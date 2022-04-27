Bee Swarm Simulator codes [April 2022]: Redeem these codes for free in-game items and boostsExpand your hive and explore the mountain with the help of some honey-sweet freebies
Looking for the latest Bee Swarm Simulator codes for free in-game items? Despite its alarming title, Bee Swarm Simulator is one of Roblox's gentler experiences, focused not around summoning swarms of angry hymenoptera to ruin an innocent picnic, but instead on tending and growing your own hive to produce honey. Classed under Roblox's adventure category, you also get to explore the mountainside where your bees reside, unlocking treasures and secrets as you go. It's all surprisingly cute.
Bee Swarm Simulator codes can be redeemed for items that help your swarm out on their adventures in various different ways. Read on for a comprehensive list of active codes and their rewards, and how to redeem them in-game.
On this page:
- Bee Swarm Simulator codes list
- How to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator
- List of expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes
Bee Swarm Simulator codes list
Last checked: 27th April, 2022
- 38217: 5x Tickets
- Banned: 1x Stubborn Bee Jelly, Spider Field Code Buff
- BeesBuzz123: 5x Bitterberry, 5x Gumdrops, 1x Cloud Vial
- BopMaster: 5x Tickets
- Buzz: 5,000x Honey
- ClubBean: 2x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Magic Bean
- ClubConverters: 10x Micro-Converters
- Cog: 5x Tickets
- Connoisseur: 5x Tickets
- Crawlers: 5x Tickets
- Cubly: 10x Bitterberry, 1x Bumble Bee Jelly, 1x Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr)
- GumdropsForScience: 15x Gumdrops
- Marshmallow: 1x Marshmallow Bee, Conversion Boost (1 hr)
- Nectar: 5,000x Honey
- PlushFriday: 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Neonberry
- Roof: 5x Tickets
- SecretProfileCode: Ant Pass, Enzymes Buff, Glue Buff, Oil Buff, Shocked Bee Jelly
- Sure: 2,500x Honey, 3x Dandelion Field Boost, Conversion Boost (30 mins)
- Teespring: 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds, 1x Marshmallow Bee
- Wax: 5,000x Honey, 5x Tickets
- Wink: 5,000x Honey, 7x Dandelion Field Boost, 5x Tickets, Black Bear Morph
- 500mil: 5x Field Dice, 5x Gumdrops, 5x Wealth Clock, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 2x Stump Field Boost, Conversion Boost (1 hr), Science Bear Morph
- DarzethDoodads: 3x Tickets, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Red Balloon, 1x Stinger,1x Tropical Drink, Clover Field Code Buff, Coconut Field Code Buff
- ThnxCyasToyBox: 10x Honeysuckles, 3x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Whirligig, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff
- WalmartToys: 10x Pineapple Patch Winds, 4x Pineapple Patch Boost, 3x Micro-Converters, 1x Field Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock
- 10mMembers: 10x Blue Boost, 10x Blueberry, 10x Focus, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Haste, 10x Moon Charm, 10x Neonberry, 10x Pineapple, 10x Red Boost, 10x Strawberry, 10x Sunflower Seed, 10x White Boost, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost (1hr), Pepper Patch Code Buff, Pineapple Patch Code Buff, Stump Field Code Buff
- FourYearFiesta: 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Haste, 10x Precision, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 5x Wealth Clocks, 4x Bitterberries, 4x Blueberries, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Honeysuckles, 4x Micro-Converters, 4x Moon Charms, 4x Pineapples, 4x Strawberries, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Seeds, 4x Tickets, 1x Atomic Treat, 1x Hard Wax, 1x Loaded Dice, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry, 1x Pink Balloon, 1x Tropical Drink, 1x White Balloon, Super Smoothie Buff
- 1MLikes: 1x Bamboo Field Boost, 1x Bitterberry, 1x Blue Boost, 1x Blue Flower Field Boost, 1x Blueberry, 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Clover Field Boost, 1x Coconut, 1x Field Dice, 1x Gumdrops, 1x Honey, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Moon Charm, 1x Mountain Top Field Boost, 1x Mushroom Field Boost, 1x Pineapple, 1x Pineapple Patch Boost, 1x Red Boost, 1x Spider Field Boost, 1x Stinger, 1x Strawberry, 1x Strawberry Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Field Boost, 1x Sunflower Seed, 1x Ticket, 1x White Boost, Ant Pass, Baby Love Buff, Capacity Code Buff (1 hr), Melody Buff, Mother Bear Morph, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff, Wealth Clock Buff
How to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator
To redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator, simply click the settings (gear) icon at the top of the main menu screen. This will bring up a pop-up entitled Promo Codes. Type or copy-and-paste your chosen code into the box, and if it's a new and valid code, you'll receive your rewards instantly.
