Everything we know about Collei in Genshin Impact

Want to know all about Collei in Genshin Impact? Collei is set to be one of the first Sumeru-based characters released alongside Genshin Impact Version 3.0 when it launches on August 24th, 2022. She also has the distinction of being Genshin's first ever 4-star Dendro character, which means she's bound to be a desirable gacha pull for players eager to test out the game's new playable element without dropping lots of currency (be it real or in-game).

Not much has been confirmed about Collei's final kit just yet, but thanks to a combination of closed beta gameplay, credible leaks, and informed speculation, we do actually know a fair bit about her. Just be aware that basically everything on this page is subject to change, correction, or clarification between now and the new version's launch. And with that, please read on below for everything we know about Collei ahead of her Genshin Impact debut.

Genshin Impact Collei: Weapon

Collei will be a Bow wielder, as was strongly hinted at in her character art and appearances in Genshin Impact's tie-in manga, and confirmed during the Version 3.0 closed beta. With up to three new Bows reportedly releasing in the new version, it's very likely that Collei's best weapon will be one that we haven't seen in the game yet, but we'll be sure to give you a full run-down of her top options once we know more.

Genshin Impact Collei: Talents

During the Version 3.0 beta, Collei's talents were as follows:

Supplicant's Bowmanship (Normal Attack):

Normal Attack: Collei performs up to four consecutive shots with her bow.

Charged Attack: Collei performs a more precise aimed shot with increased DMG. While aiming, Dendro Energy will accumulate on the arrowhead; a fully charged arrow will deal Dendro damage.

Plunging Attack: Collei fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Floral Brush (Elemental Skill): Collei throws out a Floral Ring that deals one instance of Dendro DMG to opponents along the path. The Floral Ring will return after a set time, dealing Dendro DMG once again.

Collei throws out a Floral Ring that deals one instance of Dendro DMG to opponents along the path. The Floral Ring will return after a set time, dealing Dendro DMG once again. Trump-Card Kitty (Elemental Burst): Collei throws a doll (named Cuilein-Anbar), causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro DMG and creating a "Cuilein-Anbar Zone". Cuilein-Anbar will bounce around within this zone, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

Collei throws a doll (named Cuilein-Anbar), causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro DMG and creating a "Cuilein-Anbar Zone". Cuilein-Anbar will bounce around within this zone, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. Gliding Champion of Sumeru (Utility Passive): Decreases gliding stamina consumption for Collei and her party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effect.

Decreases gliding stamina consumption for Collei and her party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effect. Floral Sidewinder (1st Ascension Passive): If one of Collei's party members has triggered an elemental reaction with Dendro before the Floral Ring returns, it will grant the character the Sprout effect upon return. This will continuously deal Dendro DMG equivalent to 40% of Collei's ATK to nearby opponents for three seconds. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed.

If one of Collei's party members has triggered an elemental reaction with Dendro before the Floral Ring returns, it will grant the character the Sprout effect upon return. This will continuously deal Dendro DMG equivalent to 40% of Collei's ATK to nearby opponents for three seconds. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. The Languid Wood (4th Ascension Passive): When a character within the Cuilein-Anbar Zone triggers an elemental reaction with Dendro, the Zone’s duration will be increased by one second, and a single Trump-Card Kitty can be extended by up to three seconds.

Genshin Impact Collei: Party role and tier

Collei will be suitable for either a main DPS or a sub DPS role, depending on the composition of the rest of her party. Given that she's releasing alongside Dendro 5-star Tighnari, it seems like her ideal position would be has sub DPS to his main DPS, although of course there will be many other useful ways to deploy her alongside Genshin's 50-odd other playable characters.

