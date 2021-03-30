Best free Minecraft Bedrock Texture Packs and how to install a Bedrock Texture Pack

Good texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition can be a little hard to come by without spending money. But we've compiled a list below of the very best Bedrock texture packs you can get for free online. All of the below packs work for the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock, and we'll also walk you through how to install new texture packs and start playing with them immediately.

On this page:

Best free Minecraft Bedrock Texture Packs

If you want to use the best texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, then you'll find your options are more limited than for Minecraft Java Edition. There are plenty of texture packs available for Bedrock but most of them can only be found on the Minecraft Marketplace, and you'll have to purchase them with Minecraft Coins.

Below you'll find a list of the best free Minecraft Bedrock texture packs and resource packs that we've found online. Regardless of the style you're after, you'll likely find the texture pack for you below.

Things to build in Minecraft | Best Minecraft Seeds | Best Minecraft Shaders | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft Servers | Minecraft Commands & Cheats | Minecraft house ideas | How to find a Minecraft Village | How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make Minecraft Fireworks

Compromise

Minecraft Compromise is a wonderful Bedrock resource pack for players who don't want to completely change the look of their game, but want to give it a bit of a makeover with some cleaner, crisper textures.

From a distance you could easily mistake Compromise for vanilla Minecraft, which is a testament to how closely the pack keeps to the original textures. But up close, the differences are clear. Subtle but pleasant, and very easy to enjoy.

Download link: Minecraft Compromise Resource Pack

Bare Bones

Bare Bones makes your Minecraft Bedrock world instantly much clearer and more vibrant with its flat and colourful textures. If you're looking for a big departure from the vanilla look and you don't care about realism then Bare Bones is for you.

It's certainly not a lazy pack, despite its often flat surfaces. There are little details on almost every block type which add some flair and texture and character to the world. But overall it's a great, clear, vibrant texture pack which is particularly good for PvP thanks to its crispness even at far distances.

Download link: Bare Bones Texture Pack

PastelCraft

PastelCraft differentiates itself from the other texture packs in this list with its refreshing colour palette. With this pack, the look of your Minecraft world becomes less saturated but remain just as characterful. That's the power of pastel colours.

PastelCraft is another pack that doesn't bother to try and make the textures more realistic than vanilla, but goes in a different direction to make your world look incredibly clean and novel.

Download link: PastelCraft Resource Pack

Jehkoba's Fantasy

Jehkoba's Fantasy is described by its creator, Zack Simon, as a texture pack "influenced heavily by classic SNES JRPGs, tabletop roleplay, and low-res adventure games". It's an impressively illustrated pack that somehow manages to be both new and comforting at the same time.

There's a lot of contrast in each block, which makes everything in Jehkoba's Fantasy texture pack look bold and powerful. This is one pack that's great for building.

Download link: Jehkoba's Fantasy

Love and Tolerance

The Love and Tolerance texture pack for Minecraft Bedrock is bright, bold, and surprisingly beautiful for a 16x16 pack. The emphasis on this pack is in making your surroundings look fun and positive at all times, no matter whereabouts you are.

Download link: Love and Tolerance Resource Pack

Paper Cut-Out

I love all the textures in the Paper Cut-Out pack, but I particularly adore the leaves on the trees. The author has gone to a lot of effort to add depth and three-dimensionality to the leaves and various other areas of this pack, which is what makes Paper Cut-Out stand apart from other texture packs in this list.

Download link: Paper Cut-Out

DePixel Bedrock Lite

DePixel Bedrock Lite is probably the main rival to the Compromise pack at the top of this list, because both keep very closely to the default Minecraft textures. But DePixel's higher-resolution 32x32 textures give everything a slightly more realistic touch, while preserving the Minecraft look we all know and love. The tradeoff, of course, is that higher-resolution textures may prove more of a drain on your device's capabilities.

Download link: DePixel Bedrock Lite

8-bitCraft 2

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 8-bitCraft 2 is a Bedrock texture pack which sticks close to vanilla textures but steps the resolutions down to 8x8 instead of 16x16. This is a great pack for lower-end machines running Minecraft, and it also looks very neat and charming. It somehow makes your Minecraft world look miniature, but this only adds to the novelty and sense of discovery.

Download link: 8-bitCraft 2

How to install Minecraft Bedrock texture packs

It's incredibly easy to install texture packs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. All you need to do is download the MCPACK file (the file with the ".mcpack" at the end), and run that file. If you have Minecraft Bedrock installed on your machine, then the pack will automatically be installed after a moment.

After that, you can select your world (or create a new one), scroll down to the Resource Packs button on the side and click it, then find your new texture pack and click Activate. Now you can load up your world and enjoy your new Bedrock texture pack!

Hopefully this guide has given you a new texture pack or two that you can try out in your latest Minecraft Bedrock world. Now why not pair it with one of the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds that we've found for 1.16?