As November 25th heaves into view, it may be time to turn your attention too… nyuhhh, something you were literally already looking at. The best early Black Friday gaming monitor deals are growing in number, so if you’ve been squinting at blurry, dark approximations of what you think might be your PC games, it's prime time to look into discounted upgrades.

I’m exaggerating, obviously. Basic 1080p is a perfectly serviceable resolution for games – maybe even an ideal one, if you don’t have the graphics card to handle higher rezzes – and you don’t need a refresh rate above 60fps to enjoy most games. But a lot of them will look and feel markedly smoother if you have a 144Hz or 165Hz monitor that can unleash higher framerates, and some gaming screen features are just straight improvements. Adaptive syncing tech like FreeSync or G-Sync, for instance, will effectively eliminate ugly screen tearing.

In other words, these screens are an upgrade worth making, and even if you can’t find one of the very best gaming monitors on offer, it looks like these early deals contain plenty of quality hardware regardless. Have a browse below, and remember that we’ve got plenty more where these came from in our main Black Friday PC deals hub.