In terms of tier, don't let the fact that Collei is very much "the Dendro Amber" put you off her too quickly! Despite her in-lore relationship to Amber and the fact that her kit is consciously designed to mirror that of the oft-derided last Outrider (frequently called "the worst character in the game", although lately Amber's reputation has been re-evaluated a bit more kindly), early reports suggest that Collei will fare considerably better on tier lists than her mentor. Like most new additions to the game, expect Collei to attain A-Tier or S-Tier status without too much trouble.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact Collei: Ascension Materials

Early leaks have suggested that the following ascension materials will need to be used in order to level up Collei:

Ascension Level Materials 1 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 3 Firm Arrowheads, and 20,000 Mora 2 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments, 10 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 15 Firm Arrowheads, 2 Majestic Hooked Beaks, and 40,000 Mora 3 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments, 20 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 12 Sharp Arrowheads, 4 Majestic Hooked Beaks, and 60,000 Mora 4 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks, 30 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 18 Sharp Arrowheads, 8 Majestic Hooked Beaks, and 80,000 Mora 5 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks, 45 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 12 Weathered Arrowheads, 12 Majestic Hooked Beaks, and 100,000 Mora 6 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones, 60 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 24 Weathered Arrowheads, 20 Majestic Hooked Beaks, and 120,000 Mora Total 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragments, 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunks, 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones, 168 Rukkashava Mushrooms, 18 Firm Arrowheads, 30 Sharp Arrowheads, 36 Weathered Arrowheads, 46 Majestic Hooked Beaks, and 420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Collei: Constellations

During the Version 3.0 beta, Collei's constellations were as follows:

Deepwood Patrol (C1): When in the party but not on the field, Collei’s Energy Recharge is increased by 20%.

When in the party but not on the field, Collei’s Energy Recharge is increased by 20%. Through Hill and Copse (C2): The passive talent Floral Sidewinder is changed. The Floral Ring will now grant the character the Sprout effect from Floral Sidewinder upon return, dealing 40% of Collei's ATK as Dendro DMG to nearby opponents for 3 seconds. From the moment of using Floral Brush to the moment when this instance of Sprout effect ends, if any of your party members triggers an elemental reaction with Dendro, the Sprout effect will be extended by 3 seconds. The Sprout effect can only be extended this way once. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. (Requires you to have unlocked the Floral Sidewinder Passive Talent.)

The passive talent Floral Sidewinder is changed. The Floral Ring will now grant the character the Sprout effect from Floral Sidewinder upon return, dealing 40% of Collei's ATK as Dendro DMG to nearby opponents for 3 seconds. From the moment of using Floral Brush to the moment when this instance of Sprout effect ends, if any of your party members triggers an elemental reaction with Dendro, the Sprout effect will be extended by 3 seconds. The Sprout effect can only be extended this way once. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed. (Requires you to have unlocked the Floral Sidewinder Passive Talent.) Scent of Summer (C3): Increases the level of Floral Brush by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15).

Increases the level of Floral Brush by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15). Gift of the Woods (C4): Using Trump-Card Kitty will increase all nearby characters' (but not Collei's own) Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds.

Using Trump-Card Kitty will increase all nearby characters' (but not Collei's own) Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. All Embers (C5): Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15).

Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15). Forest of Falling Arrows (C6): When the Floral Ring hits, it will create a miniature Cuilein-Anbar that will deal 200% of Collei's ATK as Dendro DMG. Each Floral Brush can only create one such miniature Cuilein-Anbar.

Genshin Impact Collei: Availability

Collei is widely accepted to be a 4-star character, meaning that following her debut in Version 3.0, she'll be added to the standard wish pool from Version 3.1 onwards. This means that between August 24th and mid-September, you'll need to wish on Tighnari's or Zhongli's character event wish banners in order to obtain her, but from early October she'll be a potential pull on all banners in the gacha.

There have also been some unsubstantiated rumours that a free copy of Collei will be obtainable during Version 3.0, either as a new-version welcome gift or as an event reward. Genshin Impact does have form when it comes to giving away 4-star characters to players who take part in time-limited events, so this seems credible, but by no means confirmed.

That's all we know about Collei for the time being, and I'd like to remind you one last time that the information on this page is subject to change or correction when the character releases! Check back here for our best Collei build guide once Version 3.0 goes live later this month. In the meantime, if you're hoping to save up your currencies for when Collei makes her debut, be sure to take a look at our guide to getting more Primogems in Genshin Impact.