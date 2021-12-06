It's easy to underestimate the nuances of buying a new keyboard, but it isn't as simple as finding one that's got all 26 letters on it. Whether you want lightning fast keystrokes to get the edge in multiplayer gaming, a fantastic-feeling keypress for a more tactile experience, or an RGB lightshow that makes your desk look like it's hosting a tiny rock concert, there's are many different factors to consider when investing in a new letter-rectangle.

And that's not to mention the question of finding a keyboard that fits with your budget. But in that, we're here to help. We've trawled every corner of the internet for the best PC gaming keyboard deals to bring you the definitive guide to getting the biggest clack for your buck. We'll be updating this list periodically with fresh new keyboard deals, so be sure to check back to ensure you get the most keys for the lowest price.

The best gaming keyboard deals (UK):

Keyboard specs: Roccat Titan switches, RGB

Roccat Vulcan 100 - £99.99 at Amazon (was £139.99)

The Roccat Vulcan has a deserved spot atop our best gaming keyboard picks. Roccat's own Titan switches combine the silky smooth feel of a Cherry MX Reds with a shorter actuation point for a lustrous combination of speed and tactility, as well as RGB lighting and a sleek aluminium chassis. Unlike the Vulcan 120, the 100 model doesn't come with a wrist rest, but at £99.99 it's £40 cheaper than the standard RRP.

Keyboard specs: Membrane switches, programmable keys

Razer Cynosa Lite - £27.99 at Amazon (was £39.99)

While this isn't the lowest price that the Cynosa Lite has dropped to, you're unlikely to get more keyboard for less. The Cynosa Lite packs an impressive amount of functionality into a budget package, letting you rebind keys, assign macros, and personalise the backlighting.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, wireless

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £159 at Amazon (was £209.99)

A higher-end keyboard, the G915 Lightspeed Wireless comes with an aluminium frame, oleophobic keycap coating, and dedeciated keys for both game macros and media controls. Its Lightspeed tech also lends it the equivalent responsiveness of a wired keyboard. It also offers three different switch types: clicky, linear, and tactile. This deal is for the tactile switch version; you'll need to spend an extra £8 for clicky keys.

Keyboard specs: Optical-mechanical switches, RGB, detachable wrist rest

Razer Huntsman Elite - £119.99 at Amazon (was £199.99)

Razer's hybrid optical-mechanical switches combine the satisfying touch of mechanical switches with even greater responsiveness, derived from the use of light sensors for actuation. The Huntsman Elite combines this switch tech with with a multifunctional digital dial, three media keys, and a detachable leatherette magnetic wrist rest.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB

Corsair K65 RGB Mini - £79.99 at Scan (was £109.99)

The K65 Mini compresses the sturdiness of a corsair keyboard into a more portable tenkeyless package. Its Cherry MX Reds provide smooth keypressing action, while the detachable USB cord makes it that much easier to pack away when on the go.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, detachable wrist rest

Asus ROG Strix Flare - £99.99 at eBay (was £159.99)

The ROG Strix Flare's highly customisable RGB lighting lets you tweak lighting settings down to individual keys. Thanks to its Cherry MX Red switches, t's also a robust and dependable mechanical keyboard with an elegant design to complement its technicolour light-show.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, detachable wrist rest

Roccat Pyro - £79.99 at Amazon (was £89.99)

A mechanical keyboard that balances functionality with both comfort and style, the Roccat Pyro, boasts TTC mechanical switches that provide smooth keystrokes, alongside media controls built into its Fn key and a volume dial for convenient audio control. It's an great choice if want a proper mechanical keyboard without the usual expense.

Keyboard specs: Membrane switches, RGB, water resistance

Steelseries Apex 3 TKL - £49.99 at Currys (was £69.99)

If the Corsair K65 seems a bit pricey for a tenkeyless board, then the Apex 3 TKL is a fine alternative. You may lose your mechanical switches for membrane alternatives, but you gain a IP32 water-resistant board, helping to mitigate any accidental drink spillages.

The best gaming keyboard deals (US):

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, wireless

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - $179.99 at Newegg (was $229.99)

This tenkeyless version of the G915 Lightspeed Wireless is all about conserving space on your desk, combining an ultra-slim, tenkeyless design with wireless connectivity. The compact build and responsive Lightspeed capabilities mean a heavier price tag, but its current price at Newegg is $60 less than usual.

Keyboard specs: Optical-mechanical switches, RGB, detachable wrist rest

Razer Huntsman Elite - $129.99 at Best Buy (was $199.99)

One of the sleekest full-size mechanical keyboards around, the Razer Huntsman Elite comes with optical switches for lightspeed, light-touch typing and gaming. Sweetending the deal are dedicated media controls, a multifunctional dial, and full RGB backlighting. It even has snazzy underglow LEDs along the front of the wrist rest.

Keyboard specs: Membrane switches, RGB, water resistance

EVGA Z12 - $19.99 at Newegg (was $49.99)

The EVGA Z12 doesn't have the best build quality, but it nonetheless a respectable board for its incredibly low price, coming with fully reprogrammable keys, zonal RGB backlighting and even IP32-rated spill resistance. Not a bad little package for the price of a pack of beer.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, detachable wrist rest

Razer Blackwidow V3 - $99.99 at Best Buy (was $139.99)

A rock-solid keyboard with extensive customisation options, Razer's Blackwidow V3 features Razer's linear Yellow mechanical switches for a lighter keystroke, alongside fully customisable RGB backlighting, and macros that can be set to any key.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman Mini - $79.99 at Gamestop (was $119.99)

The Huntsman Mini chops out both the tenkeys and the arrow keys for an ultra-compact design, but retains Razer's trademark build quality and extensive customisation, with per-key backlighting and macro-programmable keys.

Keyboard specs: Membrane keys, RGB

HyperX Alloy Core - $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Katharine found the Alloy Core to be an admirable budget keyboard review citing its appealing visual design, responsive soft-touch keys, and impressive water resistance. Razer's Cynosa Chroma is better value for money on MSRP terms, but with Amazon's deal reducing the Alloy Core's price almost by 40%, it's a much more compelling entry-level option.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB

Corsair K65 RGB Mini - $89.99 at Gamestop (was $109.99)

The Corsair K65 RGB Mini gives you a typically robust Corsair keyboard, but with a space-saving tenkeyless design. It features RGB lighting (obviously), classic MX Red switches, and a handily detachable USB-C cable.