Note that unless otherwise stated, boosts and buffs from codes only last 15 real-time minutes, beginning from when you redeem the code. They also don't stack, so be sure to redeem these one at a time and only when you're ready to use them.
List of expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes
- 100MVisits
- 12HourGeneral
- 1MFavorites
- 1MoreTime
- 2MFavorites
- 2Years
- 2YearsAfterParty
- 300MVisits
- 3YearFix
- 3YearParty
- 3YearPartyFix
- 4MilMembers
- 5mMembers
- AccentMaster
- AceUnhackedLoot
- AceUnhatched
- Afternoon
- AnniversaBee
- Arizona
- August
- BeeDay2019
- BeeMine
- BeesmasBegins
- BeesmasCheer
- Berlin
- BigBag
- BillionVisits
- BlackBearMythic
- BlackFriday
- BloxyBoost
- BloxyCelebration
- Breeze
- BrownBearReboot
- Buoyant
- Buzzy
- ByeBeeBear
- Cactus4Now
- CantSleep
- Change
- ClubBasket
- ClubCloud
- ClubJellies
- ClubParty
- ClubSnacks
- CookieClub
- Cornsyrup
- Crafty
- DarzethDonation
- DarzethPack
- Decaboost
- Discord100k
- Discord50k
- DontUseThisJelly
- EggReboot
- Elladiely
- ExoExtract
- ExtraPass
- FeelingLucky
- FestiveFinale
- FestiveFrogs
- Friday
- FruitMachine
- FruitSalad
- FuzzyFarewell
- FuzzyReboot
- Gel
- General
- GravycatFan
- GravyGoodies
- GremlinGoodies
- Gumaden10T
- GummyBoost
- GummySausage
- HappyNewYear
- HasteHelper
- JellyHill
- JollyJelly
- Keen4
- kot?kbean
- LateNightGumdrops
- Leftovers
- MagicMittens
- Market
- MayRuTreats
- MegaMittens
- Meow
- MillionMembers
- MinhMaMaMoons
- MischiefMaker
- Mocito100T
- MondoOutage
- MoonMiracle
- MoreTime
- NewMic
- NikTacAttack
- Nonchalant
- Noobasha+
- NoobashaBonus
- NotHoney
- OffToOrlando
- OnettJelly
- OodlesOfNoodles
- PandaPower
- Pectin
- PineappleParty
- PingBoost
- Poke
- PreUpdate
- PumpkinOfJustice
- PuppyPerk
- Reboooot
- Reboot
- Reboot2020
- RebootBag
- RebootBoost
- RebootCheer
- RebootCloud
- RebootCode
- RebootFriday
- RebootPC
- Reboots
- RebootXmas
- RedCatBee
- RedMarket
- RobziRampage
- RobziRobot
- RoyalRobzi
- SaleEnd
- SDMittens1T
- Shhhh
- Shutdown
- Soup
- SpaceReboot
- Sriracha
- Starch
- Strawbeary
- SugarRush
- Summer
- SunBearSendoff
- SunSample
- Tabby
- TallTallMountain
- Tapioca
- TeraBriteFight
- TeraTreasure
- ThatGuyGift
- ThatGuysCrew
- ThnxCyaBoost
- ThoseEyes
- Tornado
- TornadoGlitch
- TrickOrTreat
- Trying
- Unity
- Valentine
- Waiting
- Wax2
- WealthClock1
- Whoops
- WikiAwardClock
- WikiHonor
- WillGoold
- WindyReboot
- WindyWeekend
- WintersEnd
- Xanthan
- YTFMMoons
For more quirky and wholesome Roblox experiences and all the codes you need to get started in them, check out our codes pages for Bubble Gum Simulator, Build A Boat For Treasure, and Funky Friday. Or check out our general Roblox Promo Codes page for the latest freebies from the Avatar Shop!