The best Genshin Impact Diluc build

Want to learn how to create the best Diluc build in Genshin Impact? Maybe you’re here because you wished for Diluc with all your heart and finally got to add him to your party. Or maybe you’re here because he stole your pity. Whatever the reason may be, we’re here to help. As the owner of Dawn Winery (despite his hatred for wine), Diluc holds a hefty position in Mondstadt, and he’s strikingly powerful in battle as a main DPS.

This guide will show you how to create the best Diluc build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Diluc, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Diluc build: Weapons

Diluc’s best weapon is by far the Wolf’s Gravestone, which boosts ATK especially well when dealing damage to enemies with low HP. Another 5-star option for Diluc is Skyward Pride, which increases Energy Recharge and offers a bonus vacuum blade effect that deals some extra damage.

Diluc is also excellently paired with the 4-star Sacrificial Greatsword, a claymore that aids Energy Recharge while also occasionally ending cooldown periods for Elemental Skills. Diluc already excels in terms of Energy Recharge, so pairing him with the Sacrificial Greatsword will have you dealing out Pyro DMG constantly.

Best Diluc build: Artifacts

Diluc works best as a Pyro DPS, meaning you’ll want to equip him with artifacts that boost his Pyro abilities. Your best bet is to go for a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set, which will increase Pyro DMG and especially boost the damage done by elemental reactions like Overloaded and Burning. If you’re using a 4-piece set, make sure to take advantage of this second buff by pairing Diluc with an Electro character like Fischl or Raiden Shogun.

If you can’t quite get your hands on the Crimson Witch of Flames set, another great option is Gladiator’s Finale set, which boosts ATK and provides a 4-piece bonus of an additional ATK bonus for claymore users. This boost only applies to Normal Attacks, though, so be warned that if you’re primarily using Diluc for his Pyro abilities, it won’t be as effective.

When selecting stats and substats for Diluc’s artifacts, prioritize Pyro DMG Bonus and ATK%. Throwing a little Energy Recharge and CRIT DMG into the mix can be effective as well, but don’t overdo it, as Diluc’s kit already provides enough of these two stats to begin with.

Best Diluc build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Diluc, you’ll need to gather 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 46 Everflame Seeds, 168 Small Lamp Grass, 18 Recruit’s Insignias, 30 Sergeant’s Insignias, and 36 Lieutenant’s Insignias.

Farming Pyro bosses like the Pyro Regisvine will leave you with enough Agnidus Agate and Everflame Seeds to level Diluc. To get enough Small Lamp Grass, you’ll have to sweep Wolvendom and Whispering Woods quite a few times. Finally, Insignias can be obtained by killing Fatui enemies like Fatui Skirmishers and Fatui Agents found throughout Teyvat.

Best Diluc build: Talents

To fully level Diluc’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Resistance, 63 Guides to Resistance, 114 Philosophies of Resistance, 18 Recruit’s Insignias, 66 Sergeant’s Insignias, 93 Lieutenant’s Insignias, 18 Dvalin’s Plumes, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

Though Diluc is a Pyro DPS, you’ll want to level up his Normal Attack first since his Burst will infuse Normal Attacks with Pyro energy. Don’t let his Elemental Skill and Burst fall too far behind, though; you’ll want to let these trail closely behind his Normal Attack in terms of level for optimal damage. Here’s everything Diluc has in store:

Normal Attack - Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

- Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack - Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

- Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught - Performs a forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. This skill can be used 3 times consecutively. Enters CD if not cast again within a short period (5s).

- Performs a forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. This skill can be used 3 times consecutively. Enters CD if not cast again within a short period (5s). Elemental Burst: Dawn - Releases intense flames to knock nearby opponents back, dealing Pyro DMG. The flames then converge into the weapon, summoning a Phoenix that flies forward and deals massive Pyro DMG to all opponents in its path. The Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG. The searing flames that run down his blade cause it to be infused with Pyro.

- Releases intense flames to knock nearby opponents back, dealing Pyro DMG. The flames then converge into the weapon, summoning a Phoenix that flies forward and deals massive Pyro DMG to all opponents in its path. The Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG. The searing flames that run down his blade cause it to be infused with Pyro. Passive Talent 1 - Diluc's Charged Attack Stamina Cost is decreased by 50%, and its duration is increased by 3s.

- Diluc's Charged Attack Stamina Cost is decreased by 50%, and its duration is increased by 3s. Passive Talent 2 - The Pyro Enchantment provided by Dawn lasts for 4s longer. Additionally. Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus during the duration of this effect.

- The Pyro Enchantment provided by Dawn lasts for 4s longer. Additionally. Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus during the duration of this effect. Passive Talent 3 - Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Claymore-type weapons.

Best Diluc build: Constellations

As with most characters, Diluc is at his strongest at Constellation 6. However, you’re going to be shelling out serious amounts of real money, which we can’t recommend (unless you’re a wealthy wine tycoon like Diluc, in which case we can’t stop you). If you’re going to invest in any of Diluc’s Constellations, Constellation 1 adds a nice DMG bonus to Diluc’s already stellar damage output, allowing him to take down enemies faster when they have more health. Here are all of Diluc’s Constellations:

Conviction: Constellation Lv. 1 - Diluc deals 15% more DMG to opponents whose HP is above 50%.

- Diluc deals 15% more DMG to opponents whose HP is above 50%. Searing Ember: Constellation Lv. 2 - When Diluc takes DMG, his ATK increases by 10% and his ATK SPD increases by 5%. Lasts for 10s. This effect can stack up to 3 times and can only occur once every 1.5s.

- When Diluc takes DMG, his ATK increases by 10% and his ATK SPD increases by 5%. Lasts for 10s. This effect can stack up to 3 times and can only occur once every 1.5s. Fire and Steel: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Flowing Flame: Constellation Lv. 4 - Casting Searing Onslaught in rhythm greatly increases damage dealt. 2s after casting Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional DMG. This effect lasts for 2s.

- Casting Searing Onslaught in rhythm greatly increases damage dealt. 2s after casting Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional DMG. This effect lasts for 2s. Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Dawn by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Dawn by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Flaming Sword, Nemesis of the Dark: Constellation Lv. 6 - After casting Searing Onslaught, the next 2 Normal Attacks within the next 6s will have their DMG and ATK SPD increased by 30%. Additionally, Searing Onslaught will not interrupt the Normal Attack combo.

How to get Diluc in Genshin Impact

Diluc is a permanent character on the Standard Wish Banner, meaning you’ll be able to get him at any time despite his 5-star rarity. Unfortunately, there’s no way to guarantee that you’ll get Diluc — your best bet is to just keep wishing on either the Standard Wish Banner or the Character Event Wish Banner.

If you’re saving up for Diluc, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Diluc! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?