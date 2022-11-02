Best early Black Friday gaming laptop dealsGoing mobile with the best early offers on gaming laptops
I’ll confess to mostly being a dyed-in-the-wool desktop kind of guy, but there have been times when I’ve needed something more portable – and with more traditionally PC-esque inputs than the Steam Deck. If you’re thinking of picking up a notebook yourself, good timing: the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals cover a nicely varied range of price points and specs combinations.
These don’t need to play backup to desktops either. It’s perfectly valid to drop a laptop on your desk and keep it there as a permanent, space-saving alternative. It can be more cost-effecitive to do this as well, given the high standalone prices of CPUs and graphics cards at the moment.
That said, if you’d like an external display to plug your new laptop into, we’re also keeping eyes on the best early Black Friday gaming monitor deals. And, well, pretty much anything else you might use to run or control your games. The absolute choicest offers can be found in our main early Black Friday PC deals hub, with the list below being a wider-spanning roundup of gaming laptops specifically. I’ll be updating both as new deals appear.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals
UK deals:
MSI GF63 Thin 11SC - £649 from Ebuyer (was £809)
Only an 11th Gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM, but the dirt-cheap GF63 isn’t just about compromises – the RTX 3050 GPU and 512GB are better than what you’d usually get in the sub-£700 range.
MSI Katana GF66 - £900 from Overclockers (was £1100)
A good mid-range option, with an RTX 3060 GPU and 512GB SSD keeping the pace up. The 15.6in, 1080p display will hit 144Hz too.
Lenovo Legion 5 - £1200 from Overclockers (was £1400)
I’ve always liked the Legion 5 series, and this is a very decent spec, from the 1440p/165Hz display to its powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. Graphics muscle comes from an RTX 3060.
MSI Pulse GL66 - £1299 from Ebuyer (was £1831)
An RTX 3070 nudges the GL66 into high-end territory, not that you’d know it from the sale price. A 1440p screen, 1TB SSD, and relatively new Intel Core i7-12700H round out a seriously impressive specs list.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 - £1900 from Ebuyer (was £2300)
It’s rare to see an RTX 3080 laptop below £2000 that’s actually, y’know, good. The ROG Zephyrus G15 has enough horsepower for fast performance even at its native 1440p and is one of the sleeker notebooks in the Black Friday sales.
Razer Blade 14 - £1900 from Ebuyer (was £2685)
Razer’s Blade laptops are reliably likable high-end machines, including this RTX 3080 variant. That’s a beefy GPU for something that weighs well under 2kg.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 - £3400 from Overclockers (was £4000)
If you’ve got cash to burn and don’t mind a laptop that wants to show off, the Scar 17 will suit you nicely. The RTX 3080 Ti GPU and Intel i9-12950HX are both top of the line, and the 1440p display’s 240Hz refresh rate shows a total dedication to go-fast performance.
US deals:
Gigabyte G5 - $550 from Best Buy (was $1000)
The G5 is one of my favourite budget laptops. The 8GB of RAM on this model will just scrape past the minimum requirements of some games, but the RTX 3050 Ti GPU makes up for it. 512GB of SSD storage ain’t bad, either.
Asus TUF Gaming A15 - $700 from Best Buy (was $1080)
That’s the sweet sound of $380 off a Ryzen 7-equipped gaming laptop with a reasonably spacious 512GB SSD. The RTX 3050 Ti GPU is well matched to the 1080p/144Hz display as well.
Gigabyte A5 K1 - $729 from Newegg (was $1199)
Upgrade a few levels from the Gigabyte G5 and you can have the A5 K1, complete with a faster RTX 3060 graphics chip and 16GB of memory.
Asus ROG G15 Advantage Edition - $1100 from Best Buy (was $1700)
AMD Advantage branding just means that the G15’s Ryzen 9 5980HX and Radeon RX 6800M can work together a smidge more effective than if one were an Intel or Nvidia component – something that may or may not produce slight performance gains in games. Sometimes. Maybe. In any event, it’s got good specs for the money.
Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 - $1250 from Newegg (was $2199)
A bit of a wild card, this one: it’s technically a creative/CAD laptop rather than a gaming one, so the 4K display only reaches 60Hz. It’s more than capable of playing games, though, thanks to the RTX 3070 Ti GPU and Intel Core i7-12700H processor.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - $1650 from Best Buy (was $1900)
14in laptops like the ROG Zephyrus G14 are ideal when you really do need a portable gaming PC, not just a desktop alternative to use at home. This model pairs a Ryzen 9 6900HS with a Radeon RX 6800S, along with a roomy 1TB SSD.
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 - $1900 from Best Buy (was $2150)
There are cheaper RTX 3070 Ti laptops, even with this discount, though the M16’s 165Hz screen, core-stuffed Intel Core i9 12900H, and modest 2kg weight make it work a look regardless.