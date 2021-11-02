The best Genshin Impact Razor build

Want to learn how to create the best Razor build in Genshin Impact? Raised by wolves and possessing a strong will to defend his clan, it’s no surprise that Electro Claymore Razor is a fierce fighter. He’s one of the best 4-stars in the game, and if you’re lucky enough to pull him at a low Adventure Rank, he’ll be able to carry you all the way to AR 55 thanks to the strong Physical DMG that makes him a great main DPS.

This guide will show you how to create the best Razor build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Razor, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Razor build: Weapons

Razor’s best equipped with the Wolf’s Gravestone, which vastly increases Normal Attack DMG. Wolf’s Gravestone is a bit tricky to obtain, though, and as Razor is a 4-star character, he’s also incredible with 4-star weapons. The Snow-Tombed Starsilver is an excellent 4-star option as it boosts Physical DMG and occasionally drops a damage-dealing icicle on foes. Prototype Archaic, which is easily craftable early on in the game, is also great thanks to its ATK boosts and 50% chance to deal an extra 240% ATK DMG. Finally, the Serpent Spine helps raise Razor’s CRIT Rate and increase the DMG characters deal as their time on the field increases. (Be careful, though — this also increases the DMG they take!).

Best Razor build: Artifacts

As with his weapons, when you’re choosing artifacts for Razor, you’ll want to choose anything that boosts his ATK — even though he’s an Electro character, his Normal Attacks should be what you use the most. Because of this, Razor’s best set is a 4-piece Gladiator’s Finale, which increases ATK and Normal Attack DMG. While most artifacts are typically obtained through domains, this set is dropped by bosses, meaning you might already have a few on your hands without realizing it.

Another option that players have opted for is a 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry with a 2-piece Pale Flame. When used as 2-piece sets, Bloodstained Chivalry and Pale Flame both boost Physical DMG by 25%, giving Razor a massive increase of 50% when combined.

In either case, you’ll want to pay attention to the stats and substats of the artifacts you give Razor. ATK% should be your main priority, though increasing CRIT Rate/DMG, and Physical DMG can also be useful.

Best Razor build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Razor, you’ll need 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 46 Lightning Prisms, 168 Wolfhooks, 18 Damaged Masks, 30 Stained Masks, and 36 Ominous Masks.

Farming for Razor’s ascension materials will require fighting the Electro Hypostasis, which will grant you Vajrada Amethyst and Lightning Prisms. You’ll also need to fight Hilichurls around Teyvat for their Masks. Finally, you’ll be able to find Wolfhooks while journeying through Wolvendom (Razor’s home!).

Best Razor build: Talents

To fully level Razor’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Resistance, 63 Guides to Resistance, 114 Philosophies of Resistance, 18 Damaged Masks, 66 Stained Masks, 93 Ominous Masks, 18 Dvalin’s Claws, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

You’ll also need to kill Hilichurls for their Masks for Razor’s talents. Resistance books can be earned by completing the Forsaken Rift domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while Dvalin’s Claws are dropped by Stormterror during Stormterror’s Challenge. Finally, if you’re looking to fully level Razor’s talents by crowning them, you can do so with Crowns of Insight, obtained through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Wondering which talents to crown? Razor’s kit focuses on his physical damage, and he’s definitely not meant to shine with his Electro skills. This means you’ll want to prioritize his Normal Attack above all else. Razor’s Elemental Burst should follow, as this ability boosts Razor’s attack speed. Finally, Razor’s Elemental Skill should fall in last place, though don’t be fooled — this is still a useful ability and leveling it at least partially is worthwhile. Here’s everything Razor is able to do:

Normal Attack - Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

- Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack - Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous swirling attacks against all nearby opponents. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

- Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous swirling attacks against all nearby opponents. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder - Hunts his prey using the techniques taught to him by his master and his Lupical. Press: Swings the Thunder Wolf Claw, dealing Electro DMG to opponents in front of Razor. Upon striking an opponent, Razor gains an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. Razor can have up to 3 Electro Sigils simultaneously, and gaining a new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration. Hold: Gathers Electro energy to unleash a lightning storm over a small AoE, causing massive Electro DMG, and clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils. Each Electro Sigil cleared in this manner will be converted into Energy for Razor.

