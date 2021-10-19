The best Genshin Impact Childe build (Tartaglia)

Want to learn how to create the best Childe build in Genshin Impact? Thanks to his unique ability set that enables both close-range and long-range combat, Hydro Bow user Childe (also known as Tartaglia) is especially powerful in almost any situation and is great as a main or sub DPS. As the 11th Harbinger of the Fatui, he’s an incredibly fierce warrior who also cares deeply for those he loves.

This guide will show you how to create the best Childe build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Childe, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Childe build: Weapons

Since Childe is a very versatile character, most bows will work well with his kit. However, if you have either of these 5-star bows on hand, we’d recommend using either Thundering Pulse or Skyward Harp. Despite looking like a bow built for Electro characters, Thundering Pulse works surprisingly well with Childe thanks to its hefty ATK boosts that are granted by Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and having less than 100% Energy. Skyward Harp will give Childe a nice balance of CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate while also giving him a bonus chance of inflicting small AoE attacks upon hitting foes.

Rust is Childe’s best 4-star bow — this bad boy will boost his Normal Attack DMG by 40% while decreasing his Charged Attack DMG by 10%. With Childe, you’ll mainly be focusing on Normal Attacks and ignoring Charged Attacks, so Rust is perfect. The Stringless is great if you’re going to bring Childe to a lot of boss fights (yes, you can bring Childe to fight the Childe boss) since it boosts the damage your Elemental Skill and Burst will do. Finally, one more bow option for Childe is the Favonious Warbow, which boosts Energy Recharge and will solve the tricky task of dealing with Childe’s absurdly long cooldown periods. Again, Tartaglia can work well with almost any bow — just pay attention to what each one is useful for to make sure you’re getting the best out of your build.

Best Childe build: Artifacts

While Childe’s incredibly versatile, your best bet for his artifacts is almost always going to be a 4-piece Heart of Depth set. This set will boost your Hydro DMG and increase Normal and Charged Attack DMG after using an Elemental Skill. Since you’ll be using Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills frequently, this set is your best friend.

Not feeling up for the Heart of Depth? Noblesse Oblige, which boosts your Elemental Burst DMG and increases ATK after using your Burst, is also a solid option for dealing with bosses. Finally, the Wanderer’s Troupe set can work as well thanks to its Elemental Mastery buff, though we’d recommend using one of the other two in this list since Wanderer’s Troupe buffs Charged Attack DMG, which isn’t something you’ll need much of.

When selecting stats and substats for Childe’s artifacts, we’d recommend sticking with ATK%, Hydro DMG Bonus, Elemental Mastery, and CRIT Rate/DMG.

Best Childe build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Childe, you’ll need 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments, 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks, 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones, 46 Cleansing Hearts, 168 Starconches, 18 Recruit’s Insignia, 30 Sergeant’s Insignias, and 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

Varunada Lazurite and Cleansing Hearts can be won by defeating the Oceanid boss. You’ll be able to find Starconches by strolling around Liyue’s beaches. And finally, although it’s a bit disturbing that you'll have to use Fatui drops to ascend a member of the Fatui Harbingers, you’ll be able to get Insignias by killing Fatui enemies.

Best Childe build: Talents

To fully level Childe’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Freedom, 63 Guides to Freedom, 114 Philosophies of Freedom, 18 Recruit’s Insignias, 66 Sergeant’s Insignias, 93 Lieutenant’s Insignias, 18 Shards of a Foul Legacy, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

Freedom books can be obtained by completing the Forsaken Rift domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. You’ll need to kill more Fatui Harbingers for their Insignias as well, and you’ll also need to fight Childe himself to get Shards of a Foul Legacy, which is also a bit disturbing. Finally, if you want to crown your Childe build, you can do so by obtaining Crowns of Insight from limited events and making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Maxing out Childe’s Elemental Skill first is always your best bet since this is where most of his damage comes from. When using this skill, though, be aware that the longer he’s in his Melee Stance, the longer his Skill’s cooldown will be. We’d recommend leveling his Burst and then his Normal Attack next regardless of if he’s a main or sub DPS. Here’s what Childe has to offer:

