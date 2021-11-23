Today is Black Friday - finally - and if that means one thing, it’s an abundance of gaming mouse and keyboard deals. Read on below and you’ll find dozens of discounts available on some of our favourite mice and keyboards, with a good chance of more to come - both today and through to Cyber Monday.

We've scoured for the best peripheral deals across both UK and US retailers, so click the links on the right there to jump to the sections you're most interested in. Check back multiple times a day as we're constantly adding new discounts to the list.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Best gaming mouse deals (UK):

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 SE Hero - £34 from Amazon (was £80)

Your reader-voted favourite gaming mouse of all time, the Logitech G502 Hero is a stonking gaming mouse that currently has its white-tinged Special Edition version at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Not only does this mouse have a super fast sensor, but it' it's equipped with loads of customisable buttons and adjustable weights to help you get the most comfortable fit.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Alternatively, if you're after a proper bargain-tastic budget gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. Our current budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, this simple mouse is impeccably made for its price, and still has a smattering of RGB lighting for added flare. At just £15, it's a great buy – especially as the price has dropped further since last year's Black Friday sales.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

An oldie, but a goodie, Logitech's wireless G903 Lightspeed is another excellent gaming mouse. It's ambidextrous, for starters, making it a great pick for left-handed folk, and its 140-hour battery life (or 180 hours if you turn off the RGB lighting) will keep you going for absolutely ages.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G Pro Wireless - £57 from Amazon (was £130)

Chief Katharine called the Logitech G Pro Wireless "the best wireless gaming mouse ever made" in her review, noting a killer combination of Lightspeed Wireless tech, the Hero 16K sensor, and a feathery 80g weight. This is its lowest price in ages, too.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

The latest version of Razer's classic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 is another top-notch Black Friday bargain. Currys has had it at £40 for a few days, but Amazon has swooped in with an even better deal.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 12 buttons, right-handed

This is an excellent step up from the Deathadder V2 if you want something more advanced and customisable. The Basilisk V2 has plenty of configurable buttons without overstuffing itself, and although there's a newer Basilisk V3 available, the V2 is just as good for general gaming - while costing about half as much.

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The Sensei Ten is a another good choice for left handed players. An updated version of the SteelSeries classic Sensie, this has some new features over the original, like tilt tracking and onboard profiles. As expected, it's dropped from an initially ho-hum sale price to a full 50% off now that Black Friday is closer.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

The SteelSeries Rival 600 is another slightly pricier mouse, but this is a nice discount off the regular top-end price, and it has an attractive USP. Aside from performing well as a day-to-day mouse, the Rival 600 comes with eight 4g weights that you can slot into the sides of the mouse, letting you configure the weight and balance exactly how you like. One for the customisers out there.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

The SteelSeries Rival 310 is a nippy little mouse that Katharine said "strikes the perfect balance between form and function." It's got comfy silicone side grips that make a nice cushion for your beleaguered fingers and thumbs, and a tasteful implementation of RGB - though as the Sensei Ten, it's worth holding out for an even bigger discount.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

If you're in the market for something a bit flashier, the Rival 710 is a premium mouse that gives you some high-tech bang for your buck. It has a built-in OLED screen that shows notifications, and a tactile alert system that you can customise to, for example, make the mouse give a little vibrate when your health is low. This was £70 during Black Friday 2020 but an extra £3 isn't the worst starting point this year.

Best gaming keyboard deals (UK):

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Another all-time low price, the Ornata Chroma's mecha-membrane switches combines the clicky, mechanical feel of a high-end gaming keyboard with a quieter keystrokes of a membrane model. They're a great half-way house if you're not sure about going full clack with a proper mechanical keyboard, and this one also gets you a comfy wrist rest, too. Worth noting this was £71 in last year's Black Friday sale!

Keyboard specs: Optical-mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition - £67 from Amazon (was £130)

We're big fans of Razer's hybrid optical-mechanical switches: they have the satisfying feel of mech switches, but because they use light sensors for actuation, they're even faster. The Huntsman Tournament Edition puts this tech into a nicely-formed, compact tenkeyless design, and it's close to half off for Black Friday.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, wireless

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - £118 from Amazon (was £199)

This is the space-saving tenkeyless version of a keyboard Chief Castle once called "the holy grail of wireless gaming keyboards. In other words, expect all the same perks - from the slim, finely-crafted chassis to the lengthy battery life - of the standard Logitech G915 Lightspeed. It's got a pretty massive discount, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical "Green" switches, RGB, digital dial

The Apex Pro is SteelSeries' top-of-the line-mechanical keyboard, and just like lat year's it;s got a decent £40 discount. This is a fancy keyboard, with adjustable switches that can customise sensibility for individual keys, and a built-in OLED display on the keyboard itself.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical "Red" switches, OLED display, RGB

SteelSeries Apex 7 Red Switch - £144 from SteelSeries (was £180)

Another of SteelSeries' more premium keyboards, the Apex 7 comes with three switch opens for its mechanical keys, with Red being the most quiet and smooth. £144 isn't on par with its all-time-low price of £95, but is still a decent trade for a full-size mech board with an OLED display and magnetic wrist wrest.

