The best Genshin Impact Klee build

Want to learn how to create the best Klee build in Genshin Impact? Pyro Catalyst user Klee may be young, but she’s got plenty of tricks (and bombs) up her sleeve. Taking after Alice (her mother and the author of the Teyvat Travel Guide), Klee is incredibly brave and adventurous, two traits that lend themselves well to her constant mischief throughout Mondstadt.

This guide will show you how to create the best Klee build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Klee, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Klee build: weapons

Klee is a Pyro Catalyst user, so you’ll want a strong weapon to go along with her fiery abilities. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is Klee’s strongest weapon thanks to its strong buffs. Skyward Atlas is also a great 5-star pick. If you don’t have any 5-star Catalysts on hand, try Sacrificial Fragments or Solar Pearl.

Finally, if you completed certain tasks during the Midsummer Island Adventure event available during Version 1.6, you likely already have Klee’s signature weapon: Dodoco Tales. In addition to adorably matching Klee’s character design, Dodoco Tales makes a solid addition to your Klee build — just be wary of the fact that its refinement materials were only obtainable during this event.

Best Klee build: Artifacts

Since Klee is best as a DPS, you’ll want to head to the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain to get your hands on the Crimson Witch of Flames set. The Wanderer’s Troupe set also provides great bonuses for Klee, increasing both Elemental Mastery and Charged Attack DMG done by Klee’s Catalyst. Players without 5-star artifacts can count on the Resolution of Sojourner set, which boosts Charged Attack CRIT Rate and ATK%.

Best Klee build: Ascension Materials

Fully ascending Klee will require 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 46 Everflame Seeds, 18 Divining Scrolls, 30 Sealed Scrolls, 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 168 Philanemo Mushrooms.

To collect all of these materials, you’ll need to defeat the Pyro Regisvine a hefty number of times. Better start farming, huh?

Best Klee build: Talents

To level up Klee’s talents fully, you’ll need 18 Divining Scrolls, 66 Sealed Scrolls, 93 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 9 Teachings of Freedom, 63 Guide to Freedom, 114 Philosophies of Freedom, 18 Rings of Boreas, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

If you’re using Klee as a main DPS, you’ll want to prioritize her Normal Attack first, then her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. If you’re planning on using her as a sub-DPS and only bringing her out once her stronger abilities are ready, then focus on leveling her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst first.

Here are all of Klee’s talents:

Normal attack - Perform up to three explosive AoE Pyro attacks

Charged attack - Consume stamina to deal AoE Pyro damage

Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

Elemental skill: Jumpy Dumpty - Throws Jumpy Dumpty, who bounces three times and deals Pyro AoE damage with each bounce. On bounce three, it splits into mines which explode on contact with enemies

Elemental burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash - Summons Sparks n’n Splash (friends who zap enemies) to deal Pyro damage

Passive talent 1 - 50% chance to gain 50% extra damage for a charged attack when dealing damage with normal attacks and Jumpy Dumpty

Passive talent 2 - Getting a crit with your charged attack gives all party members 2 Elemental Energy

Passive talent 3 - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the minimap

Best Klee build: Constellations

While Klee’s already impressively powerful for her size, unlocking some of her Constellations will turn her into an absolute monster in combat. Her best Constellations are 2 and 4. Constellation 2 Klee will be able to drastically decrease enemy DEF with her Elemental Skill, while Constellation 4 Klee unlocks the ability to deal a massive 555% of her ATK with her Elemental Burst. Her other Constellations have some pretty great perks too — here’s what they have to offer:

Chained Reactions: Constellation Lv. 1 - Attacks and Skills have a certain chance to summon sparks that bombard opponents, dealing DMG equal to 120% of Sparks 'n' Splash's DMG.

Explosive Frags: Constellation Lv. 2 - Being hit by Jumpy Dumpty's mines decreases opponents' DEF by 23% for 10s.

Exquisite Compound: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Jumpy Dumpty by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sparkly Explosion: Constellation Lv. 4 - If Klee leaves the field during the duration of Sparks 'n' Splash, her departure triggers an explosion that deals 555% of her ATK as AoE Pyro DMG.

Nova Burst: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Sparks 'n' Splash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Blazing Delight: Constellation Lv. 6 - While under the effects of Sparks 'n' Splash, Klee will regenerate 3 Energy for all members of the party (excluding Klee) every 3s. When Sparks 'n' Splash is used, all party members will gain a 10% Pyro DMG Bonus for 25s.

How to get Klee in Genshin Impact

Klee is a limited character, so she’s only available at certain times. Klee made her debut in October 2020 and saw a rerun in June 2021. At the moment, Klee can’t be obtained via any of the banners. However, with Mihoyo’s tendency to rerun popular characters, it’s likely that she’ll be back for another run in the future.

If you’re looking to save up for Klee’s potential rerun banner, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Klee! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?