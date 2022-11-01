Best early Black Friday gaming monitor dealsKeeping track of early UK/US sales on fine gaming displays
As November 25th heaves into view, it may be time to turn your attention too… nyuhhh, something you were literally already looking at. The best early Black Friday gaming monitor deals are growing in number, so if you’ve been squinting at blurry, dark approximations of what you think might be your PC games, it's prime time to look into discounted upgrades.
I’m exaggerating, obviously. Basic 1080p is a perfectly serviceable resolution for games – maybe even an ideal one, if you don’t have the graphics card to handle higher rezzes – and you don’t need a refresh rate above 60fps to enjoy most games. But a lot of them will look and feel markedly smoother if you have a 144Hz or 165Hz monitor that can unleash higher framerates, and some gaming screen features are just straight improvements. Adaptive syncing tech like FreeSync or G-Sync, for instance, will effectively eliminate ugly screen tearing.
In other words, these screens are an upgrade worth making, and even if you can’t find one of the very best gaming monitors on offer, it looks like these early deals contain plenty of quality hardware regardless. Have a browse below, and remember that we’ve got plenty more where these came from in our main Black Friday PC deals hub.
Black Friday gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
Asus TUF Gaming VG247Q1A - £129 from Overclockers (was £150)
165Hz gaming monitors don’t get much cheaper than the VG247Q1A right now, and this 1080p screen includes AMD FreeSync Premium support while it’s at it. It’s Nvidia G-Sync compatible, too, and although its VA panel won’t have the vibrancy of an IPS monitor, you get excellent contrast in exchange.
AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)
Another 1080p monitor that’s well priced despite a wide selection of features: An adjustable stand and 4-port USB hub cover comfort and connectivity, while the 144Hz refresh rate and dual FreeSync/G-Sync compatibility ensure it’s fully kitted for games.
Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ - £249 from Ebuyer (was £290)
RIP 1440p/144Hz – that resolution with an even faster 165Hz refresh rate is the new sweet spot for gaming monitors, and the VG27AQ delivers it for half the price of some other displays with identical specs.
Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ - £259 from Ebuyer (was £350)
A curvy-screened, VA-panelled cousin to the VG27AQ, the VG27WQ still combines the sharpness of 2560x1440 with the smoothness of 165Hz.
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £309 from Amazon UK (was £420)
Mobiuz EX2710Q prices have been bouncing up and down lately, so here’s hoping it stays this low all the way up to Black Friday. It’s a fine 1440p monitor, with a colourful screen that can hit 165Hz and works with FreeSync or G-Sync.
BenQ EL2870U - £200 from Ebuyer (was £222)
I’d normally suggest aiming higher than the 60Hz refresh rate of the EL2870U, but with a full 4K resolution (and FreeSync support) at such a low price, it’s a sensible budget option.
Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR - £599 from Ebuyer (was £666)
ROG monitors could usually do with a discount, bless ‘em, and this is pretty good deal on the 4K/144Hz ROG Strix XG27UQR. It’s a premium display through and through, with particularly fast response times by IPS standards.
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX - £2299 from Amazon UK (was £3299)
Why would you ever pay this much for a gaming monitor, even with several hundred pounds shorn off? In the PG32UQX’s case, it’s largely because of the Mini LED backlighting, which produces a star-bright, perfectly even image quality that traditional edge-lit backlighting can’t match.
US deals:
Acer KA242Y - $100 from Best Buy (was $160)
For $100, you’d usually be lucky to get any decent specs from a gaming monitor at all. The KA242Y has a bunch: a heightened 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync (and by extension, G-Sync) compatibility, and a VA panel that will outperform the crap TN panels that normally come as standard on such cheap monitors.
Acer Nitro XF243Y - $150 from Best Buy (was $220)
A true 1080p gaming monitor, the Nitro XF243Y doesn’t have the most plush design but delivers where it really counts: 165Hz, adaptive sync, and an IPS panel are all great to have.
LG UltraGear 27GQ50F-B - $170 from Best Buy (was $250)
The 27GQ50F-B opts for a cost-saving VA panel, not one of the “Nano IPS” panels more common to the UltraGear range. Oh well – you’re still getting a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, so smooth PC play remains firmly in its grasp.
Asus TUF Gaming VG279Q1A - $170 from Best Buy (was $300)
If you do demand the extra boldness of IPS, mayhaps try the VG279Q1A. It’s just as fast as the LG 27GQ50F-B, matches it on screen size and 1080p resolution, and costs the same. For now.
LG UltraGear 32GK65B-B - $220 from Newegg (was $340)
At 32in diagonally, the 32GK65B-B is an awful lot of monitor for relatively little cash. The 1440p resolution is high enough to maintain sharpness, so be sure to pair it with a strong graphics card to fill out both the res and the 144Hz refresh rate.
Samung Odyssey G5 - $250 from Best Buy (was $400)
I’m trying to remember the last time there was a big sale event without a nice Odyssey G5 discount. Can’t. Anyway, this is a good-looking 1440p/165Hz monitor with FreeSync Premium Pro, so if Samsung want to keep making it cheaper, they can go right ahead.
LG UltraGear 27GP83B-B - $350 from Best Buy (was $450)
A full-blooded UltraGear monitor with Nano IPS, the 27GP83B-B improves on the old 27GL83A-B design. That was also a great gaming display, but 27GP83B-B updates with a higher 165Hz refresh rate, faster response time, and better HDR performance.
Gigabyte M32UC - $550 from Newegg (was $730)
It makes sense for 4K monitors to be big lads, so having them curve makes sense too. Gigabyte’s monitors rarely disappoint and the bendy M32UC has eaten a huge discount for Black Friday, so is worth a look even over high-end 1440p screens.
Samung Odyssey G7 - $580 from Best Buy (was $800)
Back in flat screened 4K territory, the 28in Odyssey G7 has a tasty $220 off. The pixel density of that resolution on that screen size is beyond sharp, and the now-familiar combo of a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and G-Sync make it a speed freak too.