Keyboard specs: Fnatic Speed Silver switches, tenkeyless

In her review of the Sneak65, Katharine called the Streak 65 "a beautifully made 65% gaming keyboard that offers the best of both worlds", and it's our best compact keyboard for 2021, too. If you favour tenkeyless keyboards, this is a top pick. This is a new low price for it, too!

Keyboard specs: TTC linear mechanical switches, RGB, detatchable wrist rest

The Roccat Pyro is our pick for the best cheap mechanical gaming keyboard, and it's even more affordable now at under £60 - the cheapest we've seen it. It's a great deal for anyone who wants a comfortable mechanical board, but doesn't have a huge budget. It even has fully customisable RGB lighting.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals (US):

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 SE Hero - $33 from Best Buy (was $80)

Another deep cut for the Special Edition version of the best gaming mouse. It's essentially the same mouse as the standard G502 Hero, just with some extra white stripes for some visual flourish.

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Another brilliant budget gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Core was the RPS top budget gaming mouse recommendation until the Logitech G203 Lightsync came along. It's still a great entry-level gaming mouse, though, and a proper bargain at just $23 – that's $2 cheaper than last year's low.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Granted, even $40 isn't a blockbuster deal for the Deathadder V2 - it's been this cheap before on Amazon - but that's a good price nonetheless, considering the quality of this crowd-pleasing rodent.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed, wireless

The Razer Mamba is a sleek, good performance wireless mouse. This one may not be packaged with the Firefly Hyperflux auto-charging mouse mat, but it means you're getting a decent wireless mouse at a decent price. It's ven cheaper than last year's Black Friday price of $50, too.

Best gaming keyboard deals (US):

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Titan Tactile switches, RGB, wrist rest

The Roccat Vulcan is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now, and it currently sits at the top of our recommendation list. It's rarely on sale, too, making this year's Black Friday discount of $60 off a great time to pick one up. This is the top Aimo 120 version too, so includes a detchable wrist rest.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

Our favourite membrane keyboard has been discounted yet again for Black Friday week. The neat thing about this particular model is that while it lacks mechanical switches, the Cynosa Chroma manages to avoid to mushy feel that's typical of other membrane designs, producing a more satisfying key-tap.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

The HyperX Alloy Core is also one of the better membrane keyboards, especially if you want dedicated media keys. It isn't quite as mechanical-feeling as the Cynosa Chroma above, but it's still a fine budget buy.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - $180 from Newegg (was $230)

The tenkeyless version of Logitech's G915 Lightspeed Wireless is also on sale at the moment, with a $50 discount on the excellent Tactile switch edition.

When will the Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals start?

Black Friday has come earlier this season, as it does each consecutive year, and many deals are already live and kicking. Day by day there are more deals popping up, which carry through to Cyber Monday as well. Any retailer is already shouting their available savings from the rooftops, so our list will help sort out which ones are worthwhile.

Which retailers will have the best Black Friday deals?

Keep an eye on these retailers to be the first to grab a killer dealer on a gaming keyboard and mouse this Black Friday.

How to get the best keyboard and mouse Black Friday deals?

When you're buying a new keyboard, there are a number of things to consider. First, you need to decide whether you want a mechanical one or a membrane one. Membrane keyboards are usually a lot cheaper than their mechanical counterparts because they’re made from less expensive materials, but this in turn makes them more prone to breaking and are generally a bit of a pain to fix. Given their low price, the solution is just to buy a new one. Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, are generally a lot more expensive, but they're also more durable and easier to repair.

In terms of where to get the best deals this year, it looks like there’s a lot of choice; Razer is always a solid name to purchase, and Amazon has a wide range of deals listed.

As for mice, there are lots of things that make a great mouse. Comfort is high on the list, but flexibility is another key consideration, such as whether that's a wide sensitivity or DPI (dots per inch) range, or multiple, configurable buttons. However, a mouse that has a DPI range up in the 10,000s doesn't mean it's necessarily better than one with a maximum of 7200. The same goes for buttons. Instead, it's all about how you can make the most of what the mouse has to offer.

This years Black Friday deals have some worthwhile savings that should be taken advantage of – Logitech mice are still at the top range of the budget, but have significant reductions, along with classic Razer branded mice also popping up at nearly half price.