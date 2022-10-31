Best early Black Friday SSD dealsOur picks of the best NVMe and SSD deals, across the UK and US
Putting together this list of the best early Black Friday SSD deals has proven trickier than expected, and not because Black Friday is still three weeks away. It’s because so many SSDs are subjected to dirty retailer tricks, mainly raising prices for the sole purpose of dropping them back down and calling it a “deal”. Naw, sir, not falling for that. What you’ll find here, then, are SSD offers with genuine discounts only – and with both lightspeed-fast NVMe SSDs and affordable SATA SSDs on early sales, there's something for all kinds of PC builds.
Since they’re technically solid state as well, I’ve also thrown in some good deals on the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck. Valve’s handheld only comes with between 64GB and 512GB of onboard capacity, so a cheap microSD card is a excellent way of making room for bigger chunks of your Steam library.
Desktop-wise, all the NVMe and SATA models in this list are ones that either Katharine or myself have tested in the past, so rest assured that they really are the best SSDs of these early sales. I’ll also be keeping an eye out for new, maybe even better discounts on SSDs and microSDs as we get close to Black Friday itself, and will periodically add the good stuff to this list. You can also find plenty more early deals on PC gaming hardware – components, peripherals, laptops, you name it – in our main Black Friday PC deals guide.
Black Friday NVMe SSD deals
UK deals:
WD Blue SN570 1TB - £72 from Ebuyer (was £77)
The Blue SN570 was already the best-value PCIe 3.0 SSD on the market, and now it's even cheaper.
WD Black SN850X 1TB - £118 from Amazon UK (was £158)
The Black SN850X is the second-fastest SSD we’ve tested on game loading times. This is arguably still a lot to pay for 1TB, but you’d getting truly elite PCIe 4.0 performance.
WD Black SN770 1TB - £82 from Amazon UK (was £158)
If your PC is compatible with PCIe 4.0 drives but you’ve been put off by their exorbitance, consider the Black SN770. It can reach true 4.0 speeds and, with this discount, is closer to PCIe 3.0-level pricing.
WD Black SN770 2TB - £145 from Ebuyer (was £190)
The 2TB Black SN770 won't be faster than the 1TB model in games, but does have a lower cost per gigabyte.
US deals:
Crucial P3 1TB - $74 from Amazon US (was $90)
An excellent price on the Crucial P3, the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSD we've tested overall.
Crucial P3 Plus 500GB - $55 from Amazon US (was $60)
The P3 Plus uses the PCIe 4.0 interface, so is even faster than the P3, and remains very aggressively priced regardless.
Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - $84 from Amazon US (was $100)
Amazon also has the P3 Plus on sale in its 1TB capacity - definitely a better choice if you want to avoid needing secondary storage drives in the future.
WD Black SN850 - $220 from B&H Photo Video (was $500)
Deals on the newer Black SN850X are proving elusive in the US, though you can get this massive 2TB version of the SN850 - which is seriously fast as well - for a lot less.
Black Friday SATA SSD deals
UK deals:
Crucial BX500 1TB - £61 from Amazon UK (was £74)
Despite being several years old, the BX500 is still one of the best SATA SSDs you can buy, with HDD-whomping performance and low prices. Even lower here, of course.
Crucial BX500 2TB - £128 from Amazon UK (was £184)
Upgrading to 2TB of SSD storage is good way of futureproofing your PC, and the BX500 means it doesn't have to cost the earth.
Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - £88 from Amazon UK (was £112)
Samsung's 870 Evo pushes right up to the limits of SATA SSD read/write speeds, and this is the cheapest its 1TB model has been for a while.
Samsung 870 Qvo 8TB - £640 from Scan (was £672)
The 870 Qvo isn't just fast - it specialises in gigantic capacities too. If you need loads of space but want to liberate yourself from HDD slowness, this 8TB version may be the last SSD you ever need.
US deals:
Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $50 from Best Buy (was $85)
The 500GB version of the speedy 870 Evo will hold a few choice games, though I'd recommend upping to 1TB if your PC build budget will stretch to it.
Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $105 from Best Buy (was $150)
Samsung's best SSD for gaming PCs, in a capacity that will have room for Windows and plenty of games.
WD Blue SA510 - $43 from Amazon US (was $75)
For when you just need SSD performance for as little cash as possible. There are faster SATA drives than the Blue SA510, but it's no slug either.
Samsung 870 Qvo 4TB - $330 from Best Buy (was $450)
Enormous capacity at a freshly lowered price. One to consider if you want to store a lot of high-res videos or photos on your PC as well as games.
Black Friday microSD card deals
UK deals:
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £70 from Ebuyer (was £75)
The best Steam Deck-ready microSD card you can currently buy, for less. Almost a no-brainer, though since this is only a small saving, there could be a more generous discount closer to Black Friday proper.
SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £54 from Amazon UK (was £95)
This card will double the onboard capacity of the highest-spec Steam Deck, and although it's something of a budget model, the SanDisk Ultra was never far behind premium cards in our performance tests.
SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £110 from Amazon UK (was £218)
Giving your humble Steam Deck the total storage capacity of a well-specced desktop? Sure, why not, especially at this price.
US deals:
SanDisk Ultra 400GB - $38 from Amazon US (was $70)
Just because it's usually cheap doesn't mean the SanDisk Ultra can't get even more affordable. It's surprisingly fast, too.
SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB - $85 from Amazon US (was $102)
The Extreme Pro has been getting less expensive with every passing week, and since it's one of the best performers on game loading times, there's no complaints here.