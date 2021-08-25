The best Genshin Impact Bennett build

Want to learn how to create the best Bennett build in Genshin Impact? Pyro Sword user Bennett is a member of the Adventurer’s Guild and his own Benny’s Adventure Team (though he’s the only member). Between being born on Leap Day, always attracting rain, and often getting hit by lightning, Bennett’s widely known as the unluckiest person in Mondstadt. We hope you have better luck when pulling for him!

Bennett is a very versatile character who can be built as a support or a DPS. We’ll cover both builds in this guide, which will show you how to create the best Bennett build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Bennett, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Bennett build: Weapons

Regardless of if you’re building Bennett as a support or a DPS, it’s smart to equip him with a weapon that has added Energy Recharge stats. Skyward Blade is your best bet as it increases Energy Recharge while also boosting CRIT Rate, DMG, and SPD for short periods of time. If you don’t have Skyward Blade, seek out a Favonius Sword or Festering Desire — these also increase Energy Recharge.

Best Bennett build: Artifacts

Bennett’s best artifacts really depend on what you’re building him for. If you’re going to use him as a support character, go for a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set. Or, if you’re exclusively using Bennett as a healer, we’d recommend a 4-piece Maiden’s Beloved set, although Noblesse Oblige works well for healing too. For this build, you’ll want to prioritize HP and Healing Bonus stats and substats.

If you’re using Bennett as a DPS, try either a 4-piece Crimson Witch or a 4-piece Gladiator’s Finale set. A combination of a 2-piece set of each of these kits would work as well! When using Bennett as a DPS, you’ll want to look for ATK and Pyro DMG Bonus stats and substats.

Best Bennett build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Bennett, you’ll need 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 46 Everflame Seeds, 168 Windwheel Asters, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 30 Silver Raven Insignias, and 36 Golden Raven Insignias.

To get all of these materials, you’ll need to defeat Pyro bosses (Regisvine or Hypostasis) to get enough Agnidus Agate. Everflame Seeds can only be obtained by defeating the Pyro Regisvine. Additionally, you’ll have to journey throughout Mondstadt to forage Windwheel Asters and throughout Teyvat to fight Treasure Hoarders for their precious Insignias.

Best Bennett build: Talents

To fully level up Bennett’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Resistance, 63 Guides to Resistance, 114 Philosophies of Resistance, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 66 Silver Raven Insignias, 93 Golden Raven Insignias, 18 Dvalin’s Plumes, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

You’ll want to prioritize leveling up Bennett’s Elemental Burst first and then his Elemental Skill. If you’re going to use him as a DPS, feel free to level up his Normal Attack as well; just prioritize this last. Here’s everything Bennett has in store:

Normal Attack - Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword swings.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword swings. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Passion Overload - Bennett concentrates the spirit of Adventure and Pyro into his blade. Depending on how long he charges for, different effects occur. Press: A single, swift flame strike that deals Pyro DMG. Hold (Short): Charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on the Charge Level. Level 1: Strikes twice, dealing Pyro DMG and launching opponents. Level 2: Unleashes 3 consecutive attacks that deal impressive Pyro DMG, but the last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy. Bennett takes no damage from being launched, but can take fall damage if he falls down a cliff.

- Bennett concentrates the spirit of Adventure and Pyro into his blade. Depending on how long he charges for, different effects occur. Press: A single, swift flame strike that deals Pyro DMG. Hold (Short): Charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on the Charge Level. Level 1: Strikes twice, dealing Pyro DMG and launching opponents. Level 2: Unleashes 3 consecutive attacks that deal impressive Pyro DMG, but the last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy. Bennett takes no damage from being launched, but can take fall damage if he falls down a cliff. Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage - Bennett performs a jumping slam attack that deals Pyro DMG, creating an Inspiration Field for 12 seconds. Inspiration Field: If the health of a character within the AoE is equal to or falls below 70%, their health will regenerate each second. The amount of HP restores scales off Bennett's Max HP. If the health of a character within the AoE is higher than 70%, they gain an ATK Bonus that scales based on Bennett's Base ATK. Imbues characters within the AoE with Pyro.

- Bennett performs a jumping slam attack that deals Pyro DMG, creating an Inspiration Field for 12 seconds. Inspiration Field: If the health of a character within the AoE is equal to or falls below 70%, their health will regenerate each second. The amount of HP restores scales off Bennett's Max HP. If the health of a character within the AoE is higher than 70%, they gain an ATK Bonus that scales based on Bennett's Base ATK. Imbues characters within the AoE with Pyro. Passive Talent 1 - Decreases Passion Overload's CD by 20%.

- Decreases Passion Overload's CD by 20%. Passive Talent 2 - When inside Fantastic Voyage's circle, Passion Overload's CD is decreased by 50% and Bennett cannot be launched by this skill's explosion.

- When inside Fantastic Voyage's circle, Passion Overload's CD is decreased by 50% and Bennett cannot be launched by this skill's explosion. Passive Talent 3 - When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Best Bennett build: Constellations

Bennett’s Constellation 1 is a great investment as it provides a decent boost to his healing ability. Be careful when wishing for his Constellations, though, because Bennett’s Constellation 6 is among the most widely-hated Constellations in Genshin Impact. It removes any character’s physical DMG bonus, meaning if you’re using a character like Razor who’s built for physical DMG, they’ll be doing less DMG when Bennett uses his Burst. It also overrides other elements, so if you’re using a Cryo character like Chongyun to apply the Melt reaction, Bennett’s C6 will cancel this out. As tempting as it may seem, we’d recommend holding off on activating Bennett’s C6 if you get there. Here are all of his Constellations (including the dreaded C6):

Grand Expectation: Constellation Lv. 1 - Fantastic Voyage's ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction, and gains an additional 20% of Bennett's Base ATK.

- Fantastic Voyage's ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction, and gains an additional 20% of Bennett's Base ATK. Impasse Conqueror: Constellation Lv. 2 - When Bennett's HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%.

- When Bennett's HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%. Unstoppable Fervor: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Unexpected Odyssey: Constellation Lv. 4 - Using a Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload's Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack's DMG.

- Using a Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload's Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack's DMG. True Explorer: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Fire Ventures with Me: Constellation Lv. 6 - Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage's radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus and their weapons are infused with Pyro.

How to get Bennett in Genshin Impact

At 4-star rarity, it’s pretty easy to pull Bennett. At the moment, Bennett doesn’t have an increased drop rate on any banner, but you’re able to pull him at any time on either the Character Event Wish banner or the Standard Wish banner. It’s also likely he’ll be back soon with an increased drop rate on another Character Event Wish banner in no time.

If you’re looking to save up for Bennett’s potential rerun banner, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our Genshin Impact codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Bennett! Why not check out our Genshin Impact best characters tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?