Buying a new mouse is about more than how accurate it is or how many buttons it has. It's about finding a mouse that's the right fit for your hand. You don't want to be cramping up your fingers trying to grip a mouse that's too small or big, or struggling with a shape that's isn't designed for your dominant hand. The feel of a mouse is as important as the fit, too. You're obviously going to be touching it a lot, so you want something with a comfortable texture and a click that feels right beneath your precious little fingers.

This, combined with technical specifications and whether or not to go wired or wireless means there's an awful lot to consider, and that's before you factor in price. So to prevent you feeling cheesed off with your little desk rodent, we've put together a list of the best deals on PC gaming mice currently around. There's something for everyone below, at a wide range of prices, so be sure to browse through the various options, and don't get trapped with a mouse that's going to bite your hand.

The best gaming mouse deals (UK):

The Logitech G502 Hero

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, 121-139g

Logitech G502 Hero - £44.99 at Smyths Toys (was £69.99)

Our pick for the best gaming mouse overall offers a tantalising combination of comfort, feel and customisation options. The G502 Hero includes removable weights that can be swapped out to adjust the mouse's feel on the desk, and eleven programmable buttons. Even the feel of left- and right-clicking is lovely.

Mouse specs: 8,000 DPI, 6 buttons, 80g

Logitech G203 Lightsync - £19.97 at Amazon (was £34.99)

A fantastic budget option, the Logitech G203 Lightsync has a sleek design that balances style and comfort, along with a lightweight frame and impressive functionality. It has two programmable buttons on the left side, while the RGB strip light that wraps around the rear of the mouse is a particularly snazzy touch.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, 81g

Razer Deathadder V2 - £34.95 at eBay (was £70)

The latest version of Razer's iconic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 ups the maximum DPI of the original from 6,400 to 20,000, and adds optical left/right-click switches and a sweat-resistant coating to stop your aim from slipping. It's also fairly lightweight for a mouse of its size, being only marginally heavier than the Logitech G203.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 12 buttons, 107g

Razer Basilisk Ultimate - £64.98 at eBuyer (was £99.99)

Razer's premium wireless mouse is currently a third off (more or less) on eBuyer. The Basilisk Ultimate features optical wireless tech that Razer claims is "faster than wired gaming mice", alongside twelve programmable buttons and and 15 customisable RGB lighting zones. A fantastic price for a fantastic mouse.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, 69g

Razer Viper - £29.99 at Amazon (was £79.99)

Our top pick for the best ambidextrous mouse, the Viper's design caters to both left and right handed players. It's also one of the lightest mice on this list, making it ideal for players who prefer minimal resistance when dragging their mouse around the desk. The sleek-looking white version of the mouse is currently better than half price at Amazon.

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, 92g

Steelseries Sensei Ten - £39.99 at Amazon (was £70)

Another excellent ambidextrous mouse, the Sensei Ten is designed with adaptability in mind. Its TrueMove Pro sensor is built for reliable tracking on any surface, while it also features tilt-tracking technology for "stabilization during intense gameplay," making it perfect for playing while...on a boat, I guess? Or during an earthquake? Anyway, it's currently down to £40 at Amazon, which is not a bad price at all.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, 120g

Razer Naga Trinity - £48.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)

Less of a mouse and more of a MMOuse, the Razer Naga Trinity is designed specifically for multiplayer gaming. With its swappable side plates, it can equip up to 19 inputs at once, making it ideal for MMO or MOBA players who require lots of macro commands. Its other plates add flexibility for less button-centric games, letting you tailor it specifically to your needs.

The best gaming mouse deals (US):

Mouse specs: 6,400 DPI, 5 buttons, 131g

Razer DeathAdder - $22.25 at Amazon (was $49.99)

It may be a little long in the tooth now, but the original DeathAdder is still a perfectly good gaming mouse, especially at this price. It doesn't have some of the functionality of other mice on this list, but it's sleek, comfortable to hold, and built to last.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 10 buttons, 106-131g

EVGA X17 - $29.99 at Newegg (was $79.99)

An unusual mouse both stylistically and ergonomically, the EVGA X17 has a narrow width and distinctive slanted design suited to smaller hands, while its bespoke sniper buttons give away an FPS specialisation. It also features adjustable polling up to 8,000Hz for smoother response times and greater accuracy. If you fancy something a little different, you can grab it for $30 over at Newegg.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, 121-139g

Logitech G502 SE Hero - $34.99 at Best Buy (was $79.99)

A great US price for the special edition of our - and RPS readers' - favourite gaming mouse. The only difference between the G502 Hero and G502 SE Hero is the styling, the SE being patterned with silver throughlines as opposed to the standard model's all-black finish. You still get the adjustable weights, the customisable RGB light sync, and the oh-so-satisfying click mechanism.

Mouse specs: 8,000 DPI, 6 buttons, 80g

Logitech G203 Lightsync - $19.99 at Best Buy (was $39.99)

If the original DeathAdder is a bit old-hat for you, Logitech's G203 Lightsync offers similar performance at a similar price. It has fewer buttons than the DeathAdder, but a slightly higher max DPI. It's also a good deal lighter than the DeathAdder, and features a flatter, more rounded design better suited to palm grips.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, 88g

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $69.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

The wireless version of the DeathAdder V2 is nearly 50% off on Amazon. It takes the familiar, comfortable shape and gives it up to 70 hours of battery life, and at 88g it's pretty lightweight for a wireless mouse.

Mouse specs: 25,000 DPI, 15 buttons, 135g

Logitech G604 Lightspeed - $44.99 at Best Buy (was $99.99)

As well a ridiculous 25,000 DPI sensitivity on maximum settings, the G604 Lightspeed also comes equipped with 15 buttons, both Bluetooth and Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed connectivity, and a dual-action mousewheel that supports both hyperfast and ratcheted scrolling. It isn't the prettiest mouse in the world, but it's extra in almost every other regard, and a steal at $45.

Mouse specs: 8,000 DPI, 6 buttons, 80g

Logitech G502 Lightspeed - $99.99 at Gamestop (was $139.99)

The wireless version of the G502 is considerably more expensive than its wired brethren. But if you want the finest of gaming mice while minimising the number of wires snaking behind your desk, you can currently get it $40 off at Gamestop.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, 80g

Logitech G Pro - $99.99 at Best Buy (was $129.99)

Yet another member of our best gaming mouse rankings, The G Pro is even lighter than the DeathAdder V2, and combines that with Logitech's lickety-split Lightspeed wireless tech and a Hero 16k DPI sensor. It also has a sleek, understated design for players who don't want too much flash on their desktop. The only oddity is the DPI button being on the bottom of the mouse, which is unusual, but by no means a deal-breaker.