Normal Attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status. Riptide: Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AoE Hydro DMG effects when attacked by Tartaglia in various ways. DMG dealt in this way is considered Normal Attack DMG. Riptide Flash: A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG. Can occur once every 0.7s. Riptide Burst: Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status. Riptide: Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AoE Hydro DMG effects when attacked by Tartaglia in various ways. DMG dealt in this way is considered Normal Attack DMG. Riptide Flash: A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG. Can occur once every 0.7s. Riptide Burst: Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit. Plunging Attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, he cannot perform a plunging attack.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, he cannot perform a plunging attack. Elemental Skill: Foul Legacy: Raging Tide - Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and entering Melee Stance. In this Stance, Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion and change as follows: Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro DMG. Riptide Slash: Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG, and can only occur once every 1.5s. After 30s, or when the ability is unleashed again, this skill will end. Tartaglia will return to his Ranged Stance and this ability will enter CD. The longer Tartaglia stays in his Melee Stance, the longer the CD. If the return to a ranged stance occurs automatically after 30s, the CD is even longer.

- Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and entering Melee Stance. In this Stance, Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion and change as follows: Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro DMG. Riptide Slash: Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG, and can only occur once every 1.5s. After 30s, or when the ability is unleashed again, this skill will end. Tartaglia will return to his Ranged Stance and this ability will enter CD. The longer Tartaglia stays in his Melee Stance, the longer the CD. If the return to a ranged stance occurs automatically after 30s, the CD is even longer. Elemental Burst: Havoc: Obliteration - Performs different attacks based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting. Ranged Stance: Flash of Havoc: Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy Cost after use. Melee Stance: Light of Obliteration: Performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing massive Hydro DMG to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast. Riptide Blast: When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG.

- Performs different attacks based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting. Ranged Stance: Flash of Havoc: Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy Cost after use. Melee Stance: Light of Obliteration: Performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing massive Hydro DMG to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast. Riptide Blast: When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG. Passive Talent 1 - Extends Riptide duration by 8s.

- Extends Riptide duration by 8s. Passive Talent 2 - When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee stance, on dealing a CRIT hit, Normal and Charged Attacks apply the Riptide status effects to opponents.

- When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee stance, on dealing a CRIT hit, Normal and Charged Attacks apply the Riptide status effects to opponents. Passive Talent 3 - Increases your own party members' Normal Attack Level by 1.

Best Childe build: Constellations

Childe definitely doesn’t need any Constellations to carry your team, but if you’re looking to go above and beyond, Constellation 1 is incredibly useful since it shortens his Elemental Skill’s dreadfully long cooldown period. Since Childe excels with his Skill, anything that boosts this ability will be a great addition to your build. Constellation 3 is also great for this reason and will increase his Skill’s level. Here’s everything Childe’s Constellations have in store:

Constellation Lv. 1: Foul Legacy: Tide Withholder - Decreases the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 20%

- Decreases the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 20% Constellation Lv. 2: Foul Legacy: Understream - When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Tartaglia regenerates 4 Elemental Energy.

- When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Tartaglia regenerates 4 Elemental Energy. Constellation Lv. 3: Abyssal Mayhem: Vortex of Turmoil - Increases the Level of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout - If Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, triggers Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every 4s, otherwise, triggers Riptide Flash. Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation effect are not subject to the time intervals that would typically apply to these two Riptide effects, nor do they have any effect on those time intervals.

- If Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee Stance, triggers Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every 4s, otherwise, triggers Riptide Flash. Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation effect are not subject to the time intervals that would typically apply to these two Riptide effects, nor do they have any effect on those time intervals. Constellation Lv. 5: Havoc: Formless Blade - Increases the Level of Havoc: Obliteration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Havoc: Obliteration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Havoc: Annihilation - When Havoc: Obliteration is cast in Melee Stance, the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide is reset. This effect will only take place once Tartaglia returns to his Ranged Stance.

How to get Childe in Genshin Impact

Childe is a limited character, so he’s only available at certain times. He made his debut in 2020, saw a rerun in early 2021, and is now on his third stay on the Character Event Wish banner until November 2. His banner currently includes Yanfei, Chongyun, and Ningguang.

If you’re looking to get some wishing in before the current event banner ends, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Childe! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?