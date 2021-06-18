Best C58 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The latest assault rifle in Warzone, the C58, is a unique weapon. It’s got a pretty slow fire rate, but retains a very respectable time-to-kill if you manage to hit your shots well. It’s not the most forgiving weapon, but get the hang of the C58 and it’ll serve you very nicely. Below we'll walk you through the best loadout for the C58 assault rifle in Warzone.

How to unlock the C58 in Warzone

The C58 will take a little bit of grinding to unlock. You need to reach rank 31 on the Season Four Battle Pass, which doesn’t require any special effort but does mean you’ll need to play the game a fair bit before getting access to this weapon. Hey, you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t up for that!

Best C58 loadout in Warzone

I have a couple C58 loadouts here, one of which is a more ‘meta’, long-ranged build whilst the other is more handy if you’re feeling spicy and want to use this gun as an SMG:

Long Range C58 Loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.7” Reinforced Heavy

18.7” Reinforced Heavy Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Get yourself a few attachments for the C58 and it’ll absolutely dominate at longer ranges. I’ve picked out the 18.7” Reinforced Heavy barrel for a few reasons, not least because of its fantastic ability to boost your bullet velocity at range whilst also reducing horizontal recoil. Combined with the Field Agent Grip, the C58 becomes deadly accurate in the right hands, and a boosted damage range even keeps you at a high level of damage for longer.

The Axial Arms 3x is a simple addition here, but can always be switched out for the 4x scope if you need that extra bit of zoom for target acquisition. Finally, we have the STANAG 55 Rnd magazine, which gives you the extra bullets required to take out an entire squad, and the Agency Suppressor, which most long-range Cold War guns use because it keeps you off the minimap and stops enemies from spotting you as you fire.

Close Range C58 Loadout

This next C58 loadout is a more niche pick. It’s built more for mobility than range, and as such is more suited to replacing an SMG as your close-up weapon of choice. It’s a lot less meta, but arguably a lot more fun, so you might as well give it a shot.

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 15.6” Ultralight

15.6” Ultralight Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

The differences with this build are night and day. Firstly, we have the 45 Rnd Drum, because for 55 Round mag slows our ADS speed down a little too much. Then, I’ve chucked on the Suppressor, because whilst it slightly reduces your range, it boosts a whole load of other areas including sprint-out time and ADS speed, making it a great replacement for the slightly slower Agency Suppressor.

The SFOD Speedgrip is great for getting those flanks on, and can really help you out of a tricky spot thanks to its boosted movement speed while sprinting. Combined with the 15.6” Ultralight barrel, the C58 is shockingly swift as you dart in and out of cover.

Remember, this is far from the meta way to build the gun, and you might be safer going with an LC10 for these purposes, but it’s also super fun, and who am I to stop you from having a good time?

Secondary weapon

I recommend going with Overkill and taking a complementary gun. For the ranged build, that’ll be an SMG like the newly-buffed Milano or ever-powerful Bullfrog, and for your close-up gameplay, go for a Grau 5.56 or Stoner 63 to cover those faraway foes.

With all the armoured trucks kicking about in Warzone at the moment, it might be worth going for an early Ghost loadout and picking up a JOKR though - it entirely depends if you’re willing to sacrifice a good secondary for that situational advantage.

Best C58 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Sort out your C58 Perks and Equipment and you’ll be a lot more successful with it:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD is a lifesaver. It does what it says on the tin: reduces explosive damage. In a world where RPGs are in the loot pool this cannot be overstated in its importance. We also have Overkill to get the best guns in early on, but feel free to chuck a cheeky little Ghost class for when you run into your second loadout.

I put Amped on pretty much every loadout these days. It’s just so much better than the alternatives in most situations - reducing weapon swap time is an absolute treat when you get hit by a brutal flank or enemy assault.

Finally, we have the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor, two pieces of kit that can work absolute wonders if used properly. Make sure you communicate with your team if you’re wielding a Heartbeat Sensor, and also remember that Semtex can now one-shot down anyone (even foes with EOD) if you stick an enemy with it.

There you have it: the best C58 class in Warzone! If you’re unsure where to turn from here, you could always take a look at the best Warzone Assault Rifles in the entire category. Alternatively, we have a big overview of the meta in our best Warzone loadouts page to really help you decide which direction to go in.