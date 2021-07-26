Best Cold War MP5 loadout and class setups in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Cold War MP5 has some of the best damage output in Warzone at close range. It has fairly high recoil and limited mid-range capabilities, but with its excellent mobility, you can mitigate those shortcomings.

If you can stay on top of your enemies, the Cold War MP5 will shred - particularly if you follow our tips below to create the best Cold War MP5 loadout in Warzone.

On this page:

The best Cold War MP5 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Pistol Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: Stanag 50 Round Drum

The Agency Suppressor will keep you off of enemy radar, and give you a slight boost to recoil control. You also gain some bullet velocity and damage range. Most Cold War SMGs would then add a Ranger or Task Force barrel, but the MP5 is a little strange. Several blueprints for the MP5 feature a different iron sight that many players prefer. However, using an alternate barrel reverts it back to the standard irons. Plus, the MP5’s range is so short that percentage increases really don’t do a lot. The Agency Suppressor will be enough if you want the cleaner iron sights.

The Airborne Elastic Wrap will give you a very snappy ADS speed, but if you feel like recoil is a problem try a Field Agent Grip under the barrel instead. Meanwhile, a Stanag 50 round magazine will help you take on more than one enemy at a time without getting caught reloading. You can use the 50 round speed mag to get a quicker reload too, but it will hurt your ADS speed somewhat. It’s really just a matter of preference, so play around with both and see what feels better to you.

Finally the Tiger Team Spotlight and Raider Stock will give you a big boost to mobility. Movement speed is a very important stat for close-range fights in Warzone. These two attachments will make it harder for enemies to keep their aim locked on you, and that will win you fights.

Secondary weapon

The Krig 6 has minimal recoil and excellent range. It puts in work at any distance, which makes it pair great with a Cold War MP5. The MP5 goes well with any long-range AR though, so check out our guide to the best Assault Rifles in Warzone for more options.

Best Cold War MP5 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here are the Perks and Equipment that’ll help you with the MP5:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD will help you survive enemy explosives. Ghost is basically mandatory in Warzone, as getting caught on a UAV is one of the fastest ways to die. However, you can use Overkill with your first loadout of the game or after a death to quickly arm yourself. Just make sure you grab Ghost on your next loadout crate. Finally, Amped will help you swap to your MP5 quicker at close range, which can make a life-or-death difference. You can also go with Battle Hardened if you find yourself getting hit with Stun Grenades a bit too often.

Last but not least, use Semtex and a Heartbeat Sensor as your go-to equipment. Semtex is a great all-purpose grenade that will one-shot enemies you manage to stick regardless of armor. A trusty Heartbeat Sensor will help you sniff out enemies throughout the game, but you can also use Stun Grenades to help make your pushes near-undefendable. Plus, if you’re playing a team mode, one Heartbeat per squad is all you really need.

Now you’re armed with the best build and loadout for the Cold War MP5 and ready to take on Warzone. If you find yourself itching for more SMG builds, check out our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone.