Best gaming mouse 2021: the top wired and wireless gaming mice

Buying the best gaming mouse for you and your budget can be difficult when there are so many different mice to choose from, but I'm here to help. I've tested dozens of gaming mice over the years, and I've listed of all my top gaming mouse recommendations right here in one handy list, covering everything from entry-level gaming mice that are great for those on a budget to the very best wireless mice. Whatever you're looking for, we've got a gaming mouse pick for you.

Of course, it should go without saying that there's no 'one best gaming mouse' to rule them all. After all, while the majority of people are right-handed mouse users, there are plenty of left-handed gamers out there as well. Hands also come in all sorts of different sizes, and we all have our own preferences when it comes to weight, too. Personally, I prefer ultralight gaming mice because I've got small hands, but I know there are plenty of people on the RPS team who like bigger, chunkier gaming mice instead.

I've tried to cover all bases in our best gaming mouse list, but this is far from a definitive ranking. It will change over time as I get new gaming mice in for testing, or older models go end of life. It's constantly evolving, but what won't change is my testing criteria. When I get a new gaming mouse in for review, I prioritise comfort and ease of use - that means all of its buttons must be within reach and easy to distinguish by touch - and how many customisation options it has so you can tune and tweak your mouse exactly how you want it.

All of the gaming mice I've picked out below meet those criteria in spades, and you can read more about them by clicking the links below.

Best gaming mouse 2020

Roccat Kain 120

The best gaming mouse overall

Roccat Kain 120 specs:

Buttons: 6

DPI: 50-16000

Weight: 89g

Price: £45 / $70

The Roccat Kain 120 is one of the loveliest and best gaming mice I've used in ages. Not only does it feel soft and smooth to the touch thanks to Roccat's new anti-wear coating, but the Titan Switches sitting underneath its right and left click buttons are also fast, firm and super precise.

It's a brilliant mouse to use for gaming and everyday tasks alike, and its central DPI button gives you five different speeds to choose from. You also get six programmable buttons with it, too - or eight if you include the up and down scroll functions - but thanks to Roccat's Easy Shift+ feature, each button can also hold a second button assignment as well, which technically gives you a total of 16 different commands overall. Its 89g chassis is very lightweight as well, and its right-handed design is comfortable for all sorts of grip types, making this a very hard mouse to beat.

Sadly, the wireless Kain 200 doesn't quite live up to the same high standards as the Kain 120, so stick with the wired version instead of opting for its cable-less counterpart.

Logitech G203

The best gaming mouse on a budget

Logitech G203 specs:

Buttons: 6

DPI: 200-8000

Weight: 80g

Price: £19 / $15

There are loads of budget gaming mice to choose from these days, but the Logitech G203 Lightsync is by far the best of the bunch. Its build quality is much better than its similarly priced rivals, such as the HyperX Pulsefire Core and Steelseries Rival 110, and it also has a more responsive sensor, too. That's why it's currently my gaming mouse of choice in our £1000 RPS Rig build.

It's reasonably small, which is perfect for my spindly fingers, but it's also exceedingly light, making it feel lovely and smooth to move round your mouse mat. I don't have anything against larger mice, but they can be more of a chore to move quickly.

The G203 also has two extra side-buttons on the left hand side of the mouse, which can be programmed to do all sorts of different functions. These include keyboard buttons, macros and media controls, and a dedicated DPI clutch / sniper button that lowers the mouse's speed to whatever setting you like for as long as you hold it down - handy, if you're into online competitive shooter games.

Logitech G Pro Wireless / Logitech G Pro X Superlight

The best wireless gaming mouse

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is hands down the best wireless gaming mouse I've ever tested. It's expensive, yes, but wireless mice often are, and this really is the absolute cream of the crop. It's wonderfully agile and super comfy to use, and weighs an almost impossibly light 80g. That's practically unheard of in wireless gaming mouse circles, and when you combine that featherlight nothingness with Logitech's super fast Lightspeed wireless tech and its brilliant Hero 16K sensor, the Pro Wireless definitely justifies its high price.

It may not have a central DPI button like every other gaming mouse on the planet (it's actually on the bottom of the mouse, for some incomprehensible reason), but Logitech's intuitive Gaming Software tool gives you plenty of flexibility when it comes to customising its various buttons to suit your gaming habits. Whether you're right or left-handed, you've got loads of options here, including being able to change your DPI or sensitivity setting on the fly for as long as you hold down your chosen button.

The Pro Wireless is also one of the most tasteful gaming mice I've ever seen. Its smooth, simple curves are accented by a single zone of RGB lighting over its G logo on the rear of the mouse, and that's it. Not jaunty angles, no glossy flourishes; just good old-fashioned design that doesn't make you want to blush with embarrassment every time another human being claps eyes on it.

And if all that wasn't enough, Logitech have also recently released an even lighter model in the form of the G Pro X Superlight, which weighs an even more featherweight 63g. It's a gorgeous mouse, and it actually improves on the older G Pro Wireless quite a bit, removing that bottom-facing DPI button and increasing its sensor range to 25,000 DPI. It's a fraction more at £130 / $150, but it's every bit as lovely.

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

The best budget wireless gaming mouse

If the price of the Logitech G Pro Wireless gave you a fright, then you'll be pleased to hear that the excellent Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is can be had for less than half that amount. This is an absolute steal for those after an affordable wireless gaming mouse, and thanks to Corsair's super fast Slipstream wireless technology, the Harpoon RGB Wireless feels just as nippy as its Logitech rival, making it great for gaming and general desktop duties alike.

The Harpoon Wireless has built-in low latency Bluetooth support as well, just in case you've got one too many 2.4GHz wireless devices getting in the way of things, but even in my many wireless device-ridden home it worked like an absolute dream.

Why is the Logitech G Pro Wireless still our best wireless mouse, then? Well, the Corsair's battery life isn't quite as good as the Logitech's, it's a bit heavier, and it also doesn't have as many programmable buttons. Still, there's a lot to like here besides all that, and you'll be hard-pushed to find a more responsive mouse for less.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

The best gaming mouse for big hands

Corsair Ironclaw RGB specs:

Buttons: 7

DPI: 100-18000

Weight: 105g

Price: £45 / $45

For those after a great mouse that doesn't break the bank and offers loads of extra features, it simply doesn't get much better than the Corsair Ironclaw RGB. Not only is its large, contoured shape super comfortable to use over periods of time, but its weight of 105g and responsive sensor make it lovely and fast in the hand, too.

Sure, the dash of RGB lighting won't be for everyone (although you can always turn it off using Corsair's iCUE software), but it's a lot better-looking than the hard, 'gamery' edges and matt / gloss combo design of the similarly-priced Logitech G502 Hero (and regular G502, by extension - which I also quite liked, for the record).

The Ironclaw RGB also offers more functionality than the mildly equally unassuming Steelseries Rival 310. The Rival 310 is still a great choice for those looking to keep costs down (as is the identical Sensei 310 if you're looking for a cheap ambidextrous mouse), but the Ironclaw does a lot more with that additional tenner, such as giving you an extra DPI or sensitivity profile to play with, a braided USB cable, seven programmable buttons instead of six, and the ability to turn one of those buttons into a 'sniper' button for on-the-fly DPI adjustments to give you better control when lining up shots in FPS games. All in all, it's a great value mouse.

Glorious Model O / Glorious Model D

The best gaming mouse for small hands

Glorious Model O- / D specs:

Buttons: 6

DPI: 100-12000 (Model O-), 400-12000 (Model D)

Weight: 58g (Model O-), 68g (Model D)

Price: Model O-: £53 / $50

Model D: £53 / $50

The Glorious Model O- (that's a 'minus', not a dash, by the way) and Model D are an absolutely phenomenal pair of gaming mice. Weighing a mere 58g and 68g apiece, these mice are true lightweight wonders.

Glorious have several great ultralight gaming mice for small hands, but my favourites are their symmetrical Glorious Model O- and right-handed Model D. Both are absolutely brilliant. They're just so effortless to move around my mouse mat, making them the perfect fit for anyone with small hands like myself. I'm also a little bit in love with the luscious locks of Glorious' bearded logo man on the side, too. Ooof.

