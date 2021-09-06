Want to learn how to create the best Ganyu build in Genshin Impact? As an emissary for the Liyue Qixing, Cryo Bow user Ganyu is quiet and composed, often prioritizing work over friendships. However, her adeptal heritage lends her a massive favor in battle, which is why the graceful Ganyu is one of our favorite characters and even earned a spot near the top of our tier list.

This guide will show you how to create the best Ganyu build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Ganyu, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Ganyu build: Weapons

Ganyu’s best weapon is the Amos Bow, which increases Aimed Shot DMG by a solid 18%. However, if you aren’t planning on using Ganyu’s Charged Attacks a lot (which are what you’ll want to rely on if you’ve got the Amos Bow) or if you just can’t get your hands on Ganyu’s coveted weapon, there are other great options as well! Thanks to its versatile CRIT Rate and DMG buffs, Skyward Harp is another great 5-star option that can also be replaced by the Blackcliff Warbow. Finally, the Favonius Warbow and The Stringless (which respectively specialize in Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery) can work wonders if you’re using Ganyu for her Elemental abilities.

Best Ganyu build: Artifacts

If you’re using Ganyu’s Charged Attacks as her main form of damage, go for a 4-piece Wanderer’s Troupe set, which increases Charged Attack DMG for Bow (that’s you!) and Catalyst users by 35%. If you’re opting to use her other Cryo abilities, using a 2-piece Blizzard Strayer set with a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige set will boost both your Cryo DMG and your Elemental Burst DMG, making Ganyu’s Elemental Burst your team’s strongest asset.

No matter what form of attack you’ll be using, you’ll want to look for artifacts with ATK%, Cryo DMG, and Crit DMG stats and substats.

Best Ganyu build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Ganyu, you’ll need 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 9 Shivada Jade Fragments, 9 Shivada Jade Chunks, 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, 46 Hoarfrost Cores, 168 Qingxins, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 30 Shimmering Nectar, and 36 Energy Nectar.

You’ll have to beat some Cryo bosses to get there — the Cryo Regisvine is your best bet since it’ll drop both Shivada Jade and Hoarfrost Cores. Journeying through Liyue will likely net you the rest of these materials — beating the annoying little Whopperflowers that spring up from the ground will get you some Nectar while searching atop Liyue’s highest peaks will earn you enough Qingxins.

Best Ganyu build: Talents

When leveling up Ganyu’s talents, you’ll want to prioritize her Normal Attack first, since this will affect her Charged Attack as well. After that, focus on her Burst and then her Skill. However, if you’re planning on sticking to her Burst in battle, feel free to focus on that first instead! Here’s everything Ganyu has in store:

Normal Attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo DMG. Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that deals Cryo DMG. The Frostflake Arrow blooms after hitting its target, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo DMG. Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that deals Cryo DMG. The Frostflake Arrow blooms after hitting its target, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Plunging Attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Trail of the Qilin: Elemental Skill - Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Ice Lotus: Continuously taunts surrounding opponents, attracting them to attack it. Endurance scales based on Ganyu's Max HP. Blooms profusely when destroyed or once its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

- Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Ice Lotus: Continuously taunts surrounding opponents, attracting them to attack it. Endurance scales based on Ganyu's Max HP. Blooms profusely when destroyed or once its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Celestial Shower: Elemental Burst - Coalesces atmospheric frost and snow to summon a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil. During its ability duration, the Sacred Cryo Pearl will continuously rain down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AoE and dealing Cryo DMG.

- Coalesces atmospheric frost and snow to summon a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil. During its ability duration, the Sacred Cryo Pearl will continuously rain down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AoE and dealing Cryo DMG. Passive talent 1 - After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for 5s.

- After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for 5s. Passive talent 2 - Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active members in the AoE.

- Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active members in the AoE. Passive talent 3 - Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Bow-type weapons.

Best Ganyu build: Constellations

All of Ganyu’s Constellations are pretty great, but one of her best is Constellation 1, which decreases opponents’ resistance to Cryo abilities while also slightly refilling Ganyu’s energy bar. Just be warned that Constellations are especially hard to get for characters at 5-star rarity. If you’re desperate, though, here are all of her Constellations:

Dew-Drinker: Constellation Lv. 1 - Taking DMG from a Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow or Frostflake Arrow Bloom decreases opponents' Cryo RES by 15% for 6s. A hit regenerates 2 Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostflake Arrow itself or its Bloom hit the target.

- Taking DMG from a Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow or Frostflake Arrow Bloom decreases opponents' Cryo RES by 15% for 6s. A hit regenerates 2 Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostflake Arrow itself or its Bloom hit the target. The Auspicious: Constellation Lv. 2 - Trail of the Qilin gains 1 additional charge.

- Trail of the Qilin gains 1 additional charge. Cloud-Strider: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Celestial Shower by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Celestial Shower by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Westward Sojourn: Constellation Lv. 4 - Opponents standing within the AoE of Celestial Shower take increased DMG. This effect strengthens over time. Increased DMG taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every 3s, up to a maximum of 25%. The effect lingers for 3s after the opponent leaves the AoE.

- Opponents standing within the AoE of Celestial Shower take increased DMG. This effect strengthens over time. Increased DMG taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every 3s, up to a maximum of 25%. The effect lingers for 3s after the opponent leaves the AoE. The Merciful: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Trail of the Qilin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Trail of the Qilin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Clement: Constellation Lv. 6 - Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30s to not require charging.

How to get Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is a limited character, meaning she’s not always available to obtain. Her first appearance on the Character Event Wish banner took place during January of 2021, so at the moment, she's not obtainable. Luckily, Mihoyo has fallen into a pattern of rerunning characters after six to eight months, so if you missed her first banner, no need to worry! Stay strong, Ganyu wishers.

If you’re saving up for a potential Ganyu rerun, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Ganyu! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?