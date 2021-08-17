The best Genshin Impact Sayu build

Want to learn how to create the best Sayu build in Genshin Impact? The tiny Sayu is a ninja that tends to spend her days sleeping high up in Inazuma’s trees. Despite her laziness, she’s able to curl up into a ball and deal damage by rolling into opponents, giving her one of Genshin’s most unique movesets to date. Sayu best serves as a combination between a healer and an Anemo support character.

This guide will show you how to create the best Sayu build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Sayu, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Sayu build: Weapons

Skyward Pride is a stellar option for Sayu as it increases DMG and adds a vacuum blade effect that deals extra DMG to opponents in its path. If you don’t have the elusive weapon, though, don’t fret! Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is also an excellent option if you’re going to use Sayu’s rolling skill, as it will boost Elemental Skill DMG. Finally, the Favonius Greatsword offers a hefty amount of Energy Recharge.

Best Sayu build: Artifacts

We'd definitely recommend you equip Sayu with a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set, which will drastically decrease enemies’ elemental resistance to elements swirled up in Sayu’s rolling attacks. Alternatively, if you’re going to exclusively use Sayu as a healer, which isn’t really recommended, go for a 4-piece Maiden Beloved set instead.

When selecting stats and substats to prioritize, aim for Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery. ATK% and Healing Bonus can also be great depending on what you’re building your Sayu for.

Best Sayu build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Sayu, you’ll need 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones, 46 Marionette Cores, 168 Crystal Marrow, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 30 Shimmering Nectar, and 36 Energy Nectar.

Farming for Sayu will take plenty of Maguu Kenki fights to earn enough Marionette Cores. Additionally, you’ll have to fight Anemo bosses like Maguu Kenki, the Anemo Hypostasis, and Stormterror to get enough Vayuda Turquoise.

Best Sayu build: Talents

To fully level Sayu’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Light, 63 Guides to Light, 114 Philosophies of Light, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 66 Shimmering Nectar, 93 Energy Nectar, 18 Gilded Scales, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

If you’re building your Sayu exclusively for healing, level up her Elemental Burst first. Otherwise, prioritizing her Elemental Skill and then her Burst is best, as this is where the majority of her damage will come from. In case you’re curious, here are all of Sayu’s talents: