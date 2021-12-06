The best Genshin Impact Mona build

Want to learn how to create the best Mona build in Genshin Impact? Astrologist Mona Megistus refuses to sell her skills, meaning she’s a bit short on money. Despite the free price of the Hydro Catalyst user’s services, however, her foretellings of the future are surprisingly accurate, and her latest astrological reading says that she’ll be a great addition to your team as a sub DPS.

This guide will show you how to create the best Mona build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Mona, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Mona build: Weapons

Mona’s best weapon is The Widsith, which increases CRIT DMG and grants random buffs to characters taking the field. Luckily, this weapon is a 4-star Catalyst, so you shouldn’t have too much difficulty tracking it down. Skyward Atlas, a 5-star Catalyst that boosts ATK and Elemental DMG, also works (alongside the 3-star Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers), but we’d recommend choosing The Widsith whenever possible thanks to its versatile set of stats.

Best Mona build: Artifacts

There are plenty of combinations of artifacts that can work for Mona, but we’d recommend using a 2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe set with a 2-piece Heart of Depth set. Combined, these two will grant you an 80-point Elemental Mastery increase and a 15% Hydro DMG Bonus, which are both great stats to add to a Mona build. If you’re going to mostly use Mona’s Elemental Burst, using a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set will work wonders as well by boosting Elemental Burst DMG by 20% and increasing your party’s ATK by 20% after using an Elemental Burst. Finally, if you’re looking for a more accessible set, the Instructor set is another solid pick for Mona as it increases Elemental Mastery.

In any case, you’ll need to pay close attention to Mona’s stats and substats, as her base kit does leave out some essential stats. The best stats to search for when selecting artifacts for Mona are ATK%, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate/DMG, and Hydro DMG Bonus.

Best Mona build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Mona, you’ll need 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments, 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks, 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones, 46 Cleansing Hearts, 168 Philanemo Mushrooms, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 66 Shimmering Nectar, and 93 Energy Nectar.

Fighting the Oceanid repeatedly will net you Varunada Lazurite as well as Cleansing Hearts. For the rest of Mona’s Ascension Materials, you’ll want to head to Mondstadt and search around the roofs of houses (especially in the city of Mondstadt and in Springvale!) for Philanemo Mushrooms. Finally, you’ll need to fight Whopperflowers around Teyvat for their Nectar bottles.

Best Mona build: Talents

To fully level up Mona’s talents, you’ll need to collect 9 Teachings of Resistance, 63 Guides to Resistance, 114 Philosophies of Resistance, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 66 Shimmering Nectar, 93 Energy Nectar, 18 Rings of Boreas, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

You’ll be able to earn Resistance books by completing the Forsaken Rift domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Additionally, Nectar bottles are dropped by Whopperflowers, which you’ll find around Teyvat. Rings of Boreas can be obtained by completing the Wolf of the North challenge in Wolvendom, and finally, if you’re looking to crown any of Mona’s talents, you’ll be able to do so with Crowns of Insight earned through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Unless you’re trying to build Mona as a main DPS (which she’s not the best for), you won’t be using her Normal Attacks much, so avoid spending your resources on this talent. Leveling up her Elemental Burst first is a great way to prioritize her talents. Her Elemental Skill will also come into play frequently, so you’ll also want to level this up, but keep her Burst prioritized when possible. Here’s what all of Mona’s talents have to offer (including her coveted Alternate Sprint):

Normal Attack - Perform up to 4 water splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG.

- Perform up to 4 water splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack - Gathering the might of Hydro, Mona plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground.

- Gathering the might of Hydro, Mona plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground. Elemental Skill: Mirror Reflection of Doom - Creates an illusory Phantom of Fate from coalesced waterspouts.The Phantom has the following special properties: Continuously taunts nearby opponents, attracting their fire. Continuously deals Hydro DMG to nearby opponents. When its duration expires, the Phantom explodes, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. Hold: Utilizes water currents to move backwards swiftly before conjuring a Phantom. Only one Phantom created by Mirror Reflection of Doom can exist at any time.

- Creates an illusory Phantom of Fate from coalesced waterspouts.The Phantom has the following special properties: Continuously taunts nearby opponents, attracting their fire. Continuously deals Hydro DMG to nearby opponents. When its duration expires, the Phantom explodes, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. Hold: Utilizes water currents to move backwards swiftly before conjuring a Phantom. Only one Phantom created by Mirror Reflection of Doom can exist at any time. Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm - Mona summons the sparkling waves and creates a reflection of the starry sky, applying the Illusory Bubble status to opponents in a large AoE. Illusory Bubble: Traps opponents inside a pocket of destiny and also makes them Wet. Renders weaker opponents immobile. When an opponent affected by Illusory Bubble sustains DMG, it has the following effects: Applies an Omen to the opponent, which gives a DMG Bonus, also increasing the DMG of the attack that causes it. Removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing Hydro DMG in the process. Omen: During its duration, increases DMG taken by opponents.

- Mona summons the sparkling waves and creates a reflection of the starry sky, applying the Illusory Bubble status to opponents in a large AoE. Illusory Bubble: Traps opponents inside a pocket of destiny and also makes them Wet. Renders weaker opponents immobile. When an opponent affected by Illusory Bubble sustains DMG, it has the following effects: Applies an Omen to the opponent, which gives a DMG Bonus, also increasing the DMG of the attack that causes it. Removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing Hydro DMG in the process. Omen: During its duration, increases DMG taken by opponents. Alternate Sprint: Illusory Torrent - Mona cloaks herself within the water's flow, consuming stamina to move rapidly. When under the effect of Illusory Torrent, Mona can move at high speed on water. Applies the Wet status to nearby opponents when she reappears.

- Mona cloaks herself within the water's flow, consuming stamina to move rapidly. When under the effect of Illusory Torrent, Mona can move at high speed on water. Applies the Wet status to nearby opponents when she reappears. Passive Talent 1 - After she has used Illusory Torrent for 2s, if there are any opponents nearby, Mona will automatically create a Phantom. A Phantom created in this manner lasts for 2s, and its explosion DMG is equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom.

- After she has used Illusory Torrent for 2s, if there are any opponents nearby, Mona will automatically create a Phantom. A Phantom created in this manner lasts for 2s, and its explosion DMG is equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom. Passive Talent 2 - Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.

- Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate. Passive Talent 3 - When Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 25% chance to refund one count of one material out of all the crafting materials used.

Best Mona build: Constellations

Mona doesn’t really need Constellations to be a functional member of your team, but if you’re going to wish for any, we’d recommend picking one of the following. Since Mona will constantly be applying the Wet status to enemies, Elemental Reactions will be common, and her Constellation 1 is a perfect way to increase the impact of these reactions. Additionally, her Constellation 2 gives her potential to be a main DPS. Mona’s Constellation 3 is another great option, as it increases the level of her Burst (which you’ll likely be using a lot). Essentially, wishing for Constellations past her third isn’t recommended. If you’re feeling dedicated, though, here’s what the rest of her Constellations have in store:

Constellation Lv. 1: Prophecy of Submersion - When any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for 8s: Electro-Charged DMG increases by 15%. Vaporize DMG increases by 15%. Hydro Swirl DMG increases by 15%. Frozen duration is extended by 15%.

- When any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for 8s: Electro-Charged DMG increases by 15%. Vaporize DMG increases by 15%. Hydro Swirl DMG increases by 15%. Frozen duration is extended by 15%. Constellation Lv. 2: Lunar Chain - When a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

- When a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every 5s. Constellation Lv. 3: Restless Revolution - Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Prophecy of Oblivion - When any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%.

- When any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%. Constellation Lv. 5: Mockery of Fortuna - Increases the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Rhetorics of Calamitas - Upon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% increase to the DMG of her next Charged Attack per second of movement. A maximum DMG Bonus of 180% can be achieved in this manner. The effect lasts for no more than 8s.

Best Mona build: Team composition

Mona is often seen alongside Bennett in teams built for one-shotting bosses or tougher enemies, and for good reason, too. Mona and Bennett’s Elemental Bursts increase DMG and ATK respectively, and when combined, these stellar skills will drastically raise the amount of damage your main DPS is able to deal to enemies.

As a Hydro Catalyst user, Mona will also constantly be applying the Wet status to enemies, which sets up plenty of potential for Elemental Reactions. Pairing Mona with a Pyro character like Klee or Diluc will help you constantly trigger the Vaporize reaction. Electro characters like Fischl and Razor are also great alongside Mona, as the Electro-Charged reaction can do massive amounts of damage.

How to get Mona in Genshin Impact

Mona is a permanent character on the Standard Wish banner, meaning you’ll be able to get her at any time despite her 5-star rarity. Sadly, there’s no way to guarantee you’ll be able to add her to your team — your best bet is just to keep track of your pity and to keep wishing on the Standard Wish Banner or the Character Event Wish Banner.

