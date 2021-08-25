The best Genshin Impact Noelle build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Noelle in Genshin Impact? Geo Claymore wielder Noelle is a character you're likely to pull from the gacha early on in Genshin Impact, and generally speaking she's a solid recruit for your adventuring party. She's also likely to be the first Claymore character you get in the game, so playing as her presents a good opportunity to get to grips with this weapon type.

As early-game characters go Noelle is pretty powerful, and you're probably going to want her taking on a significant role in your party. Below we've put together our recommendations for the best Noelle build in Genshin Impact.

Best Noelle build: Weapons

Despite her deceptively delicate appearance, Noelle is a dedicated would-be apprentice of the Knights of Favonius, and her base stats support this. She's actually the tankiest character you're liable to meet in the early game, and therefore she's a strong candidate for your main DPS dealer, at least at this stage.

There are a couple of candidates for Noelle's best weapon, depending on whether you want to up her attack or defense capabilities. If you want to prioritise putting Noelle on the offensive, choose the Skyward Pride, which provides a comfortable damage boost of around 10%; and creates a vacuum blade follow-up attack that deals a minimum of 80% additional damage every time a normal, charged, or Elemental Burst attack is used.

However, bearing in mind that Noelle will likely be going up against the toughest baddies you've met so far, you might instead prefer to give her a little extra protection against their attacks as well as improving her own. In that case, The Unforged is the weapon of choice. While wielding this claymore, Noelle's shield is increased by 20%, and for every hit she scores on an opponent her attack increases by 4% (stacking up to five times and increasing by 100% again if her shield is in place when she strikes).

Best Noelle build: Artifacts

When choosing Artifacts for Noelle, one clear candidate emerges: the Retracting Bolide set. Whether or not you chose to focus Noelle's weapon choice around her defensive capabilities, equipping as many Retracting Bolide pieces as possible will ensure that Noelle can take point as your party's main DPS with comparatively little concern for her safety. With two pieces from this set equipped, her shield strength is increased by 35%. Equip four pieces and she'll further benefit from an additional 40% damage on her normal and charged attacks.

Best Noelle build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Noelle you'll need the following materials: 168 Valberries; 46 Basalt Pillars; 36 Ominous Masks; 30 Stained Masks; 18 Damaged Masks; 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks; 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments; 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones; and 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver.

Fortunately, none of these materials are punishingly hard to get hold of. Appropriately enough, considering Noelle's strengths as an early-game damage dealer, your main concern will be making sure you fight plenty of Geo Hypostasis normal bosses and Hilichurls, since they're the best sources of Basalt Pillars and Masks, respectively.

Best Noelle build: Talents

The Weapons and Artifacts we've recommended for Noelle have focused almost exclusively on her capacity for normal attacks; so to truly round out this build, focus on building up her Geo Elemental Talents. Both are so useful it's hard to say which should take priority, but as a general rule, her Breastplate Elemental Skill comes in handy when fighting enemies one-on-one or in small groups, while her Sweeping Time Elemental Burst is most useful when she's surrounded by a crowd of hostiles.

Here's a full list of Noelle's Talents and what they do:

Normal Attack: Favonius Bladework - Maid

Normal Attack - Performs up to 4 consecutive slashes.

Charged Attack - Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous swirling attack on all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, Noelle performs an additional powerful slash.

Plunging Attack - Noelle plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Noelle plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Breastplate - Summons protective stone armor, dealing Geo DMG to surrounding opponents and creating a shield. When Noelle's Normal and Charged Attacks hit a target, they have a certain chance to regenerate HP for all characters, and the armor possesses 150% DMG Absorption efficiency against all Elemental and Physical DMG. The amount of HP healed when regeneration is triggered and the armor's damage absorption both scale based on Noelle's Defense.

- Summons protective stone armor, dealing Geo DMG to surrounding opponents and creating a shield. When Noelle's Normal and Charged Attacks hit a target, they have a certain chance to regenerate HP for all characters, and the armor possesses 150% DMG Absorption efficiency against all Elemental and Physical DMG. The amount of HP healed when regeneration is triggered and the armor's damage absorption both scale based on Noelle's Defense. Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time - Gathering the strength of stone around her weapon, Noelle strikes the opponents surrounding her within a large AoE, dealing Geo DMG. Afterwards, Noelle gains a larger attack AoE and increased attack that scales based on her Defense, and converts attack DMG to Geo DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion.

- Gathering the strength of stone around her weapon, Noelle strikes the opponents surrounding her within a large AoE, dealing Geo DMG. Afterwards, Noelle gains a larger attack AoE and increased attack that scales based on her Defense, and converts attack DMG to Geo DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. 1st Ascension Passive: Devotion - Creates a shield for your active character that lasts for 20s and absorbs DMG equal to 400% of Noelle's Defense. The shield has a 150% DMG Absorption effectiveness against all Elemental and Physical DMG. This effect can only occur once every 60s. (When Noelle is in your party but not on the field, this ability triggers automatically when your active character's HP falls below 30%)

- Creates a shield for your active character that lasts for 20s and absorbs DMG equal to 400% of Noelle's Defense. The shield has a 150% DMG Absorption effectiveness against all Elemental and Physical DMG. This effect can only occur once every 60s. (When Noelle is in your party but not on the field, this ability triggers automatically when your active character's HP falls below 30%) 4th Ascension Passive: Nice and Clean - Every 4 Normal or Charged Attack hits will decrease the CD of Breastplate by 1s. Hitting multiple opponents with a single attack is only counted as 1 hit.

- Every 4 Normal or Charged Attack hits will decrease the CD of Breastplate by 1s. Hitting multiple opponents with a single attack is only counted as 1 hit. Utility Passive: Maid's Knighthood - When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a Defense-boosting dish, Noelle has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Best Noelle build: Constellations

If you're looking to conserve your Wishes, Noelle is a great character to place front-and-centre in your party. Nearly all of her Constellations convey significant benefits on her two Geo Talents, which as we discussed above are among her most useful features; so if you're thinking of levelling anyone all the way up, Noelle is a good candidate.

Here's a full list of Noelle's Constellations:

I Got Your Back (Lvl 1) : While Sweeping Time and Breastplate are both in effect, the chance of Breastplate's healing effects activating is increased to 100%.

: While Sweeping Time and Breastplate are both in effect, the chance of Breastplate's healing effects activating is increased to 100%. Combat Maid (Lvl 2) : Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Noelle's Charged Attacks by 20% and increases her Charged Attack DMG by 15%.

: Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Noelle's Charged Attacks by 20% and increases her Charged Attack DMG by 15%. Invulnerable Maid (Lvl 3) : Increases the Level of Breastplate by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Breastplate by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. To Be Cleaned (Lvl 4) : When Breastplate's duration expires or it is destroyed by DMG, it will deal 400% attack of Geo DMG to surrounding opponents.

: When Breastplate's duration expires or it is destroyed by DMG, it will deal 400% attack of Geo DMG to surrounding opponents. Favonius Sweeper Master (Lvl 5) : Increases the Level of Sweeping Time by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Sweeping Time by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Must Be Spotless (Lvl 6): Sweeping Time increases Noelle's ATK by an additional 50% of her Defense. Additionally, every opponent defeated during the skill's duration adds 1s to the duration, up to 10s.

How to get Noelle in Genshin Impact

While Noelle is not part of the player's starting party, she is highly likely to be one of the first characters you acquire when using the game's gacha system.

The easiest way to obtain Noelle is by Wishing on the Beginners' Wish banner. This banner is available to new players only, and expires permanently after 20 Wishes have been made using your profile. Noelle is guaranteed on or before the eighth Wish on the Beginner's Wish banner, and cannot be obtained more than once on it.

You also have the chance to roll Noelle at any time by Wishing on the Wanderlust Invocation (standard wish) banner; and through all Character Event Wishes and Weapon Event Wishes, where she also occasionally features with an increased drop rate.

That's everything you need to know to put together a tough and durable Noelle build in Genshin Impact! If you're wondering how Noelle stacks up against the many other playable characters in the game (nearly forty at time of writing!), take a look at our Genshin Impact character tier list. Then, if you decide you want to expand your party with some new characters, check out our guide to getting more characters in Genshin Impact.