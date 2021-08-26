The best Genshin Impact Beidou build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Beidou in Genshin Impact? Beidou is an Electro Claymore wielder who's been a part of Genshin Impact since the game launched in September 2020. She's a fairly common pull from the gacha, so if you're engaging with that aspect of the game at all, chances are good that you'll end up with Beidou in your party sooner rather than later.

Beidou is a sailor (note that while she looks like a pirate she's never technically confirmed to be one, though the implication is certainly there), and is captain of The Crux, a fleet based out of the nation of Liyue. Her solid base stats make her a good candidate for either the main or supporting DPS roles in your party. Below, we've put together our suggestions for the best possible build for Beidou.

Best Beidou build: Weapons

Beidou's official artwork depicts her equipped with the Blackcliff Slasher, so it's perhaps somewhat surprising that this isn't really even a contender for her best weapon. While it looks cool, the Blackcliff Slasher conveys its best benefits when your attacks are speedy — but since Claymores are perhaps the slowest weapons in the game, working with it is a high-risk, low-reward strategy unless you happen to be very skilled at using them.

If it's your intention to put Beidou front-and-centre as your party's main damage dealer, you should focus your weapon choice on increasing damage outputs from her normal attacks. The Wolf's Gravestone is the premier weapon choice in this case, with its base attack increase of 20% and its ability to boost the whole party's attacks by 40% for a short time after Beidou lands a hit on an enemy with below 30% health. A powerful but compromising back-up choice is the Serpent Spine, which grants Beidou an extra 6-10% damage for every 4 seconds she's on the field (up to a maximum of 5 stacks, equal to 50% when the weapon is fully upgraded) — but with the devil's bargain that she also takes an additional 3% maximum damage in the same duration.

On the other hand, if you want Beidou in more of a supporting offensive role, it's better to get hold of a Claymore that deals both normal and elemental damage. With that in mind, the Skyward Pride is the top pick: it increases all damage by a base 8%; and normal, charged, or Elemental Burst attacks always trigger an elemental follow-up attack that deals 80% damage to opponents in its path.

Best Beidou build: Artifacts

Beidou benefits from a mix-and-match approach to Artifacts: there are so many sets that can be used to usefully amplify her abilities, that keeping them in balance rather than going all-in on one tends to be the best approach. Choose two pieces from the Noblesse Oblige or Thundering Fury sets to give her Electro attacks an extra 15-20%, and combine with either two pieces from the Gladiator's Finale set (for an extra 18% attack damage) or two Retracting Bolide pieces to increase Beidou's shield by 35% (a strong alternative choice if you have the Serpent Spine weapon equipped).

Best Beidou build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Beidou you will need the following materials: 168 Noctilucous Jades, 46 Lightning Prisms, 36 Golden Raven Insignias, 30 Silver Raven Insignias, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, and 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver.

The best way to gather Beidou's ascension materials is, appropriately enough, to effectively role-play as Beidou. Scavenge in caves around her native Liyue for a steady supply of Noctilucous Jades, and take on Treasure Hoarder enemies to claim their various insignias.

Best Beidou build: Talents

Beidou's best Talent is indisputable, because it's completely unique within Genshin Impact: her Tidecaller Elemental Skill is the only way to parry and return damage in the entire game. It's a powerful move, and we can't recommend enough that you take the opportunity to use it.

Here's a full list of Beidou's Talents and their uses:

Normal Attack: Oceanborne

Normal Attack - Perform up to 5 successive strikes.

- Perform up to 5 successive strikes.

Charged Attack - Drains Beidou's Stamina over time to allow her to perform continuous slashes. At end of the sequence, she performs a more powerful slash.

- Drains Beidou's Stamina over time to allow her to perform continuous slashes. At end of the sequence, she performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack - Beidou plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Beidou plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Tidecaller - Press to swing Beidou's blade forward fiercely while dealing Electro DMG. Hold to lift her weapon up as a shield that absorbs 250% Electro DMG and applies the Electro Element to Beidou upon activation (max DMG absorbed scales based on Beidou's max HP). Finally, Beidou attacks using the energy stored within her Claymore upon release or once the ability's duration expires, dealing Electro DMG. DMG dealt scales with the number of times Beidou is attacked in the skill's duration, with the greatest damage bonus once the effect is triggered twice.

- Press to swing Beidou's blade forward fiercely while dealing Electro DMG. Hold to lift her weapon up as a shield that absorbs 250% Electro DMG and applies the Electro Element to Beidou upon activation (max DMG absorbed scales based on Beidou's max HP). Finally, Beidou attacks using the energy stored within her Claymore upon release or once the ability's duration expires, dealing Electro DMG. DMG dealt scales with the number of times Beidou is attacked in the skill's duration, with the greatest damage bonus once the effect is triggered twice. Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker - Beidou surrounds herself with a field of monstrous strength and lightning. When Normal and Charged Attacks hit, they create a once-per-second lightning discharge that can jump between opponents, dealing Electro DMG to all nearby. Also increases Beidou's resistance to interruption, and decreases her DMG taken.

- Beidou surrounds herself with a field of monstrous strength and lightning. When Normal and Charged Attacks hit, they create a once-per-second lightning discharge that can jump between opponents, dealing Electro DMG to all nearby. Also increases Beidou's resistance to interruption, and decreases her DMG taken. 1st Ascension Passive: Retribution - Parrying with Tidecaller at the precise moment when the character is hit grants the maximum DMG Bonus.

- Parrying with Tidecaller at the precise moment when the character is hit grants the maximum DMG Bonus. 4th Ascension Passive: Lightning Storm - When Tidecaller deals its maximum DMG Bonus, DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%, attack speed of Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%, and delay before Charged Attacks is greatly reduced. These effects have a 10 second duration.

- When Tidecaller deals its maximum DMG Bonus, DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%, attack speed of Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%, and delay before Charged Attacks is greatly reduced. These effects have a 10 second duration. Utility Passive: Conqueror of Tides - Decreases swimming stamina consumption of your characters in the party by 20%. (Not stackable with other passive talents providing the same effect.)

Best Beidou build: Constellations

Most of Beidou's Constellations convey bonuses on her Stormbreaker skill, which — while not quite as impressive as Tidecaller — is nevertheless a very good Talent to want to build up, especially if you're focusing on her as a secondary and/or Electro DPS dealer.

Below is a full list of Beidou's Constellations:

Sea Beast's Scourge (Lvl 1) : Stormbreaker creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou's Max HP for 15s, and absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively.

: Stormbreaker creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou's Max HP for 15s, and absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively. Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises (Lvl 2) : Stormbreaker's arc lightning can jump to 2 additional targets.

: Stormbreaker's arc lightning can jump to 2 additional targets. Summoner of Storm (Lvl 3) : Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Stunning Revenge (Lvl 4) : Within 10 seconds of taking damage, Beidou's Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro DMG.

: Within 10 seconds of taking damage, Beidou's Normal Attacks gain 20% additional Electro DMG. Crimson Tidewalker (Lvl 5) : Increases the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Bane of Evil (Lvl 6): During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro Resistance of surrounding opponents is decreased by 15%.

How to get Beidou in Genshin Impact

You have the chance to pull Beidou from the gacha any time you Wish on the Wanderlust Invocation banner (standard wish). She's also available on the Beginners' Wish banner, which is available to new players until 20 Wishes have been made using their profile.

Beidou is included in the wish pool of all Character Event Wishes and Weapon Event Wishes, and has occasionally been featured as a promoted character with an increased drop rate as part of these.

During the Thunder Sojourn (2.0) event, Beidou could be obtained for free by exchanging 1,000 Thunder Pellets and 1,000 Thunder Crystals at the Oceanlord's Oath. However, at the time of writing, this event shop has now closed — though it's worth noting that characters who are made free-to-play once in Genshin Impact often recur as free characters later on.

That's everything you need to know to make the best build for Beidou, one of Genshin Impact's most unique heroes! Once you have Beidou, you'll very likely want to bring her into your party, perhaps replacing starter recruit Lisa as your main Electro character. Alternatively, if you're looking for a more comprehensive run-down of Beidou's comparative benefits as a party member, take a look at our Genshin Impact character tier list.