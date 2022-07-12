Best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals 2022

It is now Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon’s misnomerly two-day long bargain hunt. I’m assuming you’re not reading this for the discounts on grip tape and toothbrushes, so here are all the best Prime Day deals on PC hardware across Amazons UK and US.

Unlike the kinds of Amazon deals you’d find during, say, Black Friday, Prime Day offers are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. They’re going quickly, too, lasting from July 12th to the end of July 13th at the very latest. Still, there are inarguably some good prices here, on a lot of quality PC hardware; the deals you’ll find below are my picks of the thousands available. You can also read up on everything you need to know about Prime Day, as well as how to find the best Prime Day deals for yourself.

Alternatively… you may be able to save cash on some peripheral/component upgrades without limiting yourself to Amazon at all. Check out our anti-Prime Day deals guide for the best PC hardware sales that rival retailers are running across these two days – you obviously won’t need a Prime account for these, and in some cases they’ll match or even beat Amazon’s prices.

Today’s best early Prime Day PC gaming deals

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you’re good to go, and it’s not just hardware that’s on offer. During Prime Day 2022, Prime members can install and keep a selection of over 30 free games, ranging from blockbusters like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Grid Legends to indie games like Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, and Rain World.

Anyone currently outside the Prime playpen can still slip in by signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial. This gives you all the usual perks of Prime membership, including Prime Day sales access, and you can always cancel it once you’re finished shopping. Otherwise, once the 30 days are up, it’s £8 / $13 per month for an ongoing Prime membership.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial - free from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Now, enough preamble. Here are all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware:

Best SSD and storage deals

Several of the best SSDs for gaming are going cheap this Prime Day, with some particularly deep cuts to the megafast WD Black SN850. Not to mention deals on the Samsung Pro Plus and SanDisk Ultra: two of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best gaming monitor deals

LG and Samsung have some decent monitor deals going. I’ve long been a fan of LG’s UltraGear IPS displays, like the ones below, as they tend to look and feel faster and more responsive feel than most IPS screens without losing any colour punch.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best gaming mouse deals

Good news for those on the tightest of tight budgets, as both the SteelSeries Rival 3 and the Logitech G203 Lightsync (one of our best gaming mouse picks) have dropped below £20. There are more premium alternatives too, including an all-time-low price on the Razer Basilisk V3: my personal choice of desk rat.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best gaming keyboard deals

One of our best gaming keyboard picks, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless, is also the most tempting of Amazon UK’s Prime Day keyboard deals. You’ll have to be quick, though, as this particular price is only available on the 12th. On the budget side we also have the spill-resistant SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL, which is going cheap across both days.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best gaming headset deals

Amazon has some of the best gaming headsets on sale too. £28 is a seriously good price for the Logitech G432, and as a former owner, I can happily recommend the HyperX Cloud II as well.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best graphics card deals

Not gonna lie, this year’s haul of GPU deals is a bit of a letdown. Here in the UK, there are some Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series cards on sale, but even the discounted prices are above RRP. That leaves, weirdly, this RTX 2060 as a highlight. It’s not bad pricing, and the RTX 2060 can still stand up as a 1080/1440p card, but unless you’ve been left desperate by two years of stock shortages you’re probably better off saving for a newer model.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best RAM deals

Even if there aren't many good CPU or GPU deals there are DDR4 RAM options if you were keen to grab some discounted PC internals. I’ve stuck to 16GB and 32GB kits here, as you don’t need any more than the latter in a gaming rig.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best gaming laptop deals

If you’re after more current-gen graphics hardware, these gaming laptop deals might suit better than the desktop GPUs. Again, some of these expire at the end of the 12th rather than running all the way through the 13th, so don’t delay if they take your fancy.

UK deals:

US deals:

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day isn’t just a single day, but a 48-hour sale where Amazon open up special deals to Prime members – though non-Prime members will be able to take advantage of the occasional saving as well. It’s become one of the better times of the year to grab PC hardware at lower prices, so if you’ve been considering a new SSD, monitor upgrade or a change to your mouse and keyboard, it could well be worth investigating.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Right now, friend: Prime Day 2022 runs from July 12th-13th. Well, technically, it’s from 01:01am BST on Tuesday the 12th until 00:59am BST on Thursday the 14th. But do really want to be up on Amazon at such ungodly times? Let’s just say it ends on the Wednesday, eh.

Do I need a Prime account?

For all of Amazon’s best deals, yes you will. Rival retailers will no doubt offer their own sales to compete, and there may even be lesser discounts available on Amazon to non-Prime members, but to make the absolute most of Prime Day you will need a Prime subscription. You can sign up through Amazon UK and Amazon US.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

Yep. The 30-day Amazon Prime free trial is available to first-time customers only – more details and signup links are up near the top of this page. During this trial period you get all the benefits of a full subscription, so you could just activate the 30-day trial and cancel it before the subscription costs kick in.

How do I get the best Prime Day deals?

Check price histories with Keepa

Keepa is a Chrome browser extension that can save you from dodgy deals. Once installed it displays the price history of an Amazon item on the item’s listing page, so you can tell if it really is on a discount or if the seller is just fudging the numbers.

Unfortunately, this is something that happens very often. Sellers, including Amazon themselves, might raise the price of a product just so they can lower it back down and call it a “saving.” Keepa will help you spot these false deals; and I’ve certainly found it extremely helpful when putting together these deal hubs.

Shop around

Just because Prime Day is an Amazon event doesn’t make you beholden to Amazon. Again, competing retailers of PC gaming hardware – like Currys and Ebuyer in the UK, or Best Buy and GameStop in the US – will be making their own price cuts concurrently. Don’t worry, then, if a piece of gear you want isn’t on sale on Amazon, as you could well find a better deal elsewhere.

Look out for Lightning Deals

In addition to the main 48-hour sale, Amazon will be running brief Lightning Deals across Prime Day. These tend to offer the meatiest discounts of the whole event, though be warned: they don’t focus on PC hardware by any means, and you’re more likely to see Lightning Deals on backpacks and electric razors than you are a nice gaming peripheral. They also – hence the name – appear and disappear quickly, so your best bet is to keep an eye on Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page across the event. Here's the Amazon UK and Amazon US pages.

Filter out the chaff

If you’d rather ditch the guides – GEE, THANKS – and search for deals alone, be sure to make use of the search filters down the left side of the screen. Besides letting you hide all the phone stands, shower heads and testosterone supplements that may also be on sale during Prime Day, these will let you manage your budget by only showing items within certain price ranges. You can also filter for how deep the price cuts go, between 10% off and 70% off.