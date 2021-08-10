The best Genshin Impact Ayaka build

Want to learn how to create the best Ayaka build in Genshin Impact? Cryo Sword user Kamisato Ayaka is poised and perfect, and she’ll make a great addition to your team. Released alongside Inazuma in Genshin Impact’s 2.0 update, Ayaka is a kind-hearted member of the Kamisato Clan and holds a high status in Inazuma.

This guide will show you how to create the best Ayaka build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Ayaka, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Ayaka build: weapons

Ayaka’s damage is at its best with the Mistsplitter Reforged, a new 5-star weapon released alongside Inazuma that grants hefty elemental DMG bonuses. The Primordial Jade Cutter is also a great 5-star option that will buff Ayaka’s HP and scale an ATK bonus off of her raised HP. If you don’t have access to 5-stars, try the 4-star Blackcliff Longsword or The Black Sword, which offer different buffs to Ayaka’s CRIT stats.

Best Ayaka build: Artifacts

As Ayaka is a Cryo DPS, you’ll want to aim for the Blizzard Strayer set as it grants hefty Cryo DMG bonuses. If you have a Hydro character on your team to help apply the Frozen status to enemies, a 4 piece Blizzard Strayer set will be your best friend. Gladiator’s Finale is also a more accessible option that is strong at the 4-star level.

When choosing which substats to prioritize, focus on CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. ATK% and Elemental Mastery can also go a long way.

Best Ayaka build: Ascension Materials

Fully ascending Ayaka will require 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 9 Shivada Jade Fragments, 9 Shivada Jade Chunks, 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, 36 Famed Handguards, 46 Perpetual Hearts and 168 Sakura Blooms.

You’ll need to farm the Cryo Regisvine as well as Nobushi and plenty of materials around Inazuma. If you haven’t made it to Inazuma yet, though, you’ll be stuck without some of her materials until you get there.

Best Ayaka build: Talents

To fully level up Ayaka’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Elegance, 63 Guides to Elegance, 114 Philosophies of Elegance, 18 Old Handguards, 66 Kageuchi Handguards, 93 Famed Handguards, 18 Bloodjade Branches, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

If you’re planning on using Ayaka as your main DPS, prioritize her Normal Attack first. If you’re just going to use Ayaka for her Burst, though, focus on leveling that up instead. For a balanced character, level up both her Normal Attack and Elemental Burst together.

Here are all of Ayaka’s talents:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a continuous stream of sword ki.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a continuous stream of sword ki. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art: Hyouka - Summons blooming ice to launch nearby opponents, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

- Summons blooming ice to launch nearby opponents, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art: Soumetsu - Summons forth a snowstorm with flawless poise, unleashing a Frostflake Seki no To that moves forward continuously. Frostflake Seki no To is a storm of whirling icy winds that slashes repeatedly at every enemy it touches, dealing Cryo DMG. The snowstorm explodes after its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

- Summons forth a snowstorm with flawless poise, unleashing a Frostflake Seki no To that moves forward continuously. Frostflake Seki no To is a storm of whirling icy winds that slashes repeatedly at every enemy it touches, dealing Cryo DMG. The snowstorm explodes after its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Alternate Sprint: Kamisato Art: Senho - Ayaka consumes Stamina and cloaks herself in a frozen fog that moves with her. In Senho form, she moves swiftly upon water. When she reappears, the following effects occur: Ayaka unleashes frigid energy to apply Cryo on nearby opponents. Coldness condenses around Ayaka's blade, infusing her attacks with Cryo for a brief period.

- Ayaka consumes Stamina and cloaks herself in a frozen fog that moves with her. In Senho form, she moves swiftly upon water. When she reappears, the following effects occur: Ayaka unleashes frigid energy to apply Cryo on nearby opponents. Coldness condenses around Ayaka's blade, infusing her attacks with Cryo for a brief period. Passive talent 1 - After using Kamisato Art: Hyouka, Kamisato Ayaka's Normal and Charged attacks deal 30% increased DMG for 6s.

- After using Kamisato Art: Hyouka, Kamisato Ayaka's Normal and Charged attacks deal 30% increased DMG for 6s. Passive talent 2 - When the Cryo application at the end of Kamisato Art: Senho hits an opponent, Kamisato Ayaka gains the following effects: Restores 10 Stamina, gains 18% Cryo DMG Bonus for 10s.

- When the Cryo application at the end of Kamisato Art: Senho hits an opponent, Kamisato Ayaka gains the following effects: Restores 10 Stamina, gains 18% Cryo DMG Bonus for 10s. Passive talent 3 - When Ayaka crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Best Ayaka build: Constellations

Ayaka’s Constellations aren’t the strongest, which means her full potential can be unlocked without forking over money to wish on her banner. If you’re planning on wishing for her Constellations anyway, though, her 4th Constellation is the best, as it drastically decreases opponents’ DEF and opens up a window for your teammates to do great damage. Here’s what all of Ayaka’s Constellations will get you:

Snowswept Sakura: Constellation Lv. 1 - When Kamisato Ayaka's Normal or Charged Attacks deal Cryo DMG to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s.

- When Kamisato Ayaka's Normal or Charged Attacks deal Cryo DMG to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s. Blizzard Blade Seki no To: Constellation Lv. 2 - When casting Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, unleashes 2 smaller additional Frostflake Seki no To, each dealing 20% of the original storm's DMG.

- When casting Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, unleashes 2 smaller additional Frostflake Seki no To, each dealing 20% of the original storm's DMG. Frostbloom Kamifubuki: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Ebb and Flow: Constellation Lv. 4 - Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art: Soumetsu's Frostflake Seki no To will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s.

- Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art: Soumetsu's Frostflake Seki no To will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s. Blossom Cloud Irutsuki: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Dance of Suigetsu: Constellation Lv. 6 - Kamisato Ayaka gains Usurahi Butou every 10s, increasing her Charged Attack DMG by 298%. This buff will be cleared 0.5s after Ayaka's Charged ATK hits an opponent, after which the timer for this ability will restart.

How to get Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Released alongside Genshin Impact’s 2.0 update, Ayaka is a limited character only available on the Character Event Banner at certain times. Her debut began on July 21, 2021, and runs until August 10, 2021.

If you’re looking to save up for Ayaka’s potential rerun banner (or to do some last minute wishing), check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

