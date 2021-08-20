The best Genshin Impact Amber build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Amber in Genshin Impact? Amber is widely regarded as Genshin Impact's least desirable party member, but as the second playable character you unlock in the game's prologue questline, you're going to be playing as her for a while regardless of your opinion of her as a fighter. Furthermore, as one of only a handful of completely free characters in the game, this Pyro Bow user is your friend if you're looking to keep costs down in this free-to-play RPG phenomenon.

Best Amber build: Weapons

Amber is a bow user, and the best bow to make the most of her skills is undoubtedly the Skyward Harp. Hits with this bow offer increased critical damage, as well as a high chance of inflicting AoE damage with every hit, which goes a long way to making up for Amber's comparative weaknesses in other areas of combat. Furthermore, Amber's creepy explosive puppet (a.k.a. "Baron Bunny") is one of just two companion characters in the entire game who can proc the Skyward Harp for some special effects, so clearly this bow was intended for Amber to use.

(The other proc belongs to Fischl's night raven and all-round much cooler buddy Oz, if you're curious.)

Best Amber build: Artifacts

As a general rule, any Artifacts that boost Amber's elemental abilities can't be equipped quickly enough. But for the most useful possible effects, going all-in on the Wanderer's Troupe set is your best bet. Equipping two pieces will boost her Elemental Mastery by a whopping 80, while equipping four will further add a sizeable (35%) Charged Attack DMG to her bow attacks. There aren't many sets that provide this kind of balanced increase to both weapon and elemental attacks at once, and this one's very relevant to Amber, so it's worth tracking down all the pieces.

Best Amber build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Amber you'll need the following materials: 168 Small Lamp Grass, 46 Everflame Seeds, 36 Weathered Arrowheads, 30 Sharp Arrowheads, 18 Firm Arrowheads, 9 each Agnidus Agate Chunks and Agnidus Agate Fragments, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, and just 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver.

Fortunately, almost all of these materials can be acquired by either foraging around Mondstadt (Amber's favourite place) or clearing out Hilichurl camps (Amber's favourite activity), so as long as you're happy to keep at it you should be able to steadily work on her ascensions as you play as her.

Best Amber build: Talents

Amber's ranged weapon attacks are more useful than her elemental offensives, so make the most of her bowmanship by focusing on her Sharpshooter and Fiery Rain skills. The latter actually gives you the chance to enjoy the best of both worlds, and there's something very satisfying about sending a volley of flaming arrows at your enemies from a (relatively) safe distance, so don't miss out on this potential aspect of Amber's build.

Here's a quick run-down of all of Amber's talents:

Normal Attack: Sharpshooter

Normal Attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flames will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged flaming arrow will deal Pyro DMG.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flames will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged flaming arrow will deal Pyro DMG.

Plunging Attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling an striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet - Summons Amber's companion Baron Bunny who continuously taunts the enemy to draw their fire and explodes when destroyed or when its timer expires to deal AoE Pyro DMG. Hold to adjust the throwing direction of Baron Bunny; the longer the button is held, the further the throw.

Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain - Fires off a shower of arrows, dealing continuous AoE Pyro DMG.

1st Ascension Passive: Every Arrow Finds Its Target - Increases the CRIT Rate of Fiery Rain by 10% and widens its AoE by 30%.

4th Ascension Passive: Precise Shot - Aimed Shot hits on weak spots increase ATK by 15% for 10s.

Utility Passive: Gliding Champion - Decreases gliding Stamina consumption for Amber's party members by 20%. (Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.)

Best Amber build: Constellations

It's fair to say that Amber needs all the help she can get when it comes to increasing her power as a party member. While your Wishes might be better spent trying to get hold of a different Pyro character, if you do decide to press on with Amber, here's a full list of her Constellations:

One Arrow to Rule Them All (Lvl 1) : Fires 2 arrows per Aimed Shot. The second arrow deals 20% of the first arrow's DMG.

: Fires 2 arrows per Aimed Shot. The second arrow deals 20% of the first arrow's DMG. Bunny Triggered (Lvl 2) : Hitting Baron Bunny's foot with a fully-charged Aimed Shot manually detonates it. Explosion via manual detonation deals 200% additional DMG.

: Hitting Baron Bunny's foot with a fully-charged Aimed Shot manually detonates it. Explosion via manual detonation deals 200% additional DMG. It Burns! (Lvl 3) : Increases the Level of Fiery Rain by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Fiery Rain by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. It's Not Just Any Doll... (Lvl 4) : Decreases Explosive Puppet's CD by 20%. Adds 1 additional charge.

: Decreases Explosive Puppet's CD by 20%. Adds 1 additional charge. It's Baron Bunny! (Lvl 5) : Increases the Level of Explosive Puppet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Explosive Puppet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Wildfire (Lvl 6): Fiery Rain increases all party members' Movement SPD by 15% and ATK by 15% for 10s.

How to get Amber in Genshin Impact

Amber joins the Traveler's party while you're playing through Genshin Impact's prologue questline. She's kind of impossible to miss, as simply following Paimon's directions will cause you to bump into her shortly before you reach Mondstadt. Progression through the prologue requires you to have Amber in your party, so don't worry about missing out on unlocking her, since the game won't allow you to get very far without her.

Still, if Amber's ignited your interest in Pyro Bow users, you might be interested in new hero Yoimiya, who basically does everything Amber does but better (but who you also have to pay money for). Have a look at our best Yoimiya build page for more details. Alternatively, if you're interested in exploring the possibilites of other free and early game characters, we've put together a comprehensive guide to the best Traveler build.