Don't be put off by their many, many hexagon holes, either. Yes, they look like the perfect gunk traps for dust, hair, crisps and whatever else might be lurking on your desk, but honestly, I've yet to see any build-up on my Model O- or Model D, and that's after several weeks on my desk with two cats poking around it.

Instead, I'm too busy enjoying their wonderfully light and comfortable chassis, and admiring their bright RGB lighting. I'm not normally that into having an RGB lightshow on my mice, but I'm actually quite impressed by how much the Model O- and Model D go to town with it. I don't think I've ever been more in awe of a mouse's commitment to becoming a full-blown radioactive Skittle, and it's yet another reason why I like it so much.

If you really can't stand the Model O- or Model D's RGB lighting or their holey chassis, though, then your next best bets are the Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye or the Asus TUF Gaming M5.

Razer Naga Trinity

The best MMO gaming mouse

Razer Naga Trinity specs:

Buttons: Up to 19

DPI: 100-16000

Weight: 120g

Price: £75 / $100

Thanks to its interchangeable side panels, the Razer Naga Trinity is effectively three gaming mice in one, giving you up to 19 different buttons to play with depending on your play style. It's the ultimate 'do-it-all' gaming mouse, letting you turn your hand from a top-notch FPS mouse to a many buttoned MMO mouse in a flash.

The basic side panel gives you a standard two extra buttons, while the second and third start piling them on like nobody's business, giving up to 19 in total. These will no doubt come in handy if you're a keen MMO or MOBA person who likes having dozens of macro commands at your disposal, but even if you're not there are plenty of other things you could use them for as well, such as every media control under the sun, or a barrage of keyboard shortcuts.

You also get a choice of five DPI profiles on its central button beneath the scroll wheel, but this can easily be remapped to another one that's easier to reach if you download Razer's Synapse software. I particularly like that you have the option of being able to change your DPI on the fly, too, allowing you to get back to the action sooner without the faff of having to press another button. Instead, you can simply hold one down to slow things down, and then let go again when you want to return to normal speed. There are, admittedly, plenty of cheaper mice that have dedicated 'sniper' buttons for this sort of thing, such as the Asus ROG Gladius II and the Logitech G502 Hero, but at least here you have the option to assigning this function to any button you like.

Razer Viper

The best ambidextrous gaming mouse

Razer Viper specs:

Buttons: 8

DPI: 100-16000

Weight: 69g

Price: £45 / $40

The Razer Viper is an excellent ambidextrous gaming mouse - particularly now it's much cheaper than it used to be. Previously, I recommended the Asus ROG Pugio as well as the Viper due to their wildly different prices in the UK and US, but with Pugio stock levels getting lower and lower and prices going higher and higher as a result, it's now nowhere near as good value as its Razer rival.

Besides, the Viper has a much more tasteful design than the Pugio, and its two main clicker buttons feel more responsive, too. Plus, the Viper is absurdly light, coming in at just 69g. This means it's super easy to swish around your mouse mat, and never becomes a drag when you're playing games for long periods of time. Razer's Synapse 3 software gives you loads of customisation options, too. It comes at a price, but for the ultimate in luxurious ambidextrous gaming mice, the Razer Viper is a tough act to beat.

Logitech G502 Hero

The RPS readers' favourite gaming mouse

Logitech G502 Hero specs:

Buttons: 11

DPI: 100-16000

Weight: 121g

Price: £40 / $40

When we asked you what's your favourite gaming mouse of all time, the result was practically unanimous. It faced some stiff competition from Razer's Deathadder, but it was the Logitech G502 that eventually emerged triumphant.

The G502 Proteus Spectrum, to give it its full and proper name, is an excellent mouse, and Logitech have since made an even newer, fancier version of it called the G502 Hero. The Proteus Spectrum is quite difficult to get hold of nowadays, but the Hero is effectively exactly the same mouse, just with a faster, more up to date sensor.

Indeed, the G502 Hero has exactly the same design as the Proteus Spectrum, including an identical 11 programmable buttons, and comes with the same number of removable 3.6g weights that you can add to the bottom of the mouse to make it lighter or heavier in the hand. It's a brilliant mouse, and it's come down a lot in price since I reviewed it too, making it a very worthy alternative to every other entry on our list.