

Shhhh

Shutdown

Soup

SpaceReboot

Sriracha

Starch

Strawbeary

SugarRush

Summer

SunBearSendoff

SunSample

Tabby

TallTallMountain

Tapioca

TeraBriteFight

TeraTreasure

ThatGuyGift

ThatGuysCrew

ThnxCyaBoost

ThoseEyes

Tornado

TornadoGlitch

TrickOrTreat

Trying

Unity

Valentine

Waiting

Wax2

WealthClock1

Whoops

WikiAwardClock

WikiHonor

WillGoold

WindyReboot

WindyWeekend

WintersEnd

Xanthan

YTFMMoons

