The best Genshin Impact Fischl build

Want to learn how to create the best Fischl build in Genshin Impact? The young Electro Bow user Fischl loves pretending she’s a princess and investigating things alongside Oz, her raven. You might think she’s your typical edgy teenager going through a phase thanks to her dark outfit, but make no mistake: her intuition is extremely keen and she’ll make a great addition to your team as a DPS.

This guide will show you how to create the best Fischl build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Fischl, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Fischl build: Weapons

If you’re using Fischl as your main DPS, try the Skyward Harp or Rust, which increase CRIT DMG and ATK respectively. If you’re only planning on using Fischl for her Electro powers, shoot for Elegy for the End or The Stringless instead, as these focus more on the Elemental Mastery stats you’ll need to boost your Electro abilities.

Best Fischl build: Artifacts

Fischl’s best artifacts depend on what abilities you’re going to use the most. If you’re looking to utilize her Normal Attack the most, Gladiator’s Finale is a great set that will boost her ATK. On the other hand, if you’re going to use her Electro abilities the most, look to use the Thundering Fury set, which provides a great Electro DMG bonus and is especially helpful if you plan to cause some trouble with elemental reactions. I’d recommend using a combination of these two ability sets (Fischl is great in both areas!) and using a 2-piece Gladiator's Finale with a 2-piece Thundering Fury.

Alternatively, the Tenacity of the Millelith set as a 4-piece set works well for a focus on Electro abilities while the Gambler set is a great 4-star replacement.

Finally, let’s talk substats! With Fischl, you’ll want to prioritize ATK% and CRIT DMG. And if you’re mainly going to rely on her elemental abilities, feel free to throw a bit of Electro DMG Bonus into the mix as well.

Best Fischl build: Ascension Materials

If you’re hoping to fully ascend Fischl, you’ll need 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 46 Lightning Prisms, 168 Small Lamp Grass, 18 Firm Arrowheads, 30 Sharp Arrowheads, and 36 Weathered Arrowheads.

Farming for Fischl will require plenty of trips to Wolvendom for Small Lamp Grass. Arrowheads can be obtained by killing Ranged Hilichurls. You’ll also need to fight the Electro Hypostasis plenty of times to earn enough Vajrada Amethyst — good luck!

Best Fischl build: Talents

To fully level Fischl’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Ballad, 63 Guides to Ballad, 114 Philosophies of Ballad, 18 Firm Arrowheads, 66 Sharp Arrowheads, 93 Weathered Arrowheads, 18 Spirit Lockets of Boreas, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

If you’re using Fischl as a main DPS, focus on leveling her Normal Attack. Otherwise, focus on her Elemental Skill. Here are all of her talents:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the dark lightning spirits of Immernachtreich shall heed the call of their Prinzessin and indwell the enchanted arrowhead. When fully indwelt, the Rachsüchtig Blitz shall deal immense Electro DMG.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the dark lightning spirits of Immernachtreich shall heed the call of their Prinzessin and indwell the enchanted arrowhead. When fully indwelt, the Rachsüchtig Blitz shall deal immense Electro DMG. Plunging attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Nightrider - Summons Oz. The night raven forged of darkness and lightning descends upon the land, dealing Electro DMG in a small AoE. For the ability's duration, Oz will continuously attack nearby opponents with Freikugel. Hold to adjust the location Oz will be summoned to. Press again any time during the ability's duration to once again summon him to Fischl's side.

- Summons Oz. The night raven forged of darkness and lightning descends upon the land, dealing Electro DMG in a small AoE. For the ability's duration, Oz will continuously attack nearby opponents with Freikugel. Hold to adjust the location Oz will be summoned to. Press again any time during the ability's duration to once again summon him to Fischl's side. Elemental burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria - Summons Oz to spread his twin wings of twilight and defend Fischl. Has the following properties during the ability's duration: Fischl takes on Oz's form, greatly increasing her Movement Speed. Strikes nearby opponents with lightning, dealing Electro DMG to opponents she comes in contact with. Each opponent can only be struck once. Once this ability's effects end, Oz will remain on the battlefield and attack his Prinzessin's foes. If Oz is already on the field, then this will reset the duration of his presence.

- Summons Oz to spread his twin wings of twilight and defend Fischl. Has the following properties during the ability's duration: Fischl takes on Oz's form, greatly increasing her Movement Speed. Strikes nearby opponents with lightning, dealing Electro DMG to opponents she comes in contact with. Each opponent can only be struck once. Once this ability's effects end, Oz will remain on the battlefield and attack his Prinzessin's foes. If Oz is already on the field, then this will reset the duration of his presence. Passive talent 1 - When Fischl hits Oz with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Oz brings down Thundering Retribution, dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of the arrow's DMG.

- When Fischl hits Oz with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Oz brings down Thundering Retribution, dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of the arrow's DMG. Passive talent 2 - If your active character triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, the opponent shall be stricken with Thundering Retribution, dealing Electro DMG equal to 80% of Fischl's ATK.

- If your active character triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, the opponent shall be stricken with Thundering Retribution, dealing Electro DMG equal to 80% of Fischl's ATK. Passive talent 3 - When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Best Fischl build: Constellations

Fischl’s Constellation 6 is definitely her strongest, as it drastically increases Oz’s presence. If you’ve already got a few Fischl Constellations and are looking to improve your build, why not go for her C6? If you're wondering what else she has in store, here are all of her Constellations:

Gaze of the Deep: Constellation Lv. 1 - Even when Oz is not present in combat, he can still watch over Fischl through his raven eyes. When Fischl performs a Normal Attack against an opponent, Oz fires a joint attack, dealing DMG equal to 22% of Fischl's ATK.

- Even when Oz is not present in combat, he can still watch over Fischl through his raven eyes. When Fischl performs a Normal Attack against an opponent, Oz fires a joint attack, dealing DMG equal to 22% of Fischl's ATK. Devourer of All Sins: Constellation Lv. 2 - When Nightrider is used, it deals an additional 200% ATK as DMG, and its AoE is increased by 50%.

- When Nightrider is used, it deals an additional 200% ATK as DMG, and its AoE is increased by 50%. Wings of Nightmare: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Nightrider by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Nightrider by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Her Pilgrimage of Bleak: Constellation Lv. 4 - When Midnight Phantasmagoria is used, it deals 222% of ATK as Electro DMG to surrounding opponents. When the skill duration ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her HP.

- When Midnight Phantasmagoria is used, it deals 222% of ATK as Electro DMG to surrounding opponents. When the skill duration ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her HP. Against the Fleeing Light: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Evernight Raven: Constellation Lv. 6 - Extends the duration of Oz's presence on the field by 2s. Additionally, Oz performs joint attacks with your active character when present, dealing 30% of Fischl's ATK as Electro DMG.

How to get Fischl in Genshin Impact

At 4-star rarity, it’s pretty easy to pull Fischl. At the moment, Fischl doesn’t have an increased drop rate on any banner, but you’re able to pull her at any time on either the Character Event Wish banner or the Standard Wish banner. It’s also likely she’ll be back soon with an increased drop rate on another Character Event Wish banner in no time.

If you’re saving up for Fischl, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our Genshin Impact codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Fischl! Why not check out our Genshin Impact best characters tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?