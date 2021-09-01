The best Genshin Impact Kujou Sara build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact? Kujou Sara is one of two new characters PC players have access to as part of Genshin Impact's V2.1 update. Her story and abilities are tightly bound up with that of the other new hero, the Raiden Shogun, since the Kujou Clan are devoted servants of the Electro Archon Baal. However, Kujou Sara has her own unique skills in combat — and, from a gameplay perspective, is also quite a bit easier to get hold of for your party than the Raiden Shogun. Read on below for our suggestions on putting together the best build for her.

Best Kujou Sara build: Weapons

In-story, Kujou Sara is a servant of the Electro Archon, and fittingly enough one of her best roles is as a supporting fighter. (She doesn't necessarily need to be in a party with the Raiden Shogun as your DPS main for this, even if it does make a nice kind of sense from a narrative perspective.) There are many good choices of Bow weapon for her to support this build, but I'm quite partial to Amos' Bow.

While it can be tempting to look for a bow whose effects tie in with Kujou Sara's Electro powers, there's a clean simplicity to Amos' Bow: it gives a 12% DMG increase to Normal and Charged Attacks, plus another 8% increase to that DMG every 0.1 seconds (stacking up to five times). This allows Kujou Sara to alternate and complement her elemental attacks with normal attacks, providing reliable DPS support to the rest of her team without getting bogged down in fancy combo maneuvers.

Best Kujou Sara build: Artifacts

With her ability to deal Normal Attacks taken care of by a careful choice of bow, Kujou Sara's Artifact set can be focused entirely on her elemental attacks. The Thundering Fury set is an obvious but strong choice here, as it's designed specifically to empower Electro users. Equipping two pieces from the set boosts all Kujou Sara's Electro attacks by 15% DMG; and equipping four pieces gives a hefty +40% DMG to all her Elemental Reactions, as well as decreasing the cooldown on her Elemental Burst attacks when those reactions are triggered.

If you're struggling to get hold of a full set of Thundering Fury, Noblesse Oblige is a strong choice to fill out Kujou Sara's Artifact loadout in the interim, with its ever-reliable +20% DMG to all her Elemental Burst attacks when two pieces are equipped.

Best Kujou Sara build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Kujou Sara, you will need the following materials: 168 Dendrobium, 46 Storm Beads, 36 Ominous Masks, 30 Stained Masks, 18 Damaged Masks, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, and 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver.

Dendrobium is moderately noteworthy for not being sold by any vendors in the game, but can be foraged from more or less anywhere around Kujou Sara's native Inazuma. Masks are obtained from defeated Hilichurl enemies, while Storm Beads are exclusively dropped by Thunder Manifestations of Level 30 and above.

Best Kujou Sara build: Talents

Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill Tengu Stormcall is her most powerful Talent, and the one you want to focus on developing first and foremost. It makes the best use of Kujou Sara's abilities both as a Bow wielding DPS character and as an Electro-imbued supporting fighter for her party.

Here's a full list of Kujou Sara's Talents and their effects:

Normal Attack: Tengu Bowmanship

Normal Attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, crackling lightning will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the storm's might will deal Electro DMG. When in the Crowfeather Cover state, a fully-charged arrow will leave a Crowfeather behind after it hits.

Plunging Attack - Kujou Sara fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Best Kujou Sara build: Constellations

Kujou Sara's highest-level Constellations are something to aim for if you're building her up as your party's Electro support figher. If, on the other hand, you're focusing on her as a DPS character, it may not be necessary to work all the way up to Level 6 — though obviously, if you get the chance to do so, the perks at that level are still bound to come in pretty handy.

Below is a full list of Kujou Sara's Constellations and what they do:

Crow's Eye (Lvl 1) : When Tengu Juurai grant characters Attack Bonuses or hits opponents, the Cooldown of Tengu Stormcall is decreased by 1 second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

: When Tengu Juurai grant characters Attack Bonuses or hits opponents, the Cooldown of Tengu Stormcall is decreased by 1 second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds. Dark Wings (Lvl 2) : Unleashing Tengu Stormcall will leave a weaker Crowfeather at Kujou Sara's original position that will deal 30% of its original DMG.

: Unleashing Tengu Stormcall will leave a weaker Crowfeather at Kujou Sara's original position that will deal 30% of its original DMG. The War Within (Lvl 3) : Increases the level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.)

: Increases the level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.) Conclusive Proof (Lvl 4) : The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased to 6.

: The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased to 6. Spellsinger (Lvl 5) : Increases the level of Tengu Stormcall by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.)

: Increases the level of Tengu Stormcall by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.) Sin of Pride (Lvl 6): The Electro DMG of characters who have had their Attack increased by Tengu Juurai has its Crit DMG increased by 60%.

How to get Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Currently, Kujou Sara is only available as part of the Reign of Serenity event, which is taking place between September 1st and September 21st. When Wishing on this event banner, players have a much improved chance of pulling Kujou Sara from the gacha.

After the Reign of Serenity event ends, Kujou Sara will be made available on the Wanderlust Invocation (standard wish) banner, where she'll remain as a permanent character, though without the increased drop rate.

With that, you know everything you need to put together a strong and reliable Kujou Sara build in Genshin Impact! With Kujou Sara's introduction in the V2.1 update, Genshin Impact's playable character roster has exceeded 40 heroes, and you might be wondering how you can possibly manage to collect them all. Luckily, help is at hand in the form of our guide on how to get more characters in Genshin Impact. Or, if you've decided to be more selective in your choice of potential party members, check out our Genshin Impact character tier list to help you decide who it's worth spending your precious currencies on trying to recruit.