- Hunts his prey using the techniques taught to him by his master and his Lupical. Press: Swings the Thunder Wolf Claw, dealing Electro DMG to opponents in front of Razor. Upon striking an opponent, Razor gains an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. Razor can have up to 3 Electro Sigils simultaneously, and gaining a new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration. Hold: Gathers Electro energy to unleash a lightning storm over a small AoE, causing massive Electro DMG, and clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils. Each Electro Sigil cleared in this manner will be converted into Energy for Razor. Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang - Summons the Wolf Within which deals Electro DMG to all nearby opponents. This clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils, which will be converted into elemental energy for him. The Wolf Within will fight alongside Razor for the skill's duration.The Wolf Within: Strikes alongside Razor's normal attacks, dealing Electro DMG. Raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES. Causes Razor to be immune to DMG inflicted by the Electro-Charged status. Disables Razor's Charged Attacks. Increases Razor's resistance to interruption. These effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield. When Razor leaves the field, a maximum of 10 Energy will be returned to him based off the duration remaining on this skill.

- Summons the Wolf Within which deals Electro DMG to all nearby opponents. This clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils, which will be converted into elemental energy for him. The Wolf Within will fight alongside Razor for the skill's duration.The Wolf Within: Strikes alongside Razor's normal attacks, dealing Electro DMG. Raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES. Causes Razor to be immune to DMG inflicted by the Electro-Charged status. Disables Razor's Charged Attacks. Increases Razor's resistance to interruption. These effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield. When Razor leaves the field, a maximum of 10 Energy will be returned to him based off the duration remaining on this skill. Passive Talent 1 - Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.

- Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder. Passive Talent 2 - When Razor's Energy is below 50%, increases Energy Recharge by 30%.

- When Razor's Energy is below 50%, increases Energy Recharge by 30%. Passive Talent 3 - Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption of your characters in the party by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Best Razor build: Constellations

As one of Genshin’s best 4-star characters, Razor definitely doesn’t need Constellations to be a great addition to your team. If you’re looking to go the extra mile, though, Constellation 4 turns Razor into an absolute beast by decreasing opponents’ defense stat by 15% when using Razor’s Elemental Skill. Here’s what all of Razor’s Constellations have to offer:

Constellation Lv. 1: Wolf’s Instinct - Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's DMG by 10% for 8s.

- Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's DMG by 10% for 8s. Constellation Lv. 2: Suppression - Increases CRIT Rate against opponents with less than 30% HP by 10%.

- Increases CRIT Rate against opponents with less than 30% HP by 10%. Constellation Lv. 3: Soul Companion - Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Bite - When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), opponents hit will have their DEF decreased by 15% for 7s.

- When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), opponents hit will have their DEF decreased by 15% for 7s. Constellation Lv. 5: Sharpened Claws - Increases the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Lupus Fulguris - Every 10s, Razor's sword charges up, causing the next Normal Attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor's ATK as Electro DMG. When Razor is not using Lightning Fang, a lightning strike on an opponent will grant Razor an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder.

How to get Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor is a 4-star character, meaning he can be added to your team at any time. While he can be earned by wishing on any banner, your chances will be raised if he’s featured on a 5-star character’s banner with a boosted drop rate. He was last featured on Kazuha’s banner, meaning he should be due for a drop rate boost rerun in the near future. If you’re looking to add Razor to your team or earn more of his Constellations, wishing on a banner he’s featured on is your best bet!

Additionally, Razor can occasionally be obtained through Paimon’s Bargains in exchange for Starglitter. The Paimon’s Bargains lineup changes monthly, so make sure to check in at the start of each new month if you’re on a hunt for